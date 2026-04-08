Brooklyn Beckham Apparently Faced Humiliating Blunder At His Wedding As More Roots Of Family Feud Revealed

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Every wedding has some family drama.

But Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding to Nicola Peltz apparently caused a fallout so big that he doesn’t even talk to his family anymore.

Since the Beckham family feud exploded in recent months, several details about Brooklyn and Nicola’s nuptials came to the surface, including the story of how his mother, Victoria, 51, “hijacked” their first dance.

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Highlights New details revealed why Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding to Nicola Peltz caused a massive fallout.

The couple said “I do” in 2022 at the actress’s family estate, but they renewed their vows in August without his family members in attendance.

A guest revealed that the rabbi made a blunder that humiliated the groom in front of his guests.

Brooklyn has also spoken about several instances that ruined his wedding day.

Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding to Nicola Peltz seemingly caused a fallout so big that he doesn’t even talk to his family anymore

Image credits: Vogue

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Brooklyn and Nicola said “I do” in 2022 at the actress’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The firstborn son, born to David and Victoria Beckham, later renewed his vows in August without his parents and three siblings, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, in attendance.

“We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment,” he wrote in an explosive post earlier this year.

Image credits: Vogue

Now, new revelations have exposed another embarrassing ordeal that 27-year-old Brooklyn had to endure during his 2022 nuptials.

The chef was reportedly humiliated when he was called his father’s name, David, several times on what was meant to be his special day.

Even during their vow exchange, the rabbi conducting the ceremony called the groom by his father’s name.

A guest revealed new details of how Brooklyn was embarrassed at his 2022 nuptials

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Image credits: Vogue

After calling the groom “David,” the officiating rabbi “stuttered and asked for forgiveness,” a guest recently claimed to The Cut.

The rabbi tried to wave it off, saying he “was a soccer fan.” But he made the same mistake once again.

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More drama unfolded when Grammy-winning singer Marc Anthony took the stage to perform at the couple’s reception.

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The Latin superstar took the mic and did something Brooklyn and Nicola weren’t prepared for, causing tensions to flare up.

He first called Brooklyn to the stage, and “then announced, ‘The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up…Victoria Beckham!’” a source told People in 2025.

Nicola felt like her mother-in-law Victoria “ruined her wedding,” sources revealed

Image credits: Vogue

Nicola was upset and “felt that Victoria ruined her wedding, and couldn’t understand why,” the source added.

The air grew even more tense when Victoria allegedly began slow dancing with her son, making Nicola “run from the room crying.”

“Nicola felt like Victoria did this on purpose,” another source said.

The Beckham family saw other flare-ups related to the wedding, according to Brooklyn.

Image credits: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

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He said his fashion designer mother cancelled on making his bride’s dress in “the eleventh hour,” despite Nicole being “excited” to wear her design.

The bride was forced to find a dress in the last minute, Brooklyn claimed earlier this year in his 6-page explanation on their family feud.

Brooklyn claimed in his bombshell statement earlier this year that his family said Nicola was “not blood” and “not family”

“The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was ‘not blood’ and ‘not family,’” he wrote.

“My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song … I’ve never felt more uncomfortable humiliated in my entire life,” he added.

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The aspiring chef declared that he didn’t want to “reconcile” with his family, especially because he had been “controlled by [his] parents for most of [his] life.”

Brooklyn, who recently turned 27, was apparently approached by Hulu to have his and Nicola’s life screened for viewers in a tell-all show.

The young couple was recently offered a chance to turn their lives into the subject of a tell-all reality TV show

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

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An insider told The Sunthat Brooklyn was “keen” to do it.

“Alongside documenting his culinary business venture, Hulu bosses will hope he will open up about the bombshell rift with his parents,” they said, noting that Hulu wasn’t “just any platform.

The Disney-owned streamer was home to other “global smash hits” like The Kardashians.

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

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So if Brooklyn and Nicola gave their thumbs up to the show, they would be “propelled firmly into the big leagues.”

“Brooklyn and Nicola have been offered big money interviews before but turned them all down,” the insider told the outlet.

When the couple finally decide to speak, it would be on their own terms, the source added.

“They also want to make it clear they are not being controlled by the Peltz family and that they make their own decisions,” they said.

Netizens had plenty to say following the latest revelations about Brooklyn and Nicola’s tumultuous wedding

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