ADVERTISEMENT

The items you may stumble upon at the beach are usually nothing out of the ordinary. Apart from seashells, dead corals, and algae that washed ashore, you may also find rocks, pebbles, and, unfortunately, litter. 

However, some people come across interesting finds that you won’t see during a typical day by the ocean. We’re talking about oddly colored sea creatures, jewelry from eons ago, and eroded parts from what appears to be an ancient sea vessel, among many others. 

We’ve collected these images from the different corners of Reddit. Scroll through and upvote those that catch your eye!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

There's An Exposed Coal Seam In The Cliff At My Local Beach

Striking dark rock formations on sandy beach with surrounding greenery, showcasing interesting and bizarre things people found at the beach.

tim---mit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
submirco avatar
azubi
azubi
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know that since mushrooms have existed, it is impossible for such coal to ever be formed again. Burn it quickly now.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    This Washed-Up Jellyfish Looks Like An Iris

    Close-up of an interesting and bizarre jellyfish found at the beach on wet sand with seaweed nearby.

    bastardlyDan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Not Something You Find On The Beach Everyday

    Person smiling on rocky beach holding large bizarre bone found at the beach among driftwood and stones

    JazzlikeSpare9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    submirco avatar
    azubi
    azubi
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it's a whale's skull, rather a boring origin compared to the appearance.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Since the planet is made up of 70% water, it’s inevitable for things to end up in the ocean. A 2020 study painted a picture, revealing an estimated 23 metric tons of plastic waste in waterways in 2016. 

    These figures likely do not include the 28,000 rubber duckies that fell into the Pacific Ocean in 1992. The kiddie toys came from a freighter that capsized while traveling from China to America after being caught in a storm.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Hanging Out At The Beach

    Horses resting and standing on a crowded sandy beach, an interesting and bizarre thing found at the beach.

    CharlieDarwin2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Found A Large Metallic Cylinder On The Beach Of Husavik, Iceland. What Is This?

    Rusty metal object with circular attachments found on a sandy beach among interesting and bizarre beach discoveries.

    We asked around and it turns out that these are submarine detectors, nothing to worry about, no explosive inside!

    TheRealWarrior0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Found Purple Crown Jellyfish On A Beach On Western India

    Hand holding a bizarre purple jellyfish found at the beach with clear water background and sunlight reflections.

    royal_stabber69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    A similar incident occurred in 1997, when a cargo ship carrying five million LEGO bricks capsized off the southwest coast of England. The sea vessel was traveling from Rotterdam to New York and lost all 62 shipping containers. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The incident, more infamously known as the Great LEGO Spill, is deemed the “single largest toy-related environmental disaster in history. Many experts claim that people continue to find LEGO pieces to this day.
    #7

    I Found A Bunch Of Baby Hermit Crabs Wrapped In Some Seaweed At The Beach

    Close-up of small seashells and marine creatures found at the beach attached to a piece of seaweed held in hands.

    MJGlocks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Dropped My iPhone On A Beach And The Magsafe Case Attracted Titanomagnetite From The Black Sand

    Yellow phone case with a black hair tie and sand forming an unusual pattern found at the beach by the shore.

    sendintheclouds Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    These Things Washed Up On A Beach In East Australia, Anyone Know What It Is?

    Blue and black marine creatures washed ashore on wet sand with sea foam, showcasing bizarre things found at the beach.

    Redditor froguille replied:

    "Blue glaucus (glaucus Atlanticus) I believe they're also called blue angels. Only reason I know is I used to research sea slugs and sea cucumbers during my high school study halls....."

    User ActuallyAdrien added:

    "All I can say is don't touch!"

    ThomasIFC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Finding plastic toys in the ocean is one thing, but what if you stumble upon something so strange-looking that it causes panic in you? This is what happened in 2019, when a mysterious-looking orb washed up on the shores of East London. 

    Police initially suspected it to be an unexploded bomb and called on inspectors to investigate. But upon closer look, it turned out to be a giant Christmas bauble.

