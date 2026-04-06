Fair warning: some of them can quickly get dark, so read at your own pace.

There are plenty of strange and disturbing stories here, but also a few surprisingly wholesome ones thrown in, just so it’s not completely heavy.

So if you want to find out how Jason Momoa got his eyebrow scar, or why Dr. Dre once assaulted a journalist, you’re in the right place.

But in case you do forget — and honestly, we don’t blame you, because it gets overwhelming trying to keep track of who’s actually a good person and who’s not — people online have done the digging.

The lives of celebrities have become way more accessible today, but also way more exposed. You see their takes, their mistakes, their weird habits, their messy lives, sometimes in real time. And the internet never forgets.

One minute you’re vibing to an Aerosmith song, the next you remember Steven Tyler was a pretty messed-up person, to say the least. And you’re suddenly like, wait… should I even be listening to his songs?

#1 During the Comedy Central Roast Of Pamela Anderson, Courtney Love infamously got plastered and when she got on stage, it suddenly cut to commercial. At first, people thought it was because she said or did something really raunchy, even for the standards of the network that airs South Park. However, during the #MeToo movement, reports came out that she was doing a rant on Harvey Weinstein and his creepy behavior.



MrPresident2020:

At least part of that aired, I remember Love's line "Pamela sat on my sunglasses and broke them ... I can't be too upset, I was wearing them at the time."

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#2 Steven Tyler of Aerosmith once became a legal guardian to a 16-year old girl so that he could legally live with her alone. When she later became pregnant with his child, he forced her to have an abortion because he was afraid that all the d***s they had both been taking would lead the baby to have birth defects.



Ralphie5231:

Then drove her to her parents and booted her out of a car to break up with her after.

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Some people miss the good old days, when celebrities felt distant… almost unreal. You saw them in movies or TV shows, maybe had a magazine cutout of your favorite singer on your wall, and that was it. There were no constant updates, no deep dives into their past, and no random resurfaced clips from 20 years ago. It was easier to admire them when you didn’t know everything about them. But social media and the internet have completely changed the game. One day you’re watching a music video, and the next you’re reading about a lawsuit or some wild story from years ago that’s suddenly trending again. That’s what mass visibility does. The good, the bad, and the ugly… everything celebrities do is out in the open now.

#3 Jason Momoa's eyebrow scar originates from a nasty 2008 barfight, during which Dominic Bando used a shattered pint glass as a stabbing/slashing weapon. Momoa received 140 stitches; Bando got 5 years in prison.



Tommy Flanagan has a similar story, going back to 1990, when a gang of ne'er-do-wells told him (Flanagan) they had k****d his brother. (They hadn't.) Flanagan wielded a Heineken bottle against the gang's knives, and was facially scarred as a result.



Tina Fey has possibly the worst of the three stories; the scar crossing her left cheek + under-lip resulted from a random passer-by's knife attack while she (Tina) played in her childhood yard. Tina was 5 yrs old at the time.



I also know the Michael K. Williams story -- Williams, also coincidentally age 25 (like Flanagan), was a model + dancer, who, while good + tipsy at a club in Queens, shouted off a group of thugs who were harassing one of his club friends on the nearby street. Said thugs waited for him till closing time, then slashed his face with a straight razor. Williams’ *People* magazine retelling suggested that, ugly as it was, the scar became his trademark, and, paradoxically, earned him lots of acting/modeling work.

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#4 Not a disturbing fact, but kind of an awesome one. Mel Blanc, the original voice of the Looney TUnes - pretty much all of them - was in a car accident in 1961 that left him comatose for three weeks. His doctors were finally able to get through to him by asking him "How are you today, Bugs?" He responded - IN CHARACTER AS BUGS BUNNY - "Just fine, Doc. How're you?" He made a full recovery but still recorded voices for cartoons *WHILE IN A BODY CAST.*



I mean I figured we needed an awesome fact as kind of a palette cleanser.

#5 It amazes me how many women fans Chris Brown has knowing how he abuses women. Yes, hes talented, good looking, charismatic when he speaks to the public and makes good music, but hes an a****r. They don't change.





FavoriteMiddleChild:

Brown was driving a vehicle with Robyn F. as the front passenger on an unknown street in Los Angeles. Robyn F. picked up Brown's cellular phone and observed a three-page text message from a woman who Brown had a previous sexual relationship with.

