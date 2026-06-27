Who Is Khloé Kardashian? Khloé Alexandra Kardashian is an American media personality and businesswoman recognized for her impactful presence in reality television and fashion. She embodies a distinct blend of candor and resilience. Her breakout moment arrived with the 2007 debut of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, showcasing her family’s dynamic lives to a global audience. The series quickly became a cultural phenomenon.

Full Name Khloé Alexandra Kardashian Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $80 million Nationality American Ethnicity Armenian, Dutch, English, Irish, Scottish Education Alexandria Academy Father Robert Kardashian Mother Kris Jenner Siblings Kourtney Mary Kardashian, Kimberly Noel Kardashian, Robert Arthur Kardashian Kids True Thompson, Tatum Robert Thompson

Early Life and Education Growing up in Los Angeles, California, Khloé Kardashian was immersed in a prominent family, with her father, Robert Kardashian, a renowned attorney. Her mother, Kris Jenner, later became a notable manager for her children. She attended Marymount High School briefly before enrolling in Alexandria Academy, an alternative school where she graduated with honors at age seventeen, often sharing her early life on television.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Khloé Kardashian’s public life, including her marriage to basketball player Lamar Odom and a significant on-again, off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson. Kardashian shares two children, True Thompson and Tatum Robert Thompson, with Tristan Thompson, with whom she continues to co-parent. She has not publicly confirmed another romantic partner since their split.

Career Highlights Khloé Kardashian rose to global prominence starring in the long-running reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021. The show spawned multiple spin-offs, reaching millions of viewers worldwide. She launched her highly successful inclusive fashion brand, Good American, in 2016, which quickly achieved significant sales and expanded into diverse apparel categories. Kardashian also hosted the talk show Kocktails with Khloé and the fitness series Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian.