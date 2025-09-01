We’ve collected these images from the different corners of Reddit. Scroll through and upvote those that catch your eye!

However, some people come across interesting finds that you won’t see during a typical day by the ocean. We’re talking about oddly colored sea creatures, jewelry from eons ago, and eroded parts from what appears to be an ancient sea vessel, among many others.

The items you may stumble upon at the beach are usually nothing out of the ordinary. Apart from seashells, dead corals, and algae that washed ashore, you may also find rocks, pebbles, and, unfortunately, litter.

#1 There's An Exposed Coal Seam In The Cliff At My Local Beach Share icon

#2 This Washed-Up Jellyfish Looks Like An Iris Share icon

#3 Not Something You Find On The Beach Everyday Share icon

Since the planet is made up of 70% water, it’s inevitable for things to end up in the ocean. A 2020 study painted a picture, revealing an estimated 23 metric tons of plastic waste in waterways in 2016. These figures likely do not include the 28,000 rubber duckies that fell into the Pacific Ocean in 1992. The kiddie toys came from a freighter that capsized while traveling from China to America after being caught in a storm. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Hanging Out At The Beach Share icon

#5 Found A Large Metallic Cylinder On The Beach Of Husavik, Iceland. What Is This? Share icon We asked around and it turns out that these are submarine detectors, nothing to worry about, no explosive inside!



#6 Found Purple Crown Jellyfish On A Beach On Western India Share icon

A similar incident occurred in 1997, when a cargo ship carrying five million LEGO bricks capsized off the southwest coast of England. The sea vessel was traveling from Rotterdam to New York and lost all 62 shipping containers. ADVERTISEMENT The incident, more infamously known as the Great LEGO Spill, is deemed the “single largest toy-related environmental disaster in history. Many experts claim that people continue to find LEGO pieces to this day.

#7 I Found A Bunch Of Baby Hermit Crabs Wrapped In Some Seaweed At The Beach Share icon

#8 Dropped My iPhone On A Beach And The Magsafe Case Attracted Titanomagnetite From The Black Sand Share icon

#9 These Things Washed Up On A Beach In East Australia, Anyone Know What It Is? Share icon Redditor froguille replied:



"Blue glaucus (glaucus Atlanticus) I believe they're also called blue angels. Only reason I know is I used to research sea slugs and sea cucumbers during my high school study halls....."



User ActuallyAdrien added:



"All I can say is don't touch!"



Finding plastic toys in the ocean is one thing, but what if you stumble upon something so strange-looking that it causes panic in you? This is what happened in 2019, when a mysterious-looking orb washed up on the shores of East London. Police initially suspected it to be an unexploded bomb and called on inspectors to investigate. But upon closer look, it turned out to be a giant Christmas bauble.

#10 What Is This Fiber/Sand Ball? Found Among Thousands Like It On A Beach In Spain. It Weighs Almost Nothing Share icon User 4-me responded:

"Sea grass ball - send me some"

BrightestHeart added:

"That's lovely. Aquatic tumbleweeds."



#11 Sealed Glass Vial On The Beach Share icon We found this small sealed glass vial with an orange liquid inside that had washed up on the beach in Scotland. Any ideas what it could be? Should I resist the urge to crack it open.



occasionalrant414:



It's in too good a condition to be, but it sort of looks like the acid ampoules the British used on limpet mines and other demolition munitions during WW2.



They worked by being put into the detonation system, then being crushed. The acid would eat through copper wire (different thickness of wire slowed down or sped up the time). Once the wire split, the detonator would trigger and bang.



The ones I saw, admittedly years and years ago, were a bit flatter? I saw them in a museum in Portsmouth back when I was at college - 20+yrs ago. They came in a impact resistant case.



Can't be, but looks similar.



Secret_Artist_8092:



The North Sea is full of WW2 weapons that were dumped.