A verbal argument ensued and Brown pulled the vehicle over on an unknown street, reached over Robyn F. with his right hand, opened the car door and attempted to force her out. Brown was unable to force Robyn F. out of the vehicle because she was wearing a seat belt. When he could not force her to exit, he took his right hand and shoved her head against he passenger window of the vehicle, causing an approximate one-inch raised circular contusion.

Robyn F. turned to face Brown and he punched her in the left eye with his right hand. He then drove away in the vehicle and continued to punch her in the face with his right hand while steering the vehicle with his left hand. The assault caused Robyn F.'s mouth to fill with blood and blood to splatter all over her clothing and the interior of the vehicle.

Brown looked at Robyn F. and stated, 'I'm going to beat the sh-- out of you when we get home! You wait and see!'

The detective said "Robyn F." then used her cell phone to call her personal assistant Jennifer Rosales, who did not answer.

Robyn F. pretended to talk to her and stated, 'I'm on my way home. Make sure the police are there when I get there.'

After Robyn F. faked the call, Brown looked at her and stated, 'You just did the stupidest thing ever! Now I'm really going to kill you!'

Brown resumed punching Robyn F. and she interlocked her fingers behind her head and brought her elbows forward to protect her face. She then bent over at the waist, placing her elbows and face near her lap in [an] attempt to protect her face and head from the barrage of punches being levied upon her by Brown.

Brown continued to punch Robyn F. on her left arm and hand, causing her to suffer a contusion on her left triceps (sic) that was approximately two inches in diameter and numerous contusions on her left hand.

Robyn F. then attempted to send a text message to her other personal assistant, Melissa Ford. Brown snatched the cellular telephone out of her hand and threw it out of the window onto an unknown street.

Brown continued driving and Robyn F. observed his cellular telephone sitting in his lap. She picked up the cellular telephone with her left hand and before she could make a call he placed her in a head lock with his right hand and continued to drive the vehicle with his left hand.

Brown pulled Robyn F. close to him and bit her on her left ear. She was able to feel the vehicle swerving from right to left as Brown sped away. He stopped the vehicle in front of 333 North June Street and Robyn F. turned off the car, removed the key from the ignition and sat on it.

Brown did not know what she did with the key and began punching her in the face and arms. He then placed her in a head lock positioning the front of her throat between his bicep and forearm. Brown began applying pressure to Robyn F.'s left and right carotid arteries, causing her to be unable to breathe and she began to lose consciousness.

She reached up with her left hand and began attempting to gouge his eyes in an attempt to free herself. Brown bit her left ring and middle fingers and then released her. While Brown continued to punch her, she turned around and placed her back against the passenger door. She brought her knees to her chest, placed her feet against Brown's body and began pushing him away. Brown continued to punch her on the legs and feet, causing several contusions.

Robyn F. began screaming for help and Brown exited the vehicle and walked away. A resident in the neighborhood heard Robyn F.'s plea for help and called 911, causing a police response. An investigation was conducted and Robyn F. was issued a Domestic Violence Emergency Protective Order.

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With millions of eyes on them 24/7, celebrities can’t just do whatever — they have to think twice, sometimes three times, before making a move. Forget quietly sweeping a scandal under the rug; social media catches it instantly. It’s messy, but it’s also more transparent than ever. People can finally separate the genuinely good from the shady or outright bad. For example, stars like Keanu Reeves and Zendaya are widely celebrated for being kind and for using their platforms for positive causes. On the other hand, celebrities like Kevin Spacey or Bill Cosby have become infamous because of serious allegations and scandals.

#6 Hilaria Baldwin (wife of Alec Baldwin) cosplayed as a Spanish woman for years. Faked her accent and misappropriating Spanish culture. Big time grifter. Also faked her pregnancies and exploits her children.

#7 Kelsey Grammer's sister was kidnapped, r***d and m******d by spree killer Freddie Glenn when she was 18 and he was 20 back in the 70s.



He takes time off to attend Glenn's parole hearings to say he should never be released (and he hasn't). He's been doing this since 2006 when Glenn first became eligible for it. He's next up for another parole hearing next year.

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#8 Dre got his feelings hurt by a news report* and tried to beat the journalist who produced it to death, in public at a party. He beat her, stomped on her, repeatedly smashed her face into the wall and a mirror, and threw her down a flight of stairs. It’s a miracle she survived.



