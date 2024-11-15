ADVERTISEMENT

While most of us head to the beach for swimming or sunbathing, it has so much more to offer than just warm sand and cool water. If you keep an eye out and get a little lucky, you might stumble upon all kinds of treasures waiting to be found there.

These people certainly did and shared some of their most unexpected discoveries with the internet—and trust us, they’re far more exciting than your usual seashells. Scroll down to see them for yourself and upvote your favorites!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dinosaur Footprints On An Eroded Beach

Dinosaur Footprints On An Eroded Beach

ArticleNew3737 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
edenlandscaping avatar
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So the foot prints are made in soft mud, then fill with a substance that compresses to become harder than that mud, the mud erodes away leaving the harder substance as a raised foot print.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Yesterday At Kilkee Beach

Yesterday At Kilkee Beach

auraboros Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

A Really Tiny Coconut I Found On The Beach

A Really Tiny Coconut I Found On The Beach

Leoanimate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Free Coffee In Exchange For Some Rubbish

Free Coffee In Exchange For Some Rubbish

awkwardlondoner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Sea Lions In My Hometown Sleeping On San Carlos Beach Due To Orca Sightings Nearby

Sea Lions In My Hometown Sleeping On San Carlos Beach Due To Orca Sightings Nearby

iamjamos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

I Found This At The Beach Today And I Thought It Was Some Kind Of Jellyfish With But It Confused Me Because It Has No Organs So I Googled It And Turns Out It's Actually An Egg Sac With A Bunch Of Tiiiiiiny Baby Snails In There

I Found This At The Beach Today And I Thought It Was Some Kind Of Jellyfish With But It Confused Me Because It Has No Organs So I Googled It And Turns Out It's Actually An Egg Sac With A Bunch Of Tiiiiiiny Baby Snails In There

ness0100 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Mounted Police Taking Pictures At The Beach

Mounted Police Taking Pictures At The Beach

jvilly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
ladedah10 avatar
Ladedah
Ladedah
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We've all got to have a little fun now and then

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#8

This Spanish Beach Has Showers For Dogs

This Spanish Beach Has Showers For Dogs

atkinsonbeagon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If your dog ends up on a far-away, alien planet populated by Egyptian gods, that's on you.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Someone Left A Door On The Beach

Someone Left A Door On The Beach

badwolf42 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

So I Found This On The Beach At Low Tide. Feel Like I Should Be Doing Something

So I Found This On The Beach At Low Tide. Feel Like I Should Be Doing Something

MichaelSilverV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

A Live Starfish On The Beach!

A Live Starfish On The Beach!

Flucks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

I Found A Whale Skull At The Beach With No Other Bones Around It

I Found A Whale Skull At The Beach With No Other Bones Around It

NightIINight Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Check with the park service? Oh, wait... better yet, check with the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#13

Found This Weird Vertebrae Laying In Tide Pools At The Beach

Found This Weird Vertebrae Laying In Tide Pools At The Beach

y0gurt1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
alexboyd avatar
Alex Boyd
Alex Boyd
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whelk egg case! I found one on a recent beach trip, and I had to look up what it was.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Rare Anticrepuscular Rays This Evening Over Miami Beach

Rare Anticrepuscular Rays This Evening Over Miami Beach

nooner78 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Found At Falcarragh Beach

Found At Falcarragh Beach

Cymorg0001 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

I Found Whale Baleen On The Beach

I Found Whale Baleen On The Beach

Mxzebraxdude Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

This Beach Used To Have A Brick Factory On It, Now It's Covered In Weathered Bricks

This Beach Used To Have A Brick Factory On It, Now It's Covered In Weathered Bricks

VulpesSapiens Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Vial Of Liquid I Found On The Beach

Vial Of Liquid I Found On The Beach

No_Insurance_6436 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Portuguese Man O' War We Saw On The Shore Of Grayton Beach, Fl

Portuguese Man O' War We Saw On The Shore Of Grayton Beach, Fl

mandara33 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Some Stuff From Bikini Bottom Washed Up On The Beach

Some Stuff From Bikini Bottom Washed Up On The Beach

PumpkinAutomatic5068 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Found On A Beach Near Tokyo

Found On A Beach Near Tokyo

sthg79 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Poison Bottle I Found On The Beach

Poison Bottle I Found On The Beach

JP51MW Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Found A Trail Of Jelly Fish At The Beach Yesterday

Found A Trail Of Jelly Fish At The Beach Yesterday

mwardent Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

[oc] A Kid Made This Crocodile At The Beach

[oc] A Kid Made This Crocodile At The Beach

makidafi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Pacific Football Fish Washed Up At Oregon Beach. Only 31 Specimens Have Ever Been Documented