    #10

    What Is This Fiber/Sand Ball? Found Among Thousands Like It On A Beach In Spain. It Weighs Almost Nothing

    A bizarre fibrous ball found at the beach placed on a reflective silver tray on a wooden surface.

    User 4-me responded:
    "Sea grass ball - send me some"
    BrightestHeart added:
    "That's lovely. Aquatic tumbleweeds."

    ErikBech Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From Wikipedia: Posidonia oceanica, commonly known as Neptune grass or Mediterranean tapeweed, is a seagrass species that is endemic to the Mediterranean Sea. It forms large underwater meadows that are an important part of the ecosystem. The fruit is free floating and known in Italy as "the olive of the sea" (l'oliva di mare). Balls of fibrous material from its foliage, known as egagropili or Neptune balls wash up to nearby shorelines.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Sealed Glass Vial On The Beach

    Person holding a small orange translucent object found at the beach, showcasing interesting and bizarre beach discoveries.

    We found this small sealed glass vial with an orange liquid inside that had washed up on the beach in Scotland. Any ideas what it could be? Should I resist the urge to crack it open.

    occasionalrant414:

    It's in too good a condition to be, but it sort of looks like the acid ampoules the British used on limpet mines and other demolition munitions during WW2.

    They worked by being put into the detonation system, then being crushed. The acid would eat through copper wire (different thickness of wire slowed down or sped up the time). Once the wire split, the detonator would trigger and bang.

    The ones I saw, admittedly years and years ago, were a bit flatter? I saw them in a museum in Portsmouth back when I was at college - 20+yrs ago. They came in a impact resistant case.

    Can't be, but looks similar.

    Secret_Artist_8092:

    The North Sea is full of WW2 weapons that were dumped.

    GlassHalfFullback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    What Is This Thing? Found On Jones Beach, NY, About 1.5-2 Inches At Widest Point

    Cluster of strange dark seed pods found on sandy beach, an interesting and bizarre beach discovery.

    TheVambo:

    European Water Chestnut (Trapa natans) seeds

    redratus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Due to the large number of discarded items that fall into the ocean, many experts have used them to track currents. In 2023, Kagoshima University Professor Shigeru Fujieda stipulated that disposable cigarette lighters could be an excellent tracking tool. 

    “Disposable lighters are one of the few types of marine litter that have evidence of their source, because they have printed information about the consuming country or city (e.g., point of sale address or telephone number),” Fujieda wrote in his paper published in the Regional Studies in Marine Science.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Found This On A Beach In New Zealand- There Were Thousands Of Them At The High Water Mark. What Is It?

    Hand holding a bizarre blue marine creature found at the beach with ocean waves in the background.

    Anonymous:

    it's a bluebottle.

    didnt sting you because a lot of them lose their tentacles when theyre washed up. theyre pretty common.

    it seems to be attached to some pebbles and a Vellela.

    goforajog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    7 Lb Piece. This Behemoth Came Out Of Lake Erie In March Of 2024. Prior To Finding This I Had Never Collected Sea Glass But Now It's A Hobby For My Wife And I

    Hand holding a large translucent object found at the beach, with water and rocky shore in the background.

    PresentTime8955 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    What Happens When You Have A Mix Of Very Cold Temperatures, Sand, Snow, And Tidal Water From The Ocean? Frozen Sand Slabs On The Ocean City Beach

    Unusual cracked sand formations found at the beach near residential buildings under a partly cloudy sky.

    OceanCity.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    According to research ecologist Andrew DeVogelaere, discarded items that wash up ashore can be removed. The problem arises when items like hazardous medical waste, for example, sink to the bottom of the ocean and become trapped there. 

    “We don’t even know the names of a lot of these things,” he told Popular Science. “We’re impacting a whole ecosystem that we don’t even understand.”
    #16

    I Found A Whale Skull At The Beach With No Other Bones Around It

    Person with large backpack and fishing gear standing near bizarre large bone found at the beach on sandy shore.

    NightIINight Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Snow On The Beach In Florida

    Snow-covered beach at night with warning sign and empty chairs, an interesting and bizarre beach discovery scene.