But nobody cares. 🤷🏻‍♂️



ETA: I always remember it as being a news report, but more accurately it was an interview of Ice Cube and NWA by Dee Barnes, who was more a media presenter than journalist. But end result is still the same. He beat the living s**t out of an innocent woman because his fee fees were hurt and nearly k****d her, and got away with it.



GarbageCleric:

And she was essentially blacklisted from the industry for years afterwards. So, it was extra messed up.

Fandom is a big part of how we experience celebrities today. Fans run social accounts, share clips of their favorite stars, and even help them break streaming records. You can follow an actor on Instagram or watch a musician on TikTok, sometimes both at the same time. This creates what experts call a parasocial relationship. It’s a one-sided connection where it feels like you know someone, even if they don’t know you. That is exactly why celebrity stories, especially the dark or shocking ones, hit us so hard. When you feel like you know someone, their mistakes or wild life events start feeling personal.

#9 Judy Garland was essentially treated like a science experiment by the studio during the filming of The Wizard of Oz. They had her on a strict diet of black coffee and chicken soup while forcing her to smoke 80 cigarettes a day to suppress her appetite because she was 16 and they wanted her to look "thinner" for the camera. It basically set the stage for her lifelong struggle with a*******n before she was even an adult.





Petitgavroche:

Everything about the making of Wizard of Oz is straight up horrifying

#10 Jerry Seinfeld groomed and dated a 17 year old high school student. When he was 39 years old.



NoLongerinOR:

Paul Walker also.

People feel this closeness with influencers, athletes, and even fictional characters. A study found that more than 50% of Americans have a parasocial relationship with some celebrity, and it can be surprisingly strong for some. About 20% said they felt real grief when a celebrity passed away, and 26% said a fictional character’s death upset them. At least 7% of the study’s participants said they have “mentally suffered” when a celebrity didn’t respond to them on social media. “Unlike traditional PR handling — which presents celebrities in controlled, polished formats — social media gives fans a glimpse into lives, fostering the illusion of intimacy and creating stronger emotional connections… It can lead to followers viewing them as open books,” says Pamela Rutledge, director at the Media Psychology Research Center and professor emerita in media psychology at the Fielding Graduate University.

#11 Angelina Jolie hired a hitman to k**l her because she didn't think her family would be able to handle her committing s*****e. The hitman talked her out of it.



Bodymaster:

Yeah she has the image of a sensible, respected, professional humanitarian mother now, but back in the early 2000s she was constantly in the news for edgy, attention-seeking antics like pretending to date her brother, or wearing her husband's blood in a vial around her neck; and also constantly saying dumb things like this.

#12 Snoop Dogg called Hannibal Burress a "snitch" for bringing the allegations against Bill Cosby into the public consciousness. This was on the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber. I think either Comedy Central or Snoop Dogg's agent realized it was a bad look, because after that aired for the first time they never showed it again, or showed it in the version they published online. But you can find transcripts out there of the original airing that include it. They really memory holed this one.

#13 Singer Brian Mcknight basically has estranged himself from his first set of now grown children.



He has stated they were "products of sin" and only "recognises" his off spring with his new wife.



When his son died of cancer at 32, he didn't reach out during the last days.

Now that every little thing a celebrity does can go viral in minutes, managing their reputation has many public relations (PR) experts scrambling. These days, celebs don’t just have agents; they have whole PR and crisis teams whose job is to keep their image from collapsing every time something messy pops up online. Professionals are being brought in to do everything from shaping responses to controlling how a story hits the public eye. They are basically trying to stop a rumor or scandal before it spreads out of control. Even big names and those close to them are feeling this. For example, members of the British royal family have reportedly hired crisis managers to help steer their public image through the whole Prince Andrew/Jeffrey Epstein controversy. On the flip side, some celebs are actually losing PR support because agencies don’t want to be tied up in never‑ending drama or unpredictable media cycles.

#14 Celine Dion met her husband when he was 38 and she was 12, he became her manager. The entire relationship is disturbing. When he died she shut down, almost died from a rare auto immune disease .

#15 Brendan Fraser was s**ually as***lted/m*lested but no one believed him and he was blacklisted from Hollywood. That’s why he hasn’t been acting since the 90’s until he appeared in The Whale.

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#16 Not disturbing but shocking to me is Julia Louis-Dreyfus, well known for her role in Seinfeld as Elaine is the daughter of a multi billionaire and is apparently herself worth 250 million dollars SEPARATE from that just from her acting career.



