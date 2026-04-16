Who Is Anya Taylor-Joy? Anya-Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy is an American, British, and Argentine actress known for her intense, captivating on-screen presence. Her ability to convey complex emotions has made her a standout talent. Her breakout moment arrived with a leading role in the 2015 horror film The Witch, which quickly garnered critical acclaim. This landmark performance established her as a rising star in the industry.

Full Name Anya-Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married to Malcolm McRae Net Worth $3 million Nationality American, British, Argentine Ethnicity Scottish Argentine, English, and Spanish Education Northlands School, Hill House International Junior School, Queen’s Gate School Father Dennis Alan Taylor Mother Jennifer Marina Joy Siblings Five siblings

Early Life and Education The youngest of six children, Anya-Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy was born in Miami, Florida, to a Scottish-Argentine banker father and a Zambian-born English-Spanish psychologist mother. Her birth in Miami was coincidental, as her parents were vacationing there at the time. Raised in Buenos Aires until age six, she then moved to London, where she attended Northlands School, Hill House International Junior School, and Queen’s Gate School. She nurtured an early passion for performance and later left school at 16 to pursue acting.

Notable Relationships Currently married to musician Malcolm McRae, Anya-Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy exchanged vows with him in a private New Orleans ceremony on April 1, 2022. They later celebrated with a larger ceremony in Venice, Italy, in September 2023. She has no children. Prior to her marriage, Taylor-Joy was linked to Irish actor Eoin Macken.

Career Highlights Anya-Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy gained widespread acclaim for her transformative role as Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit series. Her performance earned her a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, cementing her as an international star. Her breakthrough performance came in the 2015 horror film The Witch, which established her as a versatile talent. She went on to star in films like Split, The Menu, and Emma, demonstrating her range across diverse genres. Taylor-Joy has also lent her voice to Princess Peach in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and took on the titular role in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, further expanding her impressive filmography.