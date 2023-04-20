Any tattoo requires lots of patience, skill, and a steady hand, of course. In addition to that, it calls for a beautiful design. And combining it all usually results in some quite impressive works leaving the admirers in awe. Whether it’s their intricacy, the size, the color combination, or everything at once that impresses people the most, there’s no other choice but to applaud the artists behind them.

Those who appreciate multicolor tattoos would likely agree that Saegeem is one such praiseworthy professional. Their detailed designs are simply eye candy for any fan of colorful ink out there. The Los Angeles-based tattooist shares their work on the ‘saegeemtattoo’ Instagram account that has gathered over 505k followers already. We’ve put some of Saegeem’s best work on this list today, so wait no more, scroll down, and marvel at the beautiful tattoos.