Her family's company is The Louis Dreyfus Company which is apparently responsible for an estimated 10% of the world's agriculture trade and is the world's largest trader of cotton, sugar, and rice and competes among the biggest traders of copper, zinc and lead concentrate.



Effectively her family is at the head of a $120 Billion company that manages a sizable chunk of world trade and shipping and she's nearly worth a quarter billion dollars on top of that from her acting career alone.



Gal didn't need to act, she *wanted* to act for the fun of it.

A big part of celebrity culture is that fame literally comes with power and perks most of us don’t get. When you’re rich and famous, you have wealth to hire top legal teams, PR to spin narratives, and a fan base that can defend you online. Research shows that attention can shield celebrities from consequences others would face in everyday life. A lot of this also comes down to institutions protecting big names until public pressure gets intense. For example, Harvey Weinstein, who avoided public scrutiny for decades, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who had long‑running physical assault allegations that never led to criminal charges, still play at the highest level. It’s not because celebrities are above the law, exactly, but fame gives them layers of protection.

#17 Owen Wilson has a daughter. Only girl out of all his kids. So naturally he refuses to claim her. He had to be hauled into court and forced to do a paternity test and made to pay child support. He fought it tooth and nail and still has never met her and refuses to acknowledge her.



He claims it's a private matter and refuses to give a reason, but it's pretty damning when he's happy to be a dad to his boys but won't go near his daughter.

#18 I'm surprised no one has mentioned the singer Duffy. She disappeared from the spotlight for a good decade after being r***d and d*****d and held hostage over some weeks.



She had been d*****d at a restaurant on her birthday, taken to a foreign country on a plane, and was then held captive in a hotel room and r***d.



Terrifying stuff.



haloarh:

I remember when she first went public with this, and a lot of people accused her of lying. I don't blame her for leaving the public eye!

#19 Terry Crews and Drew Carey were both s*xually ab*sed.

With all the scandals and drama in showbiz, it’s no wonder that more and more people are increasingly getting skeptical of celebrities. In a recent survey, only 19% of American adults said they consider most Hollywood celebrities to be good role models. About 61% said most celebrities are not good role models, and 20% are not sure. Interestingly, people also admit they don’t always want constant celebrity coverage in the first place. In a poll, around 87% of people said celebrities and their scandals get way too much space in the media. Perhaps, many people are tired of endless drama, even if they keep clicking on it. A lot of the skepticism isn’t about hating fame, it’s more about rejecting the idea that being famous automatically makes someone a role model or moral compass.

#20 Fran Drescher (producer and star of 90s sitcom The Nanny) was r***d by burglars along with another woman in her apartment years before production of the series.





Joseph-Bonaparte:

That led to a massive change in the sitcom industry. While filming the Nanny, she ended up with a stalker which obviously made her fear for her life.

Since it was filmed in front of an audience, they started casting them making sure their police record was clean AND that they had a good laugh. Many sitcoms started doing that right after

#21 Woody Harrelson‘s father was a hitman.

It might feel weird to dive into celebrities’ darker moments, but there’s a reason these facts matter. Celebrities are not there just to entertain us… their words and actions actually shape what a lot of us think is normal or cool. A lot of people idealize them, and studies show that people are influenced by how they talk and behave in public, even on things like health or life choices. Fans often feel like they know a celebrity, but that closeness is mostly an illusion. When we know the full picture, especially the facts worth knowing, it helps us avoid putting stars on untouchable pedestals or treating them like perfect role models.

#22 Charlize Theron's mother shot her husband (Charlize's father) dead, when Charlize was 15, during an armed confrontation, following a long progression of (his) alcoholism + domestic a***e. (The father shot first.).



DoritoLipDust:

15-Year-old Charlize witnessed it too. She talks about it openly.

#23 42 years ago today, April 1st, 1984. Marvin Gaye was shot and k****d by his father during a physical altercation, due to Marvin intervening in an argument between his mom and dad. It was also the day before his birthday. His dad was first charged with first-degree m****r, but then was given involuntary manslaughter after it was discovered he had a brain tumour. He was given a six year sentence and died in 1998 in a nursing home.

Some celebrities screw up, while others make good choices. Paying attention to both sides can help us make better choices. We can appreciate their work but still question their actions. We have the power to decide what we’re actually putting our attention and money behind. When we watch a show, stream a song, click on a reel, or buy a ticket, we’re literally paying them to stay in the spotlight. That means we’re the ones who can choose what behavior gets rewarded and what gets called out.

