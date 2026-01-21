Wedding Guest Reveals New Details Of Victoria Beckham’s ‘Inappropriate’ Dance At Brooklyn Big Day

ADVERTISEMENT

By now, you probably know that the Beckham household has not exactly had a serene start to the year.

At the center of the family feud lies what was supposed to be one of the happiest days in the life of David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

In a six-page statement posted to Instagram this week, Brooklyn accused his parents of “constantly disrespecting” his wife and trying to sabotage his relationship.

Highlights Brooklyn Beckham publicly accused his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of repeatedly disrespecting his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Two guests who attended his 2022 wedding to Nicola addressed his claims that Victoria danced "inappropriately" with him.

Brooklyn stated that he has no intention of reconciling with his parents or participating in the Beckham "brand."

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

The scathing message took particular aim at his mother, whom he alleged had “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola at their 2022 nuptials and danced “inappropriately” on him.

He also insisted that Victoria, a singer-turned-designer, pulled out of making the bride’s dress “in the eleventh hour.”

In the hours after Brooklyn posted his statement, two wedding guests backed his account of what happened at the nuptials.

Two men dressed in formal attire at a wedding event revealing new details of Victoria Beckham’s inappropriate dance.

Image credits: Getty/John Phillips

Screenshot of a social media comment praising someone for speaking out about Victoria Beckham’s inappropriate wedding dance.

DJ Fat Tony, who performed at the ceremony four years ago, posted an Instagram video of Lucy Punch’s Motherland character, Amanda, doing a wild dance routine that included twerking.

Text over the video read, “POV: Victoria Beckham during Brooklyn’s first dance.”

The DJ captioned the clip, “Actual video footage it’s true I was there!”

Bride and groom dancing at wedding with live band performing in the background during Brooklyn and Nicola’s celebration.

Brooklyn said he was left feeling “humiliated” by his mother’s “inappropriate” behavior



Image credits: Vogue

Similarly, Tony’s partner, Stavros Agapiou, supported Brooklyn’s claim in a since-deleted Instagram comment.

“I was there and she did he’s telling the truth,” Agapiou wrote. After deleting his response, he commented, “Good on him for finally speaking out!”

Brooklyn and Nicola began dating in 2020 and tied the knot in Florida in April 2022.

Comment on social media revealing new details of Victoria Beckham’s inappropriate dance at Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding.

Victoria Beckham in a close-up portrait wearing a white shirt and diamond jewelry, highlighting details of her wedding dance.

Image credits: victoriabeckham

In his bombshell statement posted on Monday (January 19), Brooklyn wrote, “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham dressed elegantly at a wedding guest event revealing new dance details.

Victoria allegedly “nuzzled” Brooklyn’s neck during the dance, according to an insider



Image credits: Vogue

The 26-year-old did not clarify what the “inappropriate” dance entailed. According to a Page Six insider, Victoria “wrapped her arms around Brooklyn” and “nuzzled” her child’s neck.

A previous People report from May 2025 had quoted a guest saying that Victoria had slow-danced with her son in a way that “wasn’t appropriate.”

Victoria Beckham wearing a silver couture dress, posing for a mirror selfie detailing her wedding guest outfit.

Image credits: victoriabeckham

According to the source, Marc Anthony, who is a friend of the Beckhams, offered to perform as a gift. Before the song began, the singer asked Brooklyn to come to the stage, and then announced, “The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up…Victoria Beckham!”

Nicola allegedly felt that her mother-in-law had “ruined” her wedding by secretly arranging with the singer to be called up.

After Marc called Victoria’s name instead of Nicola’s, the source said, “It was such a jaw-dropping moment that it left the whole room in absolute shock — you could hear a pin drop.”

When Victoria began slow-dancing with Brooklyn, the bride left the room crying, according to the insider.

However, a separate source told People that Nicola and Brooklyn had their formal first dance early in the evening to Can’t Help Falling In Love.