    SwinnieThePooh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Witnessed a Christmas Eve snowfall on saguaro cacti in the Sonoran Desert in Tucson - this is equally rare and cool!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    I Found A Door (And Nothing Else) On An Abandoned Beach

    Old green door and mailbox fenced on a sandy beach, showcasing bizarre things people found at the beach.

    elastizitat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    This Mussel Covered Shoe Washed Up On The Beach

    Old green shoe sole covered with barnacles washed up on sandy beach found among bizarre things at the beach

    GammyWrist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Quicksand Swallows Man At Lake Michigan Beach

    Man standing waist-deep in ocean water using metal detector, demonstrating interesting and bizarre things found at the beach.

    mlivesocial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "911, what's your emergency?" "Hey, so I'm kinda stuck here. Can you send someone?" "I'm sorry, stuck where?" "Like in quicksand? On Lake Michigan beach." "What is your address?" "I dunno, north shore? Just look for the guy stuck in quicksand."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Flying Cruise Ships Illusion (Fata Morgana) Spotted Today 23/06/21 On The South East Shores Of Cyprus

    Ships appearing to float above the water off the beach, showcasing one of the bizarre things people found at the beach.

    LSD25hoffmans-potion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    I Found A Fossil At The Beach Today

    Close-up of a hand holding an interesting and bizarre coral fossil found at the beach with unique patterns.

    rejectedtuna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Mother And Girlfriend Found This On The Beach Today. Any Idea What It Is?

    Black and white unusual sea creature washed up on sand, one of the bizarre things people found at the beach.

    geared4war:

    Dofleinia armata, the armed anemone. Also called the striped anemone.

    Horrorwolfe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Rusted Iron Sphere With Hole Found On Irish Beach

    Rusty, round metal object partially covered in barnacles found washed up on the beach with wet sand and small rocks.

    Bigted1800:

    Its part of a bottom trawl rig, we used to call them rolling bobbins.

    AlwaysTravel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Found On A Beach In Iceland

    Partially buried orange object on a black sand beach with snowy mountains and ocean waves, interesting beach discovery.

    small sign says

    "J08425 001"

    "max depth: 500msw"

    USA

    Anonymous:

    If it helps anyone, MSW is meters of sea water, and this is probably some sort of underwater cable grounding or routing system.

    LanGurke Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    I Found This Thing On The Beach, But I Haven’t Seen Anything Like It In Real Life Or Online Before. It's A Pin Cushion Starfish

    Two close-up views of a rare sea urchin found at the beach showing detailed textures and patterns.

    bloop1boop Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Found A Purse That Appears To Have Been Buried For Over 30 Years On Sanibel Beach, Florida. 1988 Map And 2 Ameriflora ID’s

    Hand holding old identification cards found among bizarre items on sandy beach, including worn toys and debris.

    Torhov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Largest Seaweed Bulb I’ve Seen In The 15 Years I’ve Lived At The Beach

    Large unusual seaweed with bulbous shape washed up on sandy beach next to a person's hand for size comparison.

    StoneyJoJo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Found A Shark Egg In Santa Barbara

    Hand holding a translucent sea creature found at the beach with sunlight shining through its body and beach rocks in the background.

    Flushedawayfan2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of my favorite childhood books was "The Shark in Charlie's Window" that started out with a boy finding a shark egg pod like this on the beach.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    In 9 Years Of Diving Venice Beach, FL. My Best Meg Tooth Appears, 4.25 Inches. Took Out My Regulator And Kissed It I Was So Happy. Judge Me Freely, Don’t Care

    Hand holding multiple large fossilized shark teeth, showcasing interesting and bizarre things found at the beach.