#24 Eddie Furlong, the kid from Terminator 2 was groomed by his tutor and they "dated" when he was 13 and she was 26, she never faced any repercussions and even accused him of domestic violence (yeah, lady, children tend to lash out against their a****r).

#25 Karl Malone impregnated a 13yr old girl while he attended Louisiana Tech University.





IDigRollinRockBeer:

She was 12. Had the baby at 13.

#26 Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul & Mary ("Puff the Magic Dragon") r***d two teen girls. He was given a pardon by President Jimmy Carter.



EDIT: To clarify, in 1970 he met two sisters, aged 14 and 17. The 17 year old had known him for four years and was the head of his local fan club. She took her little sister along to meet him in his hotel room. When they got there he was naked and then made the 14-year old sister m*****bate him. He told her not to tell anyone, except her priest. The 14-year old says that Yarrow made the older sister watch. The older sister denies it.



The younger girl eventually told her mother, who called the cops. He pled guilty and faced 10 years in jail but ended up serving less than 3 months, and then promptly resumed his career with the band, including doing children's specials on CBS.



The mom sued Yarrow shortly after the conviction, claiming that Yarrow had been grooming the older daughter and had m***sted and r***d her. Yarrow settled for a large sum. The sister denies it.



Carter pardoned him on the way out of office. The pardon got buried in the news of Reagan coming in and the hostages getting freed.



In 2021 New York State temporarily lifted the statute of limitations on lawsuits for s*x a***e and another woman filed a lawsuit against Yarrow saying that she had been r***d as a young teenager around the same time as the other 14-year old.



The older sister who still denies everything continued visiting Yarrow through 2021 at least, when the article was written in the Washington Post. The younger sister was horrified to learn that the older sister also brought along her young daughter on these visits.



Guy was a slimy piece of s**t.

#27 Mariska Hargitay (age 3) was in the car when her mother Jayne Mansfield was k****d when the driver of their car rear-ended a tractor trailer. Jayne was not decapitated as rumored.



Dirtydeedsinc:

She was initially left in the car at the scene because they didn’t know she was in there y til her brother woke up and asked for her. She was on the floor by her mother’s feet if I recall.

#28 In the 90's, this sociopath stalker got obsessed with Bjork and decided he really needed her to know him and be with him forever. So he mailed a b**b to her with sulfuric acid hoping to scar her forever so she would always remeber him, and we know this because he filmed his rants and thought process in video journals, as well as a confession video during which he committed s*****e after sending the letter. The letter never made it to Bjork as the police managed to contact the uk secret services to intercept the package. Not too long after that, a reporter stalked her and her son and this one time while she was on tour, that reporter showed up at the airport arrival gates. When she talked to Bjork, Bjork snapped from all of that and started beating the reporter up severely.

#29 Joel Madden was a 25 year old, “dating” a 16 year old Hillary Duff.



ube-potato:

It’s crazy more people don’t know this. Good Charlotte’s song Dance Floor Anthem is literally about her wanting to go party and he didn’t like that LOL

#30 When Rock Hudson was first diagnosed with AIDS, he continued having unprotected s*x with his boyfriend without ever saying anything. The boyfriend in question, whose name was Marc Christian, sued the estate for emotional distress saying he had a right to know about Hudson's condition and Hudson himself had a duty not to sleep with him because of it. Christian won the suit with a 5.5 million settlement.

#31 Kris Jenner produced her own daughters s*x tape.





Pantastic_Studios:

I'm more surprised she wasn't in the room directing it.

#32 Jack Nicholson beat a h**ker within an inch of her life.

#33 Boy George handcuffed an escort to a wall fixture and beat him with a metal chain.

#34 Kobe Bryant r***d a woman.

#35 Jack Nicholson was raised by his grandparents believing they were his parents and that his biological mother was his older sister. His mom was only 17 when she had him, so the family kept it a secret who Jack's real mother was.



He only found out when he was 37 and a *Time* magazine researcher contacted him to let him know they were going to publish the story. His mother and grandmother had already passed on at that point, and when he was asked what he thought about it Nicholson said he pretty much wasn't fazed.

#36 The deaths of Jerry Lee Lewis' fourth and fifth wives were not ruled to be his fault, however there was a lot of speculation that this was due to him having a lot of pull with the officials in the area. If you look into the research and reporting done into the deaths of these women, it's sketch af.

