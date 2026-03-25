Actor Woody Harrelson, known for Cheers, True Detective, and The Hunger Games, was born on July 23, 1961, to secretary Diane Lou and convicted hitman Charles Harrelson.



When Woody was 11-12 years old, his father went to prison for the first time. Charles was tried for the 1968 m*rder-for-hire of Sam Degelia Jr., a grain supplier and father of four in Hearne, Texas. He reportedly was paid $2,000 for the job.



After a deadlocked jury negated the first trial, Charles was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in jail in a 1973 retrial. He was released five years later for good behavior.



Shortly after being paroled, Charles and his then-wife, Jo Ann, were implicated in the homicide of district judge John H. Wood on May 29, 1979. It was the first assassination of a federal judge in the 20th century.



In 1982, Charles was convicted of the crime and sentenced to two life terms based on a statement by narcotics seller Jamiel Chagra, who claimed to have hired him for the job. Chagra was originally scheduled to appear before Judge Wood on the day of his demise.



Jo Ann was also sentenced to consecutive terms totaling 25 years on multiple convictions of conspiracy and perjury related to the assassination.



Charles claimed at the trial that he did not commit the crime, and only took credit for it to claim a payment from Chagra.



In 2003, Chagra recanted his previous statements, claiming that it wasn’t Charles Harrelson who fired at Judge Wood. At this point, Woody tried to overturn his father’s conviction to secure a new trial, but wasn’t successful.



“I think that it was not a fair trial, especially because the guy who supposedly hired my father to commit the m*rder was later acquitted on a retrial,” Woody said in a 1997 interview with Barbara Walters.



“I’m not saying my father is a saint, but he’s innocent of that (homicide of Judge Wood).”



Woody also reaffirmed that he believed his father was a CIA operative, but refused to go into detail.



Previously, in September 1980, Charles was arrested after a six-hour standoff in which he was reportedly high on narcotics. During the incident, he openly claimed to have assassinated both Judge Wood and President John F. Kennedy.



Lee Harvey Oswald, the alleged assassin of President Kennedy, was apprehended around an hour after the infamous 12:30 p.m. incident on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas. Oswald was never tried and was fatally wounded by nightclub owner Jack Ruby on November 24, 1963, while in police custody.



In an interview on Dallas TV after his arrest, Charles attributed his sentences to the influence of substances he had taken, and that he wanted to make an effort to “elongate” his life during the standoff.



“At the same time I said I had k*lled the judge, I said I had k*lled Kennedy, which might give you an idea of the state of my mind at the time,” he said.



Over the years, Kennedy’s assassination has given birth to many conspiracy theories, several of which claim that Oswald was only a scapegoat.



Some enthusiasts who studied the incident at length claim that Charles Harrelson was one of the “three tramps” who were famously photographed under arrest shortly after the assassination. The three men were later identified from Dallas Police Department records as Gus Abrams, Harold Doyle, and John Gedney.