    Lizalfos13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Beach Finds On The Beach

    Two crab shells, one reddish and one white, partially buried in sand found at the beach shore.

    saltyfishos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    This Really Intrigued Me. The Sand And Shells Were Embedded Into The Mask As The Ocean Integrated The Mask Into Its’ World

    Blue diving mask covered in sand and shells found at the beach with waves and seaweed in the background.

    jenscantvienneau Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    My Dog Found A Huge Bone At The Beach Today

    Dog wearing a yellow jacket inspecting a large bizarre object found at the beach on wet sand near sea foam.

    stellar6388 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    This Buoy From The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Recently Washed Up On The Shores Of Ireland

    White buoy marked T1 covered in barnacles resting on rocky beach, an interesting and bizarre thing found at the beach.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Whale Skull That Washed Up In San Francisco

    Large unusual whale skull found at the beach with dark sand and hilly coastline in the background.

    gbtolax Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    All These Rock Stackings On The Shore

    Beach covered with dozens of balanced stone stacks and wildflowers along the coast, a bizarre find at the beach.

    hjalmar111 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Pacific Football Fish Washed Up At Oregon Beach. Only 31 Specimens Have Ever Been Documented

    Strange deep-sea anglerfish with bioluminescent lure found washed up on sandy beach shore.

    guyoffthegrid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Sitting On The Beach When This Monster Floats By

    Beachgoers explore an unusual offshore oil platform near the shore, one of the bizarre things people found at the beach.

    MrSlumpy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Abandoned Houses In Mirlo Beach, A Once Thriving Oceanfront Town On North Carolina's Outer Banks

    Unusual stilt houses on the beach captured in stormy and calm weather, showcasing bizarre things found at the beach.

    zb0t1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    What’s Left Of This Chimney On The Beach

    Brick structure partially buried among pebbles on a beach shore with waves in the background, an interesting beach find.

    TheSolarHero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Found This Little Guy While Working On The Beach. He'll Have A ~14ft Wingspan Within Two Years!

    Small red octopus resting on a gloved hand among interesting and bizarre things found at the beach.

    Szechwan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    35 Rings Found On The Beach

    Collection of interesting and bizarre rings and jewelry found at the beach, showcasing unique and aged pieces on a wooden surface.

    Meprado Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Washed Up On A Beach In Florida

    Yellow scientific buoy with mechanical parts washed ashore on a beach, an interesting and bizarre thing found at the beach.

    New_Fry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's an untethered weather buoy. Must have had a bad night!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #44

    Housemate Found This On The Beach By Our House In The South Of Ireland

    Cluster of strange shell creatures attached to a glass bottle on a rocky beach, showcasing bizarre things found at the beach.

    irseany Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Found Skate Egg Pouch On The Beach

    Hand holding a bizarre black sea creature found at the beach with sandy shore in the background.

    Ceu_64 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Every So Often I’ll Come Upon A Lobster Tail That Is Empty But Still Glistening In The Sun

    Colorful lobster shell found at the beach among sand and small rocks showcasing interesting and bizarre beach discoveries

    beautifullyhurt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Found A Glass Squid On A Beach In Cape Town, South Africa

    Unusual sea creature discovered at the beach, highlighting interesting and bizarre things people found at the beach new pics.

    RubyTuesday-74 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Found 8 Different Colors Of Sand Within 10 Feet Of Each Other At The Beach

    Various colorful sand samples collected and displayed on a tray, showing unique textures found at the beach.

    ythegoodhandlestaken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    This Piece Of A Whales Spinal Column That Washed Up On The Beach

    Large vertebra bones tied together and found among rocks on a sandy beach in an interesting and bizarre beach discovery.

    Scaramuccia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    A 40-Ton Barge Washed Up On Our Local Beach After Some Heavy Storms This Week

    Rusty large metal barge washed ashore on sandy beach with waves and blue sky, an interesting and bizarre thing found at the beach.

    gangbangkang Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Buoy Washes Up On Shore

    Large red buoy found at the beach surrounded by caution tape with people and vehicles in the background.

    rvaldes124 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    A Red Tide Made A Lot Of Fish Wash Up On The Beach And I Found A Puffer Fish

    Spiky pufferfish found washed up on sandy beach among shells and seaweed close to the ocean shore.

    theclosetlizard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    This Fully Intact Crab Head I Found Along The Shore

    Person holding a bizarre crab shell found at the beach, showcasing interesting and unusual beach discoveries.

