We visited the Casual UK subreddit and compiled a list of their funniest posts below. If you live in England, Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland, you might find these photos to be painfully relatable. But even if you hail from another country or continent, we hope you’ll find these pics entertaining. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that give you a serious craving for a cuppa!

If you’ve ever been to the United Kingdom , you know that citizens are serious about a few things: their favorite football team, their local pub, drinking tea, and being an absolute joy to be around. So if you’re looking for a list that celebrates all of the quirks of the UK, you’ve come to the right place, pandas!

#1 A Main Road Collapsed In My Town A Couple Of Weeks Before Christmas. The Hole Has Since Become A Tourist Attraction Complete With Reviews

#2 This Very Round Robin Greeted Me This Morning At Peak Wild Life Park

#3 Someone Took It A Bit Too Seriously

The United Kingdom is one of the most influential countries in the world. It has a population of 69.3 million people, and it brings in over 100 million tourists every single year. As I’m sure you know, London is one of the most popular cities in the world, but there are countless destinations that are worth visiting in the UK. Whether you’re looking for a bustling city, gorgeous nature, or stunning architecture, you won’t have a problem finding it at all. ADVERTISEMENT And something else that the UK certainly has no shortage of is tea. According to a survey by Product of the Year, the majority of Brits drink at least three cups of tea per day. The most popular way to take it is with some milk (61% of respondents), but 11% prefer alternative milks, and 5.5% simply take it black.

#4 Finally, A Worthy Excuse For Roadworks

#5 Lamborghini Owner Responds To An Anonymous Complaint About Their Parking

#6 Free Range Yorkshire Puddings With Gravy

If you’d like to learn some fun facts about this wonderful nation, Authentic Europe has got you covered. Did you know that stamps actually originated in the UK? The first one was issued in May 1840, featuring Queen Victoria. Stamps were a huge innovation, as they made sending letters more affordable. So postcards, letters, and Christmas cards became much more accessible! Another fun fact is that Queen Elizabeth II never needed a passport. She traveled to over 100 countries while she reigned, but because British passports are issued in the name of the Queen, it was never necessary for her to carry one.

#7 Just The Ticket For The Cold Weather

#8 Update On The Paddington Statue - A Vigil With Marmalade Has Been Made

#9 Impressed With The Calmness Shown By This Woman Taking A Photo Of A Stag In Richmond Park, London This Week

As we’ve mentioned, there’s absolutely no shortage of things to do and see in the United Kingdom. But if you’re in London, you have to see a live theatre performance. And did you know that the longest-running show in the world is on London’s West End? It’s Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, and it’s been dazzling audiences since 1952.

#10 Visiting Parents And Finally Got In There Before Its A Sewing Kit

#11 Definitely No Package For Me Today Then

#12 Apparently, We Buy 1.3 Billion Kebabs Per Day In The UK

Now, if you’d rather see live sports than live theatre, that’s not a problem. Obviously, there’s plenty of football (or soccer, if you’re American) to catch in the UK. But if you’re looking for something more unique, why not check out cheese rolling? There’s an annual cheese rolling competition at Cooper’s Hill in Gloucestershire, where participants chase a 3.2 kg wheel of Double Gloucester cheese down an incredibly steep hill. The winner is the person who crosses the finish line first, but it might be more fun to watch than participate, so you don’t have to worry about breaking a leg.

#13 A Car Was Blocking The Road This Morning And The Bin Men Couldn't Get Through. Instead Of A Note There Is A Photo Of The Moment Of Inconvenience Instead

#14 Tonight's Blood Moon For Anyone Who Missed It

#15 Is The Worst Example Of Estate Agent “Photography” You’ve Ever Seen?

If you're a huge history buff, there are plenty of museums and historical sites to visit while you're in the UK. But one of the most famous is Stonehenge. And did you know that it's actually older than the Pyramids? The first stones were built during about 3000 BC, while the pyramids were built around 2500-2400 BC.

#16 This Is What Opening A Packet Of Mini Cheddars In The Pub Will Get You

#17 Postman Just Left His Bag In Our Porch And We Can't Find Him

#18 Stuck Waiting For Train. Looking At The Options, One Is To Just Walk!

