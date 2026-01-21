Wedding Guest Reveals New Details Of Victoria Beckham’s ‘Inappropriate’ Dance At Brooklyn Big Day
By now, you probably know that the Beckham household has not exactly had a serene start to the year.
At the center of the family feud lies what was supposed to be one of the happiest days in the life of David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz.
In a six-page statement posted to Instagram this week, Brooklyn accused his parents of “constantly disrespecting” his wife and trying to sabotage his relationship.
- Brooklyn Beckham publicly accused his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of repeatedly disrespecting his wife, Nicola Peltz.
- Two guests who attended his 2022 wedding to Nicola addressed his claims that Victoria danced "inappropriately" with him.
- Brooklyn stated that he has no intention of reconciling with his parents or participating in the Beckham "brand."
Two guests who attended Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding have commented on his mother’s “inappropriate” dance
Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham
The scathing message took particular aim at his mother, whom he alleged had “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola at their 2022 nuptials and danced “inappropriately” on him.
He also insisted that Victoria, a singer-turned-designer, pulled out of making the bride’s dress “in the eleventh hour.”
In the hours after Brooklyn posted his statement, two wedding guests backed his account of what happened at the nuptials.
Image credits: Getty/John Phillips
DJ Fat Tony, who performed at the ceremony four years ago, posted an Instagram video of Lucy Punch’s Motherland character, Amanda, doing a wild dance routine that included twerking.
Text over the video read, “POV: Victoria Beckham during Brooklyn’s first dance.”
The DJ captioned the clip, “Actual video footage it’s true I was there!”
Brooklyn said he was left feeling “humiliated” by his mother’s “inappropriate” behavior
Image credits: Vogue
Similarly, Tony’s partner, Stavros Agapiou, supported Brooklyn’s claim in a since-deleted Instagram comment.
“I was there and she did he’s telling the truth,” Agapiou wrote. After deleting his response, he commented, “Good on him for finally speaking out!”
Brooklyn and Nicola began dating in 2020 and tied the knot in Florida in April 2022.
Image credits: victoriabeckham
In his bombshell statement posted on Monday (January 19), Brooklyn wrote, “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.
“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.
“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”
Victoria allegedly “nuzzled” Brooklyn’s neck during the dance, according to an insider
Image credits: Vogue
The 26-year-old did not clarify what the “inappropriate” dance entailed. According to a Page Six insider, Victoria “wrapped her arms around Brooklyn” and “nuzzled” her child’s neck.
A previous People report from May 2025 had quoted a guest saying that Victoria had slow-danced with her son in a way that “wasn’t appropriate.”
Image credits: victoriabeckham
According to the source, Marc Anthony, who is a friend of the Beckhams, offered to perform as a gift. Before the song began, the singer asked Brooklyn to come to the stage, and then announced, “The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up…Victoria Beckham!”
Nicola allegedly felt that her mother-in-law had “ruined” her wedding by secretly arranging with the singer to be called up.
After Marc called Victoria’s name instead of Nicola’s, the source said, “It was such a jaw-dropping moment that it left the whole room in absolute shock — you could hear a pin drop.”
@thesun Victoria Beckham’s dance moves go viral after Brooklyn’s bombshell statement which accused her of dancing ‘inappropriately’ at his wedding. #VictoriaBeckham#BrooklynBeckham#Celebs♬ original sound – The Sun
When Victoria began slow-dancing with Brooklyn, the bride left the room crying, according to the insider.
However, a separate source told People that Nicola and Brooklyn had their formal first dance early in the evening to Can’t Help Falling In Love.
Later on, Marc Anthony performed and “got people dancing,” including Brooklyn and Victoria, as well as David and daughter Harper.
The 26-year-old chef called his family a “brand” in a lengthy social media statement
Image credits: Vogue
Brooklyn also accused the former Spice Girl of leaving Nicola to “urgently” find a wedding dress after canceling the one she had promised to design for her.
In an interview with Variety shortly after the wedding, the actress explained that she “really wanted” to wear the Victoria Beckham design but that, a few months later, her mother-in-law “realized that her atelier couldn’t do it.”
Victoria Beckham has not responded to her son’s allegations.
Image credits: Vogue
Cruz Beckham, one of David and Victoria’s four children, liked an Instagram reel ridiculing his brother’s version of the alleged inappropriate dance.
In his Instagram post, Brooklyn also referred to his family as a “brand,” said they have spread “countless lies” to the media about Nicola, and stressed that he has no intentions of reconciling with them.
“Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp,” he said, claiming that his relatives had blocked him on social media after he distanced himself from them.
David Beckham appeared to address the claims when he referred to his children’s “mistakes”
Image credits: Getty/Frazer Harrison
David, whom Brooklyn accused of refusing to see him to celebrate his 50th birthday, has not responded to his son’s claims directly. However, the retired footballer appeared to address the accusations while speaking live on CNBC’s Squawk Box.
Discussing the potential dangers of social media and the challenges of raising children in the digital age, he said, “Children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids, you sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”
24
0