    BuffaloBubba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Dreams Do Come True. A Shipping Container Fell Off During A Storm And This Is What Washed Up On The Beach

    Bizarre things people found at the beach including scattered snack bags being cleaned up by volunteers.

    nilss0n Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not past expiration date? Would be tempted to eat!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #55

    Was Walking On The Beach For Some Exercise And This Tough Guy Beach Bully Decided That I Was Trespassing On His Territory

    A small crab on sandy beach near bare human feet, showing interesting and bizarre things people found at the beach.

    zytukin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Bony Marine Skeleton Found On A Beach Near Charleston, Sc. About 3.5 Feet Long And Slightly Leathery In Some Places. Dog For Scale

    Black dog sniffing an unusual large fish skeleton found at the beach among sand and sparse vegetation.

    touch-the-cactus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Found On The Beach Near Myrtle Beach, SC. We Just Had A Big Storm. It's Very Firm And Breaks Apart Smoothly. Seems Organic. Hypothesis Is It's A Large Chunk Of Fat

    Hand holding a large, bizarre rock found at the beach, showing its unusual shape and crystal-like interior.

    freeeicecream Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Holy cra p, if that's ambergris, it's very valuable!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #58

    8 Inch Round 15lb Metal Ball Found 12 Inches Under The Sand In Yaupon Beach, Oak Island, Nc

    A hand holding a heavily encrusted spherical object found at the beach with a metal detector lying on the sand.

    mrlegoman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Found On An Iwo Jima Landing Beach

    Rusty metal wheel partially buried in sand on a deserted beach, one of the interesting things people found at the beach.

    Jt3151 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Sea Urchin Teeth I Found In Croatia Years Ago

    Unusual barnacle shell found at the beach among smooth pebbles showcasing interesting beach discoveries.

    HesitantlyCobbler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Wife And I Found This Today. No Idea What Is, But We Are Stoked

    Gloved hand holding a detailed greenish metal statue found at the beach with a metal detector lying on the sand nearby.

    Lanky-Chard7828 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Found This Cool Bottle On A Beach In Raritan Bay

    Frosted poison bottle with skull and crossbones among Halloween-themed objects and decorations.

    Xenu4President Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Found This Guy Walking On The Beach In San Diego, CA. Any Ideas What It Is? Looks Familiar. Guessing Jellyfish Of Some Sort

    Unusual and interesting thing found at the beach lying on sand with seaweed nearby in natural light.

    Missile_Lawnchair Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Internal Shell Of Cuttlefish I Found At The Beach In Faro, Portugal

    Large white seashell covered in sand held by hand on a sandy beach, interesting and bizarre beach find.

    eduojeda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    I Found This Small Chunk Of Driftwood On The Beach, However I’ve Never Seen One Like This Before. Apparently, It's A Burl

    Hand holding a bizarre textured object with swirling patterns found at the beach, showcasing an interesting natural formation.

    Jarveyy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Spotted This On A Beach In Puerto Penasco, Mexico. I Didn’t Touch It, But It Seemed Hard And Not Squishy. It Looks Like Montastreas Coral

    Bright red sea star with bumpy texture partially submerged in shallow water at the beach, an interesting beach find.

    alternative_pirate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Vial Of Liquid I Found On The Beach

    Hand holding a small old glass vial covered in sand, one of the interesting and bizarre things found at the beach.

    No_Insurance_6436 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    I Found Whale Baleen On The Beach

    Unusual marine filter structure found among rocks on the beach, showcasing bizarre things people found at the beach.

    Mxzebraxdude Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #69

    The Beaches Here In The Netherlands Have Free Sunscreen Dispensers

    Sunscreen dispenser machine found at the beach, promoting sun protection and skin cancer prevention.

    BigBosslalilulelo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Found A Dolphin Skeleton While I Was Hiking Through A Beach

    Skeletal remains of a marine animal partially buried in sand on a beach, an interesting and bizarre beach find.

    stevenalbright Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    This Washed Up Jellyfish Had A Fish Inside It

    Jellyfish with dark markings washed ashore on sandy beach among small shells, an interesting and bizarre beach find.

    gumonmyshoewhoops Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Sand Dollar Left A Trail On The Beach At Low Tide

    Bizarre thing found at the beach resembling a curved jellyfish or unknown sea creature trace in the sand.

    gecko_echo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #73

    Glass Beach, California

    Close-up of colorful sea glass and pebbles on a beach at sunset, showcasing interesting and bizarre things found at the beach.