#12 What Is This Thing? Found On Jones Beach, NY, About 1.5-2 Inches At Widest Point Share icon TheVambo:



European Water Chestnut (Trapa natans) seeds



Due to the large number of discarded items that fall into the ocean, many experts have used them to track currents. In 2023, Kagoshima University Professor Shigeru Fujieda stipulated that disposable cigarette lighters could be an excellent tracking tool. “Disposable lighters are one of the few types of marine litter that have evidence of their source, because they have printed information about the consuming country or city (e.g., point of sale address or telephone number),” Fujieda wrote in his paper published in the Regional Studies in Marine Science. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Found This On A Beach In New Zealand- There Were Thousands Of Them At The High Water Mark. What Is It? Share icon Anonymous:



it's a bluebottle.



didnt sting you because a lot of them lose their tentacles when theyre washed up. theyre pretty common.



it seems to be attached to some pebbles and a Vellela.



#14 7 Lb Piece. This Behemoth Came Out Of Lake Erie In March Of 2024. Prior To Finding This I Had Never Collected Sea Glass But Now It's A Hobby For My Wife And I Share icon

#15 What Happens When You Have A Mix Of Very Cold Temperatures, Sand, Snow, And Tidal Water From The Ocean? Frozen Sand Slabs On The Ocean City Beach Share icon

According to research ecologist Andrew DeVogelaere, discarded items that wash up ashore can be removed. The problem arises when items like hazardous medical waste, for example, sink to the bottom of the ocean and become trapped there. “We don’t even know the names of a lot of these things,” he told Popular Science. “We’re impacting a whole ecosystem that we don’t even understand.”

#16 I Found A Whale Skull At The Beach With No Other Bones Around It Share icon

#17 Snow On The Beach In Florida Share icon

#18 I Found A Door (And Nothing Else) On An Abandoned Beach Share icon

#19 This Mussel Covered Shoe Washed Up On The Beach Share icon

#20 Quicksand Swallows Man At Lake Michigan Beach Share icon

#21 Flying Cruise Ships Illusion (Fata Morgana) Spotted Today 23/06/21 On The South East Shores Of Cyprus Share icon

#22 I Found A Fossil At The Beach Today Share icon

#23 Mother And Girlfriend Found This On The Beach Today. Any Idea What It Is? Share icon geared4war:



Dofleinia armata, the armed anemone. Also called the striped anemone.



#24 Rusted Iron Sphere With Hole Found On Irish Beach Share icon Bigted1800:



Its part of a bottom trawl rig, we used to call them rolling bobbins.



#25 Found On A Beach In Iceland Share icon small sign says



"J08425 001"



"max depth: 500msw"



USA



Anonymous:



If it helps anyone, MSW is meters of sea water, and this is probably some sort of underwater cable grounding or routing system.



#26 I Found This Thing On The Beach, But I Haven’t Seen Anything Like It In Real Life Or Online Before. It's A Pin Cushion Starfish Share icon

#27 Found A Purse That Appears To Have Been Buried For Over 30 Years On Sanibel Beach, Florida. 1988 Map And 2 Ameriflora ID’s Share icon

#28 Largest Seaweed Bulb I’ve Seen In The 15 Years I’ve Lived At The Beach Share icon

#29 Found A Shark Egg In Santa Barbara Share icon

#30 In 9 Years Of Diving Venice Beach, FL. My Best Meg Tooth Appears, 4.25 Inches. Took Out My Regulator And Kissed It I Was So Happy. Judge Me Freely, Don’t Care Share icon

#31 Beach Finds On The Beach Share icon

#32 This Really Intrigued Me. The Sand And Shells Were Embedded Into The Mask As The Ocean Integrated The Mask Into Its’ World Share icon

#33 My Dog Found A Huge Bone At The Beach Today Share icon

#34 This Buoy From The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Recently Washed Up On The Shores Of Ireland Share icon

#35 Whale Skull That Washed Up In San Francisco Share icon

#36 All These Rock Stackings On The Shore Share icon

#37 Pacific Football Fish Washed Up At Oregon Beach. Only 31 Specimens Have Ever Been Documented Share icon

