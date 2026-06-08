After A String Of Setbacks, Brutal Industry Rumors About Miley Cyrus Are Growing Louder As Friends Speak Out

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Miley Cyrus, who rose to fame as a Disney actress before reinventing herself as a global pop star, endured a difficult chapter in her music career last year when her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, failed to generate the expected momentum.

The disappointment unfolded against the backdrop of legal proceedings tied to allegations that her Grammy-winning 2023 smash hit, Flowers, plagiarized Bruno Mars’ 2013 ballad, When I Was Your Man.

Highlights Miley Cyrus has faced a series of setbacks lately, including the underwhelming performance of her ninth studio album and legal scrutiny surrounding her Grammy-winning hit Flowers.

Fans grew concerned after she spoke about her career in the past tense during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, fueling rumors that she may be stepping away from the spotlight.

Insiders close to Miley have revealed how true the speculation is, divulging the reason why the singer’s next career move may be delayed.

Fans, worried about this string of setbacks, grew even more concerned when, during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on May 22, she and a close friend spoke about her career in the past tense, fueling speculation that Miley was considering stepping back from the spotlight.

As these rumors continue to gain traction, industry insiders and longtime friends of Miley have begun speaking out, offering their perspective on what the future may hold for her.

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Insiders have addressed growing speculation about Miley Cyrus’ future in music

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Miley’s Walk of Fame speech sounded like she was bidding farewell to her pop career, as she said, “My hope is that what I leave behind continues to affect the hearts of generations to come.”

“I hope it awakens something raw and imperfect and s*xy and glamorous and joyful in times that need it,” she added.

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Her friend and Furiosa actress Anya Taylor-Joy also stuck to referring to the singer’s career in the past tense while praising her, saying, “Miley didn’t just grow up in front of the world. She outran every expectation it set for her. She challenged the rules, rewrote them and, every once in a while, set them on fire in a teddy bear costume.”

Image credits: Youtube/ Miley Cyrus

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A source close to the singer, who spoke to the Daily Mail over the weekend, assured fans that Miley is not considering leaving the industry, contrary to popular belief.

“People are too quick to write Miley off whenever a project doesn’t hit the way everyone expected. Sure, the latest album didn’t connect on the level she hoped, but she doesn’t see this as some career crisis,” the source said.

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“If anything, she’s looking at it as a moment to reset and figure out what’s next.

“She’s watched her dad go through career highs and lows and find his way back time and time again, and she’s always admired the longevity and reinvention of her godmother Dolly Parton’s career.

“Those are the examples she keeps in mind when people start talking about peaks and declines,” they added.

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Another insider hinted that Miley Cyrus may be exploring opportunities beyond music

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Miley’s return to The Voice, the NBC singing reality TV show on which she was a coach between 2016 and 2017, has been discussed, according to the insider.

“She is also looking at acting opportunities, and she’d love to find the right sitcom,” the insider added.

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Acting was Miley’s first love and was what originally inspired her to enter show business.

In 2001, her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, took an eight-year-old Miley to see a production of the musical Mamma Mia! at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto.

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Then, she famously grabbed his arm and declared, “This is what I want to do, Daddy. I want to be an actress.”

Two years later, in 2003, she made her feature film debut as Young Ruthie in Tim Burton’s Big Fish.

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“She’s also intrigued by the idea of hosting one day, especially as the daytime landscape continues to evolve,” the source further said, adding that she might also perform at a future Super Bowl halftime show.

“The reality is she’s still one of the most recognizable entertainers in the world. She is still getting offers, and people are still interested in working with her,” the insider insisted.

“The challenge isn’t whether she has a future — it’s deciding which path she wants to take next.

“From her perspective, her career is far from over.”

Miley Cyrus may take time with her career moves because of complications in her personal life

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Image credits: Getty/Jesse Grant

Miley is working on stabilizing two relationships at the moment — with her father and with her fiancé, Maxx Morando.

She became estranged from her father in 2022 when, after years of endless splitting and reconciling, he and her mother, Tish, finally divorced.

Miley was reportedly upset about her father’s behavior during their marriage and has since observed how difficult it is to be married to someone who is not in the music business when you are one yourself.

Image credits: Instagram/ Billy Ray Cyrus

Miley extended the olive branch to her father by writing the song Secrets for his birthday. The track featured Fleetwood Mac — his favorite band.

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In May 2025, Miley broke her silence about reconciling with her father, saying, “Bridges have been built.”

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Miley’s relationship with Maxx Morando, the drummer of the band Liily, on the other hand, has faced constant public scrutiny, with some critics calling her a “cougar” because she is 33 and he is 27.

The singer, however, has had to put in less work in this relationship, as Morando is reportedly “drama-free” and does not care about the whispers.

“Get off her back,” Miley’s fans told critics

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