    Alaric_Darconville Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Washed Up On A Beach Near Me, Bomb Disposal Blew It Up But Didn't Say What It Was

    Large green military mine partially buried in sand, an interesting and bizarre thing found at the beach near the water.

    sixonreddit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Rusted Metal Sphere Found Buried In Beach In Sligo, Ireland. It Seems To Be Around 2-3 Meters Wide. Nothing Is Written On It, And No Electronics As Far As I Know

    Rusty dome-shaped metal object partially buried in sand, one of the interesting and bizarre things found at the beach.

    CrissCross4850 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Weird Hollow Lens Shaped Things Stuck Together With No Pattern. Found On A Beach On The West Coast Of Scottish Highlands

    Hand holding a cluster of translucent, bizarre sea creatures found at the beach among interesting and unusual beach finds.

    satiredun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    Just Found This Tooth On The Beach

    Fossilized large tooth found at the beach, showing interesting and bizarre natural patterns and textures.

    Excellent_Example395 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    These Papery, Brittle, Shell-Like Objects Are By-The-Wind Sailors. Found Littered All Over A Beach In California

    Close-up of bizarre things people found at the beach including translucent shells and a red ladybug on seaweed debris.

    blumpleknob Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Found A Spiny Mole Crab On The Beach In Malibu

    Rare marine creature with unique shell and claws found at the beach among interesting and bizarre beach discoveries

    rebomara Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    The Remnants Of A Scientific Clam Survey

    Series of large, unusual circular pools filled with water on a sandy beach with a single sandal nearby.

    papa_higgins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #81

    My Amazing Find, The Sea Biscuit (Sea Urchin) I Didn't Know What It Was. As Always, Google Helped Me Out

    Close-up of a green sand dollar fossil found at the beach showing detailed texture and patterns in a person's hand.

    instaseaglass Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    This Japanese Bottle Of Some Toilet Cleaning Stuff I Found Washed Up On Shore In San Andres, Colombia

    Hand holding a white bottle with blue Asian characters found at the beach with rocky shore and ocean background.

    hokusaijunior Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    A Giant Rubik's Cube Washed Up On Shore

    Large Rubik's Cube sculpture partially submerged among rocks by the beach, an interesting and bizarre find at the shore.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    I Found A Piece Of A Ship Washed Up On The Beach

    Decayed, hollow piece of driftwood with holes and a metal washer, found at the beach among sand and shadows.

    Coocoocoper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    These Sharks Sleeping Near The Shore

    Children standing and sitting near a beach shore at night with multiple sharks visible in the shallow water below.

    Awfyboy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    This Car-Engine Boat-Anchor I Found Washed Up On The Beach

    Rusty, abandoned mechanical object partially buried in the sand surrounded by dried seaweed on a beach.

    THE_BARCODE_GUY Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    I Found A Cluster Of Fish Eggs On The Shore

    Cluster of small red eggs found at the beach resting on a textured rock surface in natural sunlight.

    WillyHeeler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Portable Toilets On The Shores Of An Uninhabited Island Only Reachable By Boat In The Florida Everglades

    Two portable toilets placed on a remote beach with trees and calm water, an interesting and bizarre beach find.

    billyliberty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #89

    Dense Rubber-Like Slab Washed Up On The Beach

    Large yellow block found buried in the sand near rocky formations on a beach with cloudy sky, an interesting beach discovery.

    What is this thing? Northern California beach. It was very dense and heavy, maybe 40-50 lbs. Definitely not foam. Smooth-ish and kind of waxy/hard on the outside. In picking a corner off, it seemed a little softer inside, possibly rubber, but all the other rubber finds seem to be layers of dark material, and there were no layers to this. No smell. We didn't have any tools to cut into it. Thanks for your ideas!