Pacific Football Fish Washed Up At Oregon Beach. Only 31 Specimens Have Ever Been Documented

guyoffthegrid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Last Night, Lightning Struck Dornoch Beach In Scotland, And That's How The Scene Looks Like After It

Last Night, Lightning Struck Dornoch Beach In Scotland, And That's How The Scene Looks Like After It

xycryy_1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Found What I Think Is A Fossil On A Jetty In Panama City Beach, Fl

Found What I Think Is A Fossil On A Jetty In Panama City Beach, Fl

Stas334 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

An Ancient Statue Or Deity Found On The Fife Coastline (Scotland)

An Ancient Statue Or Deity Found On The Fife Coastline (Scotland)

clumhen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

This Lizard Bit Me On A Beach In Naples, Fl

This Lizard Bit Me On A Beach In Naples, Fl

2FanForCan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Rusted Iron Sphere With Hole Found On Irish Beach

Rusted Iron Sphere With Hole Found On Irish Beach

AlwaysTravel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

Long Spine Like Bone Found On A Florida Beach. About 3 Ft Long (Maybe Longer). Apparently, These Are Called Whelk Egg Cases

Long Spine Like Bone Found On A Florida Beach. About 3 Ft Long (Maybe Longer). Apparently, These Are Called Whelk Egg Cases

Bbarndollar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Beach Ball

Beach Ball

DarioWinger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

Beach I Went To Had Lost Thongs On Display

Beach I Went To Had Lost Thongs On Display

-skidsolo- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
alexboyd avatar
Alex Boyd
Alex Boyd
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I found the other kind of thong once on a beach...I was walking in the water, and when a wave came up, something wrapped around my ankle. I assumed it was seaweed, but nope. Bottom half of a string bikini.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Sand Dollar Left A Trail On The Beach At Low Tide

Sand Dollar Left A Trail On The Beach At Low Tide

gecko_echo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

This Beach Has A Paved Path To Make It Accessible To Those Requiring A Bit Of Assistance

This Beach Has A Paved Path To Make It Accessible To Those Requiring A Bit Of Assistance

McChook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Dobby’s Fan-Made Grave In The Precise Location Of The Film!

Dobby’s Fan-Made Grave In The Precise Location Of The Film!

my-bug-world Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

“Treasures” On The Beach. By-The-Wind Sailors (Velella Vellela)/Blue Sail Jellyfish Washed Up After Rainstorm. They’re Beautiful

“Treasures” On The Beach. By-The-Wind Sailors (Velella Vellela)/Blue Sail Jellyfish Washed Up After Rainstorm. They’re Beautiful

most-perplex9811 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I looked it up: their stings are generally harmless to humans, but can cause irritation. If you do make contact, wash your hands throroughly before going anywhere near your eyes; your hands may get tiny, tiny nematocysts (stingers) on them!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#38

Bagel Rock. Thank You Lake Michigan For Gifting Me This Massive Hag Stone On My 28th Birthday! Perhaps It’s A Chunk Of Weathered Brick? Perhaps It’s Naturally Occurring? Either Way, What A Delightful Find

Bagel Rock. Thank You Lake Michigan For Gifting Me This Massive Hag Stone On My 28th Birthday! Perhaps It’s A Chunk Of Weathered Brick? Perhaps It’s Naturally Occurring? Either Way, What A Delightful Find

wumbo-chungo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

What Is This Thing My Friend Found In Australia On The Beach?

What Is This Thing My Friend Found In Australia On The Beach?

OMGIMASIAN Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Found On A Remote Beach In The Bahamas. Is This A Part Of A Plane Or A Boat?

Found On A Remote Beach In The Bahamas. Is This A Part Of A Plane Or A Boat?

victorybuns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

Found In A Beach. The Person Who Found It Said It Was Seaweed, But It Kinda Looks Like Some Weird Animal Or Something... I Poked It With A Stick For A While And Some Parts Broke Off

Found In A Beach. The Person Who Found It Said It Was Seaweed, But It Kinda Looks Like Some Weird Animal Or Something... I Poked It With A Stick For A While And Some Parts Broke Off

EliFutureBoy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Found 8 Different Colors Of Sand Within 10 Feet Of Each Other At The Beach

Found 8 Different Colors Of Sand Within 10 Feet Of Each Other At The Beach

ythegoodhandlestaken Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
gezgin avatar
Janissary35680
Janissary35680
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let's see... Cardamon, black pepper, fennel, cumin, cinnamon, turmeric, cayenne, coriander. Yep, we can make a masala from this.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#43