#38 Sitting On The Beach When This Monster Floats By Share icon

#39 Abandoned Houses In Mirlo Beach, A Once Thriving Oceanfront Town On North Carolina's Outer Banks Share icon

#40 What’s Left Of This Chimney On The Beach Share icon

#41 Found This Little Guy While Working On The Beach. He'll Have A ~14ft Wingspan Within Two Years! Share icon

#42 35 Rings Found On The Beach Share icon

#43 Washed Up On A Beach In Florida Share icon

#44 Housemate Found This On The Beach By Our House In The South Of Ireland Share icon

#45 Found Skate Egg Pouch On The Beach Share icon

#46 Every So Often I’ll Come Upon A Lobster Tail That Is Empty But Still Glistening In The Sun Share icon

#47 Found A Glass Squid On A Beach In Cape Town, South Africa Share icon

#48 Found 8 Different Colors Of Sand Within 10 Feet Of Each Other At The Beach Share icon

#49 This Piece Of A Whales Spinal Column That Washed Up On The Beach Share icon

#50 A 40-Ton Barge Washed Up On Our Local Beach After Some Heavy Storms This Week Share icon

#51 Buoy Washes Up On Shore Share icon

#52 A Red Tide Made A Lot Of Fish Wash Up On The Beach And I Found A Puffer Fish Share icon

#53 This Fully Intact Crab Head I Found Along The Shore Share icon

#54 Dreams Do Come True. A Shipping Container Fell Off During A Storm And This Is What Washed Up On The Beach Share icon

#55 Was Walking On The Beach For Some Exercise And This Tough Guy Beach Bully Decided That I Was Trespassing On His Territory Share icon

#56 Bony Marine Skeleton Found On A Beach Near Charleston, Sc. About 3.5 Feet Long And Slightly Leathery In Some Places. Dog For Scale Share icon

#57 Found On The Beach Near Myrtle Beach, SC. We Just Had A Big Storm. It's Very Firm And Breaks Apart Smoothly. Seems Organic. Hypothesis Is It's A Large Chunk Of Fat Share icon

#58 8 Inch Round 15lb Metal Ball Found 12 Inches Under The Sand In Yaupon Beach, Oak Island, Nc Share icon

#59 Found On An Iwo Jima Landing Beach Share icon

#60 Sea Urchin Teeth I Found In Croatia Years Ago Share icon

#61 Wife And I Found This Today. No Idea What Is, But We Are Stoked Share icon

#62 Found This Cool Bottle On A Beach In Raritan Bay Share icon

#63 Found This Guy Walking On The Beach In San Diego, CA. Any Ideas What It Is? Looks Familiar. Guessing Jellyfish Of Some Sort Share icon

#64 Internal Shell Of Cuttlefish I Found At The Beach In Faro, Portugal Share icon

#65 I Found This Small Chunk Of Driftwood On The Beach, However I’ve Never Seen One Like This Before. Apparently, It's A Burl Share icon

#66 Spotted This On A Beach In Puerto Penasco, Mexico. I Didn’t Touch It, But It Seemed Hard And Not Squishy. It Looks Like Montastreas Coral Share icon

#67 Vial Of Liquid I Found On The Beach Share icon

#68 I Found Whale Baleen On The Beach Share icon

#69 The Beaches Here In The Netherlands Have Free Sunscreen Dispensers Share icon

#70 Found A Dolphin Skeleton While I Was Hiking Through A Beach Share icon

#71 This Washed Up Jellyfish Had A Fish Inside It Share icon

#72 Sand Dollar Left A Trail On The Beach At Low Tide Share icon

#73 Glass Beach, California Share icon

#74 Washed Up On A Beach Near Me, Bomb Disposal Blew It Up But Didn't Say What It Was Share icon

#75 Rusted Metal Sphere Found Buried In Beach In Sligo, Ireland. It Seems To Be Around 2-3 Meters Wide. Nothing Is Written On It, And No Electronics As Far As I Know Share icon