    Latter-Scallion-4755:

    I used to work for Goodyear and actually done the job that used these. It's definitely a slab of pure rubber from rubber trees in Africa. Other ingredients went in to color it black and others to make it more plyable and easier to work with. And yes people rubber actually comes from trees believe it or not...

    druzy_quartz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Corroded Metal “Wheel” About 34” Across Found At The Beach

    Large bizarre fossil or artifact found at the beach surrounded by rocks with a person’s foot for scale

    Found in Santa Barbara, CA

    chrisbinsb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    Epic Beach Find This Morning. 1890’s Local Beer, Blob Top. One Of My Best Finds To Date. The Top Was Just Barely Peaking Out Of The Mud

    Hand holding a vintage Raspiller Brewing Co. bottle found at the beach among interesting and bizarre things.

    klug_alters Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    All On The Beach. Forbidden Grass Clippings

    Unusual natural formation of thin, stick-like objects scattered on sandy beach, an interesting thing found at the beach.

    Mr_Dace Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #93

    A Type Of Black Coral

    A unique and bizarre sea fan coral found at the beach with ocean waves and sky in the background.

    nocloudno Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is an awesome photo just for its composition! Edit out the thumb!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #94

    Found A Diamond Washed Up On The Beach

    Close-up of a small translucent crystal found at the beach, showcasing one of the interesting and bizarre beach discoveries.

    Tupptupp_XD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #95

    Ichthyosaur Paddle Bone Which I Found On Charmouth Beach, UK

    Hand holding a small, bizarre textured object found at the beach with an unusual patterned surface.

    No_Hawk8947 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    The Warnings On An Australian Beach

    Warning sign at Mindarie Beach listing dangers like sharks, snakes, and dangerous currents found at the beach.

    neidrun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #97

    Found This Wreckage Washed Up On Shore In The Bahamas

    Large airplane debris found at the beach surrounded by sand and rocks as an interesting and bizarre discovery.

    G17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    I Found An Unused 30 Year Old Emergency Flare Washed Up On The Beach

    Orange safety flare with black cap found at the beach, held by a gloved hand on sandy ground.

    shazoocow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #99

    Found This While Beach Combing In The Olympic Peninsula. I've Never Seen Anything Like It

    Unusual translucent sea creature found at the beach next to a person’s black sneaker on wet sand.

    Fishtails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    I Found This Near-Microscopic Shell At The Beach Yesterday

    Tiny seashell next to a US quarter on a palm, showcasing an interesting and bizarre thing found at the beach.

    ToastedTiefling Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #101

    Brought This Shell Home From The Beach (Wales, UK) And A Blood Worm Came Out Of It

    Worm emerging from a dirty seashell found at the beach among plants and soil in natural light.

    GoTeamRocketScience Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    Found Chitons On A Beach In Cancun. They Are Marine Molluscs Of Varying Size

    Small marine creatures found in a rocky tide pool, an interesting and bizarre thing found at the beach.

    chufenschmirtz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #103

    Washed Up On A Beach In Wales. We Have Been Told That It Could Be Paraffin Wax, Bees Wax Or Whale Vomit? There Is A Slight Petroleum Smell To It But Not Potent

    Hand near a large, unusual white object among rocks, showing interesting and bizarre things found at the beach.

    Fault-Hopeful Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #104

    40 Year Old Styrofoam Mcdonald’s Wrapper Washed Up On The Shore

    Hand holding a worn, cracked vintage paper found at the beach with ocean and sandy shore in the background.

    okokokokookokokokkk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #105

    World War 2 Japanese Mini Submarine Wreck Still On The Beach On Adak Island, Alaska

    Rusty metal debris partially buried in sand on a beach, an example of bizarre things people found at the beach

    smoothloam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #106

    Large Chunk Of Aluminium Washed Up On A Beach On Ishigaki, Okinawa. About 1.5m2 In Size. Honeycomb Structure Inside. Might've Been Attached To Something Made Of Fibreglass (Light Brown Material)?

    Wreckage debris found on a beach, showcasing unusual and interesting items discovered by visitors.

    pigeonparfait Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!