Dropped My iPhone On A Beach And The Magsafe Case Attracted Titanomagnetite From The Black Sand

Dropped My iPhone On A Beach And The Magsafe Case Attracted Titanomagnetite From The Black Sand

sendintheclouds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

I Found A Rock On A Beach That Looks Like A Beach On A Rock

I Found A Rock On A Beach That Looks Like A Beach On A Rock

-L-E- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Someone Built This Crab Shrine On The Beach

Someone Built This Crab Shrine On The Beach

SuperSecretSunshine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

A Resort I’m At Has A Sign To Warn Tourists About Seals Sleeping On The Beach

A Resort I’m At Has A Sign To Warn Tourists About Seals Sleeping On The Beach

coldsong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

This Vendor At The Beach Uses Tank Tracks At His Stall

This Vendor At The Beach Uses Tank Tracks At His Stall

Phorzaken Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

The Shark Teeth Four Of Us Found After A Couple Hours At The Beach This Morning

The Shark Teeth Four Of Us Found After A Couple Hours At The Beach This Morning

BellingerGuy310 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#49

World War 2 Japanese Mini Submarine Wreck Still On The Beach On Adak Island, Alaska

World War 2 Japanese Mini Submarine Wreck Still On The Beach On Adak Island, Alaska

smoothloam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
timwilkinson avatar
Mr. Toast
Mr. Toast
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine you give your life on a suicide mission sneaking into America only as you set foot on American soil you meet a bear just out of hibernation...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

These Clouds At The Beach Make It Seem Like The Sky Was Badly Photoshopped

These Clouds At The Beach Make It Seem Like The Sky Was Badly Photoshopped

donfuria Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

I Found These Fossil Sand Dollars At The Beach

I Found These Fossil Sand Dollars At The Beach

rockthehunter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Foster Beach Seconds Before They Evacuated

Foster Beach Seconds Before They Evacuated

dust_inlight Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

Hundreds Of Dead Horseshoe Crabs Lay Belly Up On The Beach In Delaware

Hundreds Of Dead Horseshoe Crabs Lay Belly Up On The Beach In Delaware

TiramisuMaster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

500 million years old... one of the first organisms that complex... ancestor (or close relative to contemporary ancestor) of insects, crustaceans and about 80% of complex land-animal life. And it has blue blood (so this must be Nantucket... no, just kidding).

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#54

Another Whole Bottle Today- South East England

Another Whole Bottle Today- South East England

Jodieaw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
gezgin avatar
Janissary35680
Janissary35680
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

According to Google, the manufacturer was dissolved before 1932. That bottle's been in the sea for a LONG time. Amazing that it survived intact.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#55

On A Beach In Wales, Blue Fluid Coming Out Of It. Looks Like A Portuguese Man Of War

On A Beach In Wales, Blue Fluid Coming Out Of It. Looks Like A Portuguese Man Of War

moleratstew Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Found At Beach On Oregon Coast. Bunch Of Pinkish Balls Or Pods Grown Around A Branch. Looks Like Herring Eggs

Found At Beach On Oregon Coast. Bunch Of Pinkish Balls Or Pods Grown Around A Branch. Looks Like Herring Eggs

snowandcrete Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
sueuser avatar
Sue User
Sue User
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes. According to the kids show, Molly from Denali, they put branches in the water so they can harvest the eggs.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#57

Found This Guy Crawling Through The Sand On The Beach In Co. Dublin Today

Found This Guy Crawling Through The Sand On The Beach In Co. Dublin Today

yogi_frog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Finally Had The Opportunity To Witness These Chevron Folds In Person. Narooma Beach, Nsw

Finally Had The Opportunity To Witness These Chevron Folds In Person. Narooma Beach, Nsw

mrpinut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

I Found This Wooden Object As I Was Standing On A Beach In Miraflores, Lima, Peru

I Found This Wooden Object As I Was Standing On A Beach In Miraflores, Lima, Peru

apfluckern Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

The Beaches Here In The Netherlands Have Free Sunscreen Dispensers

The Beaches Here In The Netherlands Have Free Sunscreen Dispensers

BigBosslalilulelo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

This Bottle Of Vinegar Is Official First Aid For Jellyfish Stings On A Beach In Australia

This Bottle Of Vinegar Is Official First Aid For Jellyfish Stings On A Beach In Australia

uptoquark Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

I Found A Beach Full Of Perfect Skipping Stones

I Found A Beach Full Of Perfect Skipping Stones

rarebluemonkey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

I Made A Lil Town At The Beach

I Made A Lil Town At The Beach

Rottenox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Something My Brother And I Found At The Beach

