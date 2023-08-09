We also included some of her quotes about music — how could we ignore her insights on this, considering what Dolly does for a living? Enjoy the read and don't forget to upvote your favorites!

If you need some comforting and humorous words, turn to our list of inspirational quotes from Dolly Parton, and you'll find them. It's not for nothing that her unique charisma has become a league of its own, inspiring countless souls, just as her music has done for decades.

And let's not forget, Dolly is the woman who brought us Jolene, a character who has infiltrated popular culture so deeply, she's practically a household name in her own right. If that isn't a testament to Dolly's lyrical genius, we don't know what is! Her words pack as much of a punch as her songs do. They're the heart and soul of who she is — genuine, insightful, funny, and always very fabulous!

These "Dollyisms" — yeah, Dolly Parton's quotes have their own moniker, courtesy of her fans — are not mere fancy words to be scrolled past on social media feeds. No one better than someone who wrote about 3,000 songs knows how much impact and meaning words can have, and Dolly Parton's quotes, somehow, always have the right ones.

Dolly Parton, the one and only queen of country music and prolific philosopher, has never been shy when sharing her thoughts on life, love, success, and music.

If there's one person we can rely on to serve up wisdom quotes on a silver platter with a side of humor and sass, it's the woman who once said: "It costs a lot of money to look this cheap."

#1 "The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain."

#2 “I was the first woman to burn my bra - it took the fire department four days to put it out.”

#3 "You'd be surprised how much it costs to look this cheap!"

Why Is Dolly Parton A Hero?

In addition to her work in country music, she’s a well-known philanthropist. Through her Imagination Library project, she donated millions of books to children to promote literacy. She also contributed $1 million to coronavirus research, which partly funded the Moderna vaccine.

#4 "I think everybody should be allowed to be who they are and to love who they love.”

#5 “Yes, I support gay marriage. They have every right to be as miserable as straight people.”

#6 “Smile, it increases your face value.”

How Did Dolly Parton Impact Country Music?

Dolly Parton's biggest achievement lies in how she impacted country music by bringing it to mainstream audiences. Her music crossed over into the pop charts, which was a rarity at the time for country artists. She successfully paved the way for many female artists in the industry through her songwriting, storytelling, and her unique blend of country and pop.

#7 “I always just thought if you see somebody without a smile, give 'em yours!”

#8 “Sometimes my mouth is a little too big and a little too open and sounds too much like a sailor.”

#9 "I'm not happy all the time, and I wouldn't want to be because that would make me a shallow person. But I do try to find the good in everybody.”

Does Dolly Parton Have Tattoos?

Yes, Dolly Parton confirmed she has several tattoos. The country queen revealed they're all small, pastel ink tattoos that she typically keeps covered. Her tattoos are meaningful to her and many cover scars.

#10 When I got somethin' to say, I'll say it."

#11 "You always want your people to be proud of what you have accomplished."

#12 "If you don't like the road you're walking, start paving another one."

Is Dolly Parton Related To Miley Cyrus?

No, Dolly Parton is not biologically related to Miley Cyrus, but she's Miley's godmother. The two artists are very close, with Dolly having known Miley since she was a baby due to her long-standing friendship with Miley's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. Miley and Dolly have been seen interacting in public pretty often, even performing "Jolene'' multiple times together on stage.

#13 "Find out who you are. And do it on purpose."

#14 “If your actions create a legacy that inspires others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, then, you are an excellent leader.”

#15 “Don't get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life.”

What Is Dolly Parton’s Most Famous Quote?

It's hard to say, considering Dolly's masterful use of words that gave life to so many positive quotes. Perhaps one of Dolly Parton's most famous quotes is, "Find out who you are and do it on purpose." This quote embraces her approach to life, emphasizing authenticity, individuality, and purposeful action.

#16 “People always ask me how long it takes to do my hair. I don’t know, I’m never there.”

#17 “I’m a working girl. I don’t make people bend over backwards, and I don’t like that in people. I am definitely no diva.”

#18 "Storms make trees take deeper roots."

What Made Dolly Parton So Famous?

Dolly Parton's fame is the result of her incredible talent as a songwriter, her unproblematic and charismatic personality, and her hardworking nature. She started her career at a young age and consistently produced hits throughout the years, including "Jolene," "9 to 5," and "I Will Always Love You." Her ability to cross over into pop music and acting brought her even more recognition, fueled by her philanthropy and generosity that contributed to cementing her beloved status.