#76 Weird Hollow Lens Shaped Things Stuck Together With No Pattern. Found On A Beach On The West Coast Of Scottish Highlands Share icon

#77 Just Found This Tooth On The Beach Share icon

#78 These Papery, Brittle, Shell-Like Objects Are By-The-Wind Sailors. Found Littered All Over A Beach In California Share icon

#79 Found A Spiny Mole Crab On The Beach In Malibu Share icon

#80 The Remnants Of A Scientific Clam Survey Share icon

#81 My Amazing Find, The Sea Biscuit (Sea Urchin) I Didn't Know What It Was. As Always, Google Helped Me Out Share icon

#82 This Japanese Bottle Of Some Toilet Cleaning Stuff I Found Washed Up On Shore In San Andres, Colombia Share icon

#83 A Giant Rubik's Cube Washed Up On Shore Share icon

#84 I Found A Piece Of A Ship Washed Up On The Beach Share icon

#85 These Sharks Sleeping Near The Shore Share icon

#86 This Car-Engine Boat-Anchor I Found Washed Up On The Beach Share icon

#87 I Found A Cluster Of Fish Eggs On The Shore Share icon

#88 Portable Toilets On The Shores Of An Uninhabited Island Only Reachable By Boat In The Florida Everglades Share icon

#89 Dense Rubber-Like Slab Washed Up On The Beach Share icon What is this thing? Northern California beach. It was very dense and heavy, maybe 40-50 lbs. Definitely not foam. Smooth-ish and kind of waxy/hard on the outside. In picking a corner off, it seemed a little softer inside, possibly rubber, but all the other rubber finds seem to be layers of dark material, and there were no layers to this. No smell. We didn't have any tools to cut into it. Thanks for your ideas!



Latter-Scallion-4755:



I used to work for Goodyear and actually done the job that used these. It's definitely a slab of pure rubber from rubber trees in Africa. Other ingredients went in to color it black and others to make it more plyable and easier to work with. And yes people rubber actually comes from trees believe it or not...



#90 Corroded Metal “Wheel” About 34” Across Found At The Beach Share icon Found in Santa Barbara, CA

#91 Epic Beach Find This Morning. 1890’s Local Beer, Blob Top. One Of My Best Finds To Date. The Top Was Just Barely Peaking Out Of The Mud Share icon

#92 All On The Beach. Forbidden Grass Clippings Share icon

#93 A Type Of Black Coral Share icon

#94 Found A Diamond Washed Up On The Beach Share icon

#95 Ichthyosaur Paddle Bone Which I Found On Charmouth Beach, UK Share icon

#96 The Warnings On An Australian Beach Share icon

#97 Found This Wreckage Washed Up On Shore In The Bahamas Share icon

#98 I Found An Unused 30 Year Old Emergency Flare Washed Up On The Beach Share icon

#99 Found This While Beach Combing In The Olympic Peninsula. I've Never Seen Anything Like It Share icon

#100 I Found This Near-Microscopic Shell At The Beach Yesterday Share icon

#101 Brought This Shell Home From The Beach (Wales, UK) And A Blood Worm Came Out Of It Share icon

#102 Found Chitons On A Beach In Cancun. They Are Marine Molluscs Of Varying Size Share icon

#103 Washed Up On A Beach In Wales. We Have Been Told That It Could Be Paraffin Wax, Bees Wax Or Whale Vomit? There Is A Slight Petroleum Smell To It But Not Potent Share icon

#104 40 Year Old Styrofoam Mcdonald’s Wrapper Washed Up On The Shore Share icon

#105 World War 2 Japanese Mini Submarine Wreck Still On The Beach On Adak Island, Alaska Share icon

#106 Large Chunk Of Aluminium Washed Up On A Beach On Ishigaki, Okinawa. About 1.5m2 In Size. Honeycomb Structure Inside. Might've Been Attached To Something Made Of Fibreglass (Light Brown Material)? Share icon