One thing that people often poke fun at Great Britain for is the country's cuisine. There are countless jokes on the internet about how residents still eat like they're in a war or that Brits invaded the whole world for spices, just to refuse to use any. But something that might surprise you is that chicken tikka masala is actually England's national dish. There are nearly 2 million people of Indian ethnicity or nationality living in the UK, so you can actually find some of the best Indian food in the world there (outside of India, of course).

#19 Found This Plate In A Charity Shop And It Really Made Me Laugh. Absolutely No Need For That From Thomas

#20 A Perfect Day To Dust Off The Barbecue... Oh No

#21 Wife Got A Secret Surprise Put On Our Wedding Cake… I was completely unaware our extremely skilled hand-painted wedding cake had a little doggie painted on to represent our Aussie dog. However, hidden at the back my now wife got blobby included! Theres so many blobby references at my wedding, I could post an entire photo album. Obviously I marry the perfect person.



As you can see on this list, there are plenty of cute critters that you might encounter in the UK. Even in London, you might spot a fox eating out of your trash can, and in the countryside, you can find plenty of hedgehogs, deer, squirrels, otters, and more. But did you know that the national animal of Scotland is actually the unicorn? Apparently, you can find them all over the country! Though you might not spot any that are actually alive.

#22 The British Public Have Voted For The Name Of Network Rail’s New Leaf Clearing Train

#23 I Am A Child

#24 I Spent 5 Hours In Asda Buying 100 Items From 1p To £1. Ama

Are you enjoying your scroll through these hilariously British moments, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that put a smile on your face, and let us know in the comments what you love most about the United Kingdom. Then, if you’re looking for even more pics that perfectly encapsulate what it’s like to live in the UK, we’ve got another Bored Panda article for you to check out right here!

#25 POV: You Live In A Rural Area And Want To Get A Bus To A Town 20 Miles Away

#26 The “Sea View” From Our Hotel Room!

#27 Dropped My Biscuit

#28 Royal Mail Protected My Parcel By Bungee Dropping It Over The Fence

#29 Sorry, Royal Mail, How Much More Automated Can You Make Dropping A Letter Into A Box?

#30 Just Received This Christmas Card Through From The Neighbours. We’re A Lesbian Couple

#31 Local Spoons Ran Out Of Takeout Boxes So They Neatly Flat Packed My Burger In A Pizza Box

#32 It Was A Beautiful Morning Yesterday In East Kent And I Was Lucky Enough To Spend It Photographing This Beautiful Kingfisher

#33 Good To See Supermarkets Making The Effort For Kids To Eat Healthier

#34 Taken This Morning In Newark Graveyard

#35 I Think I've Found A Grave In My Garden - Update

#36 Drove Two Hours Out Of My Way On My Visit To Ireland To Complete This Pilgrimage

#37 Behold My 99 That Actually Cost 99p

#38 Don't Even Act Like The West Country Aren't At The Forefront Of Culinary Innovation

#39 Me Too Bag. Me Too

#40 What Are My Consumer Rights If Next Doesn’t Uphold This?

#41 Met This Little Chap Today

#42 Disgraceful Sign From The Sweden V England Game Tonight

#43 I'm Not Sure How, But I've Created A Perfectly Spherical Yorkshire Pudding!

#44 Another Celeb On Ozempic

#45 Thanks, But I Do Not Need It That Urgently

#46 One Poor Gritter Has Been Separated From The Flock

#47 Gift Wrapped My Mates Car While He Was Out Doing 12 Pubs Of Christmas, How Was Your December 23rd?

#48 Wife Made A Giant Sosisg Roll

#49 The Sky In Birmingham This Evening

#50 I Was Casually Drinking My Morning Coffee Minding My Own Business And A Fox Came And Crapped In A Plant Pot

#51 Customer Service Excellence

#52 I Don't Mean To Brag, But I Just Won A Million Quid On Ps1 Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

#53 I've Never Met Any Of These 5000 People. Is Anyone On Here Working 4 Day Weeks?

#54 They Confiscated The Marmite

#55 Unusually Dry Humour For An Exhibition Commemorating The Loss Of 1,500 Lives At Sea

#56 Delivery Driver Followed Sat Nav Down A Local Canal Path 🫡

#57 What The Hell Did Brum Do?

#58 How Do We Get This Guy On Strictly?

#59 Partner Is Away So I’m Eating An Entire Lidl Christmas Wreath That “Serves 8” For Tea And There’s No One Here To Stop Me