#19 "I have a strict policy that nobody cries alone in my presence."

#20 “We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails.”

#21 “I have pretty good skin considering my age, and I think a lot of it is mineral oil and bacon grease.”

#22 “I am a self-made woman, and I have the doctor bills to prove it.”

#23 “I know how to stand my ground. I know how to speak up. I know how to stand sturdy. But that doesn’t mean I’ve hardened my heart.”

#24 “People say I look so happy; and I say, ‘That’s the Botox.’”

#25 “I wish you joy and happiness. But above all of this, I wish you love.”

#26 “Everybody’s life is a soap opera. Everybody’s life is a country western song, depends on who’s writing it."

#27 “The magic is inside you, there ain’t no crystal ball."

#28 “All you need is a smile and a little sparkle.”

#29 “I don’t often lose my temper, but I often have to use it.”

#30 “I never think of myself as a star. I think of myself as a working woman. And this is the job I love. And I'm grateful that I get to make a good living at what I love to do.”

#31 “I was born with a happy heart. I’m always looking for things to be better.”

#32 “I do wear high heels in the house - otherwise I can't reach the cabinets! I don't wear my heels in the shower or when I sleep–and I wear my little tennis shoes when I do my treadmill - but when I go out, of course, I will. That's my look and that's how I'm always gonna be."

#33 “People feel like they’ve known me so long because I’ve been around a long time. I’m really like an aunt or a cousin or a person you’ve grown up with - like somebody in the family. So I think they feel comfortable with me. I really think that is Southern hospitality.”

#34 “We just gotta do our best day-to-day, be the best person we can, do the best work we can, and just keep on dreamin’.”

#35 "I'm not going to limit myself just because people won't accept the fact that I can do something else."

#36 "I do believe that any successful business starts from the top and works its way down."

#37 "My songs are like my children - I expect them to support me when I'm old."

#38 "Being a star just means that you just find your own special place and that you shine where you are."

#39 "Tell me I have to be somewhere, and I'll be there 20 minutes early and stay there longer than anybody else. You hold up a lot of people if you're not on time."

#40 "I know who I am, I know what I can and can't do. I know what I will and won't do. I know what I'm capable of and I don't agree to do things that I don't think I can pull off."

#41 "You'll never do a whole lot unless you're brave enough to try."

#42 “I tried every diet in the book. I tried some that weren't in the book. I tried eating the book. It tasted better than most of the diets.”

#43 “I'm not offended by all the dumb blonde jokes because I know I'm not dumb--and I'm not blonde either.”

#44 “When someone shows you their true colors, believe them.”

#45 “If you talk bad about country music, it's like saying bad things about my momma. Them's fightin' words.”

#46 “I don't know what the big deal is about old age. Old people who shine from the inside look 10 to 20 years younger.”

#47 “Above everything else I've done, I've always said I've had more guts than I've got talent.”

#48 “I say that I’m as old as yesterday, but hopefully as new as tomorrow.”

#49 “Now people are always asking me, What do you want people to say about you 100 years from now?' I always say I want them to say ‘Dang, don't she still look good for her age.’”

#50 "Every single diet I ever fell off of was because of potatoes and gravy of some sort."

#51 "My weaknesses have always been food and men—in that order."

#52 “I have little feet because nothing grows in the shade.”

#53 "I make a point to appreciate all the little things in my life. I go out and smell the air after a good, hard rain. These small actions help remind me that there are so many great, glorious pieces of good in the world."

#54 "People say, 'how you stay looking so young?' I say, well, good lighting, good doctors, and good makeup."

#55 “When I was with Andy Warhol, I thought, ‘God, his wig looks cheaper than mine!’”

#56 “Never ignore your roots, your home, or your hair.”

#57 “A loose tongue can lead to broken teeth.”

#58 “Anyone who says you can’t take it with you has never seen me pack.”

#59 “I always count my blessings more than I count my money. I don’t work for money, never did.”

#60 "Dreams are of no value if they're not equipped with wings!"

#61 “So I say a silent prayer for creatures great and small. Peace on Earth, goodwill to men is the greatest gift of all.”

#62 “You don't even have to believe in anything to be good to people. You should just know you should be a good human being.”

