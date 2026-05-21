Criminal Psychologist Says Spotting A Narcissist Is Weirdly Easy, And All It Takes Is Asking Them

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I have read so many stories about narcissists that sometimes, when any selfish thought creeps up in my mind, I get scared whether I am one. I guess, when you jump down the rabbit hole and start reading about things, they do tend to bother you.

If you have ever doubted yourself, or anyone else, for that matter, be prepared to wash away your fears (I did!). This criminal psychologist has exposed that you just need a single question to diagnose a narcissist! Piqued your curiosity, have we? Just scroll down and check it out for yourself…

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Diagnosing a narcissist is actually very simple, as all you have to do is ask them a single question

Image credits: LADbible Stories / YouTube

A Canadian-German criminal psychologist, Dr. Julia Shaw, called the Single Item Narcissism Scale her favorite finding in psychology

That whole idea of extreme self-love isn’t new, even if the medical diagnosis is. While experts only officially labeled Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) about 50 years ago, we have been talking about this human ego trap for thousands of years. It all started with the ancient Greek myth of Narcissus, a guy so incredibly handsome that he fell in love with his own reflection.

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He stared into a pool of water, and literally wasted away his life till he was no more. Long before psychology existed, ancient thinkers called this kind of blinding arrogance “hubris.” It translates to a pride so intense it makes you lose touch with reality. So while NPD is a modern clinical term, the struggle with a runaway ego is a story as old as time.

Image credits: Lia Bekyan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

According to the DSM-5 (the mental health manual), NPD is defined by huge grandiosity and an endless need for praise. People with it often get lost in fantasies of power, see themselves as completely special, and expect everyone to bend to their whims. As they lack genuine empathy, they frequently cross boundaries, exploit others for personal gain, and come across as incredibly arrogant or dismissive.

However, identifying someone who has NPD can be challenging, as experts say some people are “covert narcissists.” That’s why this professional’s simple hack surprised people. Dr. Julia Shaw is a German-Canadian criminal psychologist who has done some incredible, groundbreaking work on memory, false confessions, and the minds of violent offenders.

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Studies have found that just asking people directly, “Are you a narcissist?” is a clear giveaway to the truth, based on their answer

Image credits: LADbible Stories / YouTube

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Image credits: pressmaster / Magnific (not the actual photo)

In a recent interview with LADbible Stories, she dropped a bit of a shocking twist. After years of researching the topic, she says spotting a narcissist might actually come down to a single question. It sounds way too simple, and almost ridiculously bold, but the magic of it isn’t in some complex psychological formula.

It works because it taps directly into how narcissism functions from the inside out. It’s a fascinating psychological shortcut called the Single Item Narcissism Scale. In fact, Dr. Shaw said that it’s one of her favorite findings in psychology.

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Image credits: LADbible Stories / YouTube

This simple hack works because actual narcissists are proud of being one, and they don’t really see it as a flaw to be ashamed of

Instead of dragging someone through a massive diagnostic test, researchers discovered you can actually get your answer with just one straightforward question: “Are you a narcissist?” It sounds wild, but psychologists realized this single question predicts narcissistic traits just as accurately as tests with 20 or more questions.

The whole reason this works is that actual narcissists aren’t embarrassed by who they are, so they have zero filter when answering. While a regular person would feel ashamed to be labeled a narcissist and would rank themselves low, narcissists are almost proud of it. They don’t see it as a flaw. In their minds, they really are superior to everyone else, and they have absolutely no problem saying it out loud.

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Mohamed Nohassi / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Dr. Shaw also warned about how narcissism has become a “buzzword” in today’s context. People often use it without understanding the context behind it. They tend to call anyone a narcissist if they post too many selfies or talk about themselves constantly. However, using it as a casual insult oversimplifies a complex mental health condition.

Experts highlight that slapping that label on people so lightly can do real damage. It creates a harmful stigma, waters down what people with actual NPD are going through, and might scare them away from getting help. Ultimately, it just spreads misinformation and makes it harder for people to get the real support they need.

Well, I hope people are really considerate about randomly throwing out such terms. However, netizens were all too astounded by Dr. Shaw’s surprising revelation. What about you? We would love to hear your thoughts, so drop them in the comments below!

Netizens couldn’t believe that it’s so easy to diagnose a narcissist, and they were fascinated by Dr. Shaw’s simple hack