Later on, Marc Anthony performed and “got people dancing,” including Brooklyn and Victoria, as well as David and daughter Harper.

Four men in black tuxedos walking down a hallway at a wedding event, related to Victoria Beckham’s dance details.

The 26-year-old chef called his family a “brand” in a lengthy social media statement



Image credits: Vogue

Brooklyn also accused the former Spice Girl of leaving Nicola to “urgently” find a wedding dress after canceling the one she had promised to design for her.

In an interview with Variety shortly after the wedding, the actress explained that she “really wanted” to wear the Victoria Beckham design but that, a few months later, her mother-in-law “realized that her atelier couldn’t do it.”

Victoria Beckham has not responded to her son’s allegations.

Man in a tuxedo reading a speech at a wedding reception, related to Victoria Beckham inappropriate dance details.

Image credits: Vogue

Cruz Beckham, one of David and Victoria’s four children, liked an Instagram reel ridiculing his brother’s version of the alleged inappropriate dance.

In his Instagram post, Brooklyn also referred to his family as a “brand,” said they have spread “countless lies” to the media about Nicola, and stressed that he has no intentions of reconciling with them.

“Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp,” he said, claiming that his relatives had blocked him on social media after he distanced himself from them.

Victoria Beckham posing with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at a wedding event revealing details of an inappropriate dance.

David Beckham appeared to address the claims when he referred to his children’s “mistakes”



Image credits: Getty/Frazer Harrison

David, whom Brooklyn accused of refusing to see him to celebrate his 50th birthday, has not responded to his son’s claims directly. However, the retired footballer appeared to address the accusations while speaking live on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

Discussing the potential dangers of social media and the challenges of raising children in the digital age, he said, “Children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids, you sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Victoria Beckham’s inappropriate dance at Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding.

Brooklyn’s accusations continue to divide opinions on social media



Comment on social media platform requesting wedding guest footage of Victoria Beckham’s inappropriate dance at Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding.

Social media comment discussing belief in a wedding guest’s reveal about Victoria Beckham’s inappropriate dance.

Comment on social media post about Victoria Beckham’s inappropriate dance at Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding, with 555 likes.

Comment by user Rose questioning why Victoria Beckham’s inappropriate dance was never mentioned before at the wedding event.

Social media comment stating no footage or truth about Victoria Beckham’s inappropriate dance at Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding.

Alt text: Comment discussing new details of Victoria Beckham’s inappropriate dance at Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding.

Comment on social media reading We need proof about Victoria Beckham’s inappropriate dance at Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding.

Comment discussing wedding guest revealing new details of Victoria Beckham’s inappropriate dance at Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding.

Comment from Brandy discussing Victoria Beckham and denying claims about Brooklyn at the wedding guest event.

Comment on social media revealing new details about Victoria Beckham’s inappropriate dance at a wedding event.

Comment from a wedding guest revealing new details about Victoria Beckham’s inappropriate dance at Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding.

Comment about confiscated phones and video footage from Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding revealing details of Victoria Beckham’s dance.

Comment on social media questioning why he didn't speak to his mum instead about Victoria Beckham’s inappropriate dance.

Social media comment from user nataliemckendric9 reacting to Victoria Beckham’s inappropriate dance at Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding.

Comment reading The memes are hilarious with 8291 likes, related to wedding guest reveals new details of Victoria Beckham’s inappropriate dance.

Comment on wedding guest revealing new details of Victoria Beckham’s inappropriate dance at Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding day.

Comment about wedding guest revealing new details of Victoria Beckham’s inappropriate dance at Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding.

Comment from user ria reacting with a skeptical emoji to Victoria Beckham’s inappropriate dance at Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding.

Comment from user Kym with UK, England, and Australia flags, expressing excitement to see the wedding video with a smiling emoji.

Comment about Victoria Beckham’s dance at Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding, mentioning stress and humor.