#63 “I’m proud of my hillbilly, white trash background. To me that keeps you humble, that keeps you good. And it doesn’t matter how hard you try to outrun it - if that’s who you are, that’s who you are. It’ll show up once in a while.”

#64 “I’ve always tried to never step on anybody to get where I am. I’ve had to walk around a few people, jump over a few of ‘em now and then, but I think you’re a true success when you’ve seen your dreams come true and you can take pride in how you did it, and take pride in and respect and appreciate the people that helped you get there.”

#65 “We need to believe in something bigger than ourselves, otherwise we just become egomaniacs. If you don’t have something to look forward to and lean on, it’s a hard fall when [bad] things happen.”

#66 "You gotta keep trying to find your niche and trying to fit into whatever slot that's left for you or to make one of your own."

#67 “I would never stoop so low as to be fashionable.”

#68 “Me and God have a great relationship, but we're both seeing other people.”

#69 "I like all that frilly stuff. Like I've always said, it's a good thing I was a girl, or I'd definitely have been a drag queen! Most definitely."

#70 "Now the night I graduated from Sevier County High School, back in 1964, we were all asked to stand up and talk about what we were going to do with the rest of our lives. And everybody had a different story. And when it came my time I stood right up there. I said I'm going to Nashville and I'm going to be a star. Well, the whole place laughed out loud. And I was so embarrassed, 'cause I thought, 'How odd. Why is everybody laughing? 'Cause that is what I'm going to do.' But as bad as I felt at that moment and as embarrassed as I was, it did not shake me from my dreams. So I guess I showed them, huh?"

#71 "I really wish that y'all could have seen the look on my lawyer's face 24 years ago when I told him I wanted to start a theme park and call it Dollywood. He thought I'd already taken the train to Crazywood."

#72 "I'm just a simple country girl.”

#73 "I never felt I belonged. Never belonged in my whole life, even as a little kid. I was just different and so I never really found my place till I moved to Nashville and got in the music business. That was my real place, so I fit in."

#74 "I never let a rhinestone go unturned!"

#75 "I've had heartaches, headaches, toothaches, earaches, and I've had a few pains in the ass, but I've survived to tell about it."

#76 "When I wake up, I expect things to be good. If they're not, then I try to set about trying to make them as good as I can 'cause I know I'm gonna have to live that day anyway. So why not try to make the most of it if you can?"

#77 “If I can hold God's attention, I can hold the world's.”

#78 “I’m very real where it counts, and that’s inside.”

#79 “The seeds of dreams are often found in books, and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world.”

#80 “When I talk to a man, I can always tell what he’s thinking by where he’s looking. If he’s looking at my eyes, he’s looking for intelligence. If he’s looking at my mouth, he’s looking for wisdom. If he’s looking anywhere else except my chest, he’s looking for another man.”

#81 “When I’m older, I’ll be like all those old haggard ladies that write their life stories about all the men they slept with and all... Not that they shouldn’t. But they’re right to wait so long, ’cause if you start too soon tellin’ about who all you slept with, you’re gonna run into a lot of guys that don’t want to take a chance on makin’ your next book.”

#82 “They got me busier than a one-legged man in a butt-kicking contest.”

#83 “You're just a step on the boss man's ladder. But you got dreams he'll never take away.”

#84 “If people want to pass judgment, they're already sinning. The sin of judging is just as bad as any other sin they might say somebody else is committing. I try to love everybody.”

#85 “You need to really believe in what you've got to offer, what your talent is — and if you believe, that gives you strength.”

#86 “Prayer is not a formal affair, it’s more a come-as-you-are.”

#87 “You don’t have to look like everybody else. You don’t have to be a raving beauty to be special and to be beautiful.”

#88 "You know, I look like a woman, but I think like a man. And in this world of business, that has helped me a lot. Because by the time they think that I don't know what's goin' on, I then got the money, and am gone."

#89 "Stop this attitude that older people ain't any good anymore! We're as good as we ever were—if we ever were any good."

#90 ​​“We can't just hope for a brighter day, we have to work for a brighter day. Love too often gets buried in a world of hurt and fear. And we have to work to dig it out so we can share it with our family, our friends, and our neighbors.”

#91 “I still believe that women should get paid equal and should be treated with respect. I’m all about that. I don’t get out and have to preach it or march in the streets, I write about it.”