#37 Jon Hamm hazed people bad in his frat

> he was beaten with a paddle, dragged around a room by his genitals and had his pants set on fire during the horrific hazing ordeal, of which Hamm was the ringleader.

#38 Brittney Murphy died in her home of pneumonia and anemia is December 2009. Her husband, Simon Monjack, died a few months later in their home of pneumonia and anemia also.

#39 John Denver, during a fight with his wife (the subject of “Annie’s Song” who filled up his senses…), took a chainsaw to their bed and cut it in half.

#40 In 1988, when he was 16, actor Mark Wahlberg spent 45 days in prison for attacking a Vietnamese man. He was charged with attempted m****r, and thought he had blinded the man in one eye.

#41 The lead singer of Creed was kicked out of a Christian college for being caught having s*x with another man, not for weed. I was dating the Head Comm Department ‘s daughter. He told me one night over a beer. It was very scandalous.

#42 Former King of Spain's mistress, Sandra Mozarowsky (19), fell over the balcony while being 5 months pregnant. Juan Carlos was 39 years old and the media said "there was no other relationship than friendship". Her autopsy files got "lost" after it was ruled out as s*****e. The files not being found is what made people believe the allegations, and that perhaps the royal family "took care of the issue" before a b*****d was born and Sandra, who was an aspiring actress, sold the story to the media.

#43 Johnny Cash single handedly almost wiped out the Cailfornia Condor.

#44 Chuck Berry the Rock n Roll pioneer singer of the song Johnny B Goode was a convicted predator with multiple incidents and multiple victims including minors. He brought a 14 year old girl on tour with him and SAed her multiple times and had a separate incident around the same time with a 17 year old girl. In 1989 he got caught secretly filming women in the bathroom of his own restaurant. When police raided his home, they found tapes of underage girls in s****l situations. The criminal charges were dropped through a plea deal though.

#45 Hugh Jackman is still a member of a cult since I think the 90s. Not scientology. Look up School of Economic Science, aka SES.

#46 Brad Pitt beat his wife and kids while drunk on a flight.

#47 Travis Scott continued his astroworld concert while 12 people were being trampled to death.

#48 Steve O mom was a raging alcoholic who actually gave him booze as a baby to stop crying on a plane. Years later when he was a teenager, his mom told the family she had terminal cancer which turned out to be a lie just so she could continue to lay around and not do anything all day..

#49 Most of the rock stars you love from yesteryear have knowingly had s*x with underage fans.

#50 Shaq used to haze newer players by sticking their mouthguards up his a*s.



Edit I looked this up years ago when I first heard it and there were so many articles talking about it. Now all I get are Reddit threads talking about it. Huh.

#51 I thought it was common knowledge but the voice actor for Ducky in The Land Before Time, Judith Barsi, was k****d by her a*****e alcoholic father when she was only 10. I'll spare all the details but as a mom that s**t makes me sob. Her father deserves to rot in hell for eternity. .

#52 Mathew Broderick k****d 2 people in a car collision in Ireland in 1987.

#53 Anthony Kiedis r***d and trafficked a missing child and bragged about it in his autobiography.

#54 Marky Mark committed a hate crime.





Harrison Ford personally delivered an award to Roman Polanski post-r**e conviction. A lot of celebrities have gone to bat for the guy. .

#55 Jared Leto is a r**ist and was a cult leader for a while.

#56 R. Kelly groomed Aaliyah and married her when she was only 15 using a fake ID that he got by bribing. He produced her first album called “age ain’t nothing but a number”.

#57 Tim Allen went to prison for being a d**g dealer in the 80s. Yes, Home Improvement Tim The Toolman Taylor.

#58 The K-Pop and J-Pop industries are glamorized sl*very. The people in the center of those bizarrely fanatical cult followings and multi-zillion-dollar tours are basically prisoners held by their recording labels. Their personal and professional lives are all heavily restricted.

#59 Edwin Booth, the actor who saved Robert Lincoln from being k****d by a train, had an actor brother who assassinated a president.

#60 Joaquin Phoenix grew up in the cult known as Children of God.

#61 A documentary came out last year about Corey Feldman that he doesn't want anyone to see.



Corey Feldman Vs The World



Spoiler - he's exactly like I thought he would be. Disgusting.

#62 Murray (the red Wiggle) has a disturbingly huge collection of rare vinyl records and rare guitars.



It's not a *bad* fact. It's just kind of disturbing how much he has. Lovely guy. Just genuinely really nice.