Something My Brother And I Found At The Beach

Eastern_Ask7231 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

What Rip Current Looks Like

What Rip Current Looks Like

zhangyuandyou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Brighton Beach After The Storm

Brighton Beach After The Storm

rosseepoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Took This Picture In The Philippines Near Puerto Princesa (Emerald Beach). It's A Blue Button Jellyfish

Took This Picture In The Philippines Near Puerto Princesa (Emerald Beach). It's A Blue Button Jellyfish

SweetDiddy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Green, Translucent Substance Found On Beach, Looks Like Glass But Has Gel Or Jello Like Consistency

Green, Translucent Substance Found On Beach, Looks Like Glass But Has Gel Or Jello Like Consistency

EngelburtHumperdink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Mystery Ceramic Or Porcelain Piece Found On Beach In Cancale, France

Mystery Ceramic Or Porcelain Piece Found On Beach In Cancale, France

oonikitaxx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
gezgin avatar
Janissary35680
Janissary35680
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Obedience and discipline". This may be related to an old French military order of some kind.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#70

My Friend Found This Bit Of Sea Glass On The Beach

My Friend Found This Bit Of Sea Glass On The Beach

greybun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

A Little Castle Made With Stones From The Beach, Achill Island

A Little Castle Made With Stones From The Beach, Achill Island

ericaad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Found These Beautiful Little Creatures At Tecolote Beach Today

Found These Beautiful Little Creatures At Tecolote Beach Today

bennythejetrdz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

Barleycove Beach (West Cork) Back In January

Barleycove Beach (West Cork) Back In January

ScouringForPuns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Saw This Well Camouflaged Octopus Swimming Along The Shore At La Playa Beach In Point Loma

Saw This Well Camouflaged Octopus Swimming Along The Shore At La Playa Beach In Point Loma

AnthonySF20 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Florida Weather Station

Florida Weather Station

Tokoyoshi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Yesterday At The Beach A Wild Young Seal Came To Rest Beside Me

Yesterday At The Beach A Wild Young Seal Came To Rest Beside Me

SplifoX Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Unopened Can Of Coke From Japan I Found At The Beach In Alaska!

Unopened Can Of Coke From Japan I Found At The Beach In Alaska!

Neither_Huckleberry6 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Dopped My Headphone At The Beach And It Pulled Iron Out Of The Sand

Dopped My Headphone At The Beach And It Pulled Iron Out Of The Sand

GromainRosjean Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

My Dog's Footprints Leave Perfect Stripes When He Runs On The Beach

My Dog's Footprints Leave Perfect Stripes When He Runs On The Beach

jefe357 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

I Found A Humongous Vertebrae On The Beach

I Found A Humongous Vertebrae On The Beach

flybyknight665 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

I Found A Rock On The Beach With Glass In It

I Found A Rock On The Beach With Glass In It

jasonc619 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Found A Coconut Washed Up On The Beach In New England

Found A Coconut Washed Up On The Beach In New England

gojiroger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

I Found Something At The Beach That Looks Like A Real Life Topographical Map

I Found Something At The Beach That Looks Like A Real Life Topographical Map

Medium-Department-35 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

A Live Sand Dollar I Found At The Beach

A Live Sand Dollar I Found At The Beach

birbobirby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Saw A Car Buried At The Beach Today

Saw A Car Buried At The Beach Today

No_Club3089 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

What A Beautiful Beach Sunset

What A Beautiful Beach Sunset

5entient5apien Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#87

What I Found On The Beach…

What I Found On The Beach…

not-sure-about-life Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Fulgurite When Lightning Strikes Sand

Fulgurite When Lightning Strikes Sand

dbhuver Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#89

Some Sort Of Gastropod Found On A South Wales Beach, UK

Some Sort Of Gastropod Found On A South Wales Beach, UK

pandaman901 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Kitsilano Beach, Bc. Cool Design On A Bottom Of A Bottle. My Best Find So Far

Kitsilano Beach, Bc. Cool Design On A Bottom Of A Bottle. My Best Find So Far

riso_biso Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Found On A Rock During Low Tide At A Vancouver Island Beach

Found On A Rock During Low Tide At A Vancouver Island Beach

DafukAmIDoinHere Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Beach Find On Pei, North Lake

Beach Find On Pei, North Lake

FreeBirdsFly86 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

Found A Small Head. Have No Idea How I Spotted This But I’m So Intrigued About Where The Rest Of Them Is Now

Found A Small Head. Have No Idea How I Spotted This But I’m So Intrigued About Where The Rest Of Them Is Now

Choice_Vegetable_781 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Could