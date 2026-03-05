Brooklyn Beckham’s Furious Reaction To His Parents’ “Performative” Birthday Posts Revealed In Bombshell Report

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooklyn Beckham’s birthday turned into another chapter in the Beckham family feud, as opposed to the olive branch his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, may have hoped to extend.

The oldest of the four Beckham children turned 27 years old on Wednesday, March 4.

He received birthday tributes from his parents and his siblings, but insiders claimed the messages only made things worse.

Brooklyn Beckham’s birthday turned into another chapter in the Beckham family feud

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn received a wave of messages on his 27th birthday from Victoria, 51, and David, 50, and his two brothers, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21.

“27 today. Happy Birthday, Bust. We love you,” Daddy David wrote as he shared a childhood picture of Brooklyn, whose childhood nickname was Buster.

The throwback picture featured a tiny Brooklyn in a pool, flanked by his mother and father on each side.

Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

Victoria shared the same photo and wrote: “Happy birthday, Brooklyn, we love you so much,’

She later uploaded another photo of herself laughing away with her son and wrote, “Happy 27th birthday, Brooklyn. I love you so much,” followed by a string of red hearts.

Meanwhile, younger brother Romeo posted his own childhood photo with Brooklyn, while Cruz wrote “I love you” alongside another throwback snap.

Parents Victoria and David Beckham and brothers Romeo and Cruz shared birthday tributes to the oldest of the four Beckham kids

Image credits: davidbeckham/Instagram

While the birthday tributes seemed heartfelt on the surface, insiders claimed they stirred up more tension behind the scenes amid the ongoing family rift.

Sources claimed the public social media posts were “performative” and were exactly the type of messages he did not appreciate.

“Brooklyn and Nicola are disheartened; they chose to make public Instagram posts for his birthday,” an insider told ET.

“These are the exact type of performative public actions that Brooklyn has been trying to put an end to, to no avail,” they continued.

Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

The insider also mentioned how Brooklyn reportedly asked his parents last year to communicate with him through their legal teams.

“Last summer, they issued a legal letter to his parents requesting that any correspondence go through lawyers,” the source said.

Brooklyn’s feud with his family saw a flashpoint in January after he shared a lengthy statement about his parents controlling his life and trying to “ruin” his marriage to Nicola Peltz, whom he married in 2022.

Insiders claimed the messages only made things worse amid the ongoing Beckham family rift

Image credits: romeobeckham / cruzbeckham

The 27-year-old son claimed his family was always more concerned about “Brand Beckham” than they were about his personal well-being.

“My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else,” he claimed in his statement. “Brand Beckham comes first.”

“Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations,” he added.

Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn claimed that his parents “controlled narratives in the press” about their family for his “entire life.”

“The performative social media posts, family events, and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into,” he added.

For his 27th birthday, Brooklyn did not publicly acknowledge any of the posts shared by his parents or siblings.

He seemingly spent his special day with his wife Nicola, who shared a video of herself surprising him with a box of doughnuts that spelled out “happy birthday, Brooklyn.”

“Happy birthday, baby,” Nicola wrote in the caption, alongside a video of Brooklyn blowing out the candles on the doughnuts.

Nicola Peltz shared a video of her husband blowing out his birthday candles on the special day

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

“I hope all your dreams and wishes come true! ” You light up every room you walk into, and anyone who knows you loves you,” she continued.

Caling him the “most special human,” she added, “I love being your wife. I love you, I love you, I love you.”

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

When Brooklyn shared his lengthy message in January, he claimed his family has been “endlessly” trying to “ruin [his] relationship [with Nicola] since before [his] wedding.”

And it hasn’t stopped,” he added.

“The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards,” he wrote.

“I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety,” he continued. “For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared.”

“He shouldn’t have done this. Brooklyn has literally asked him not to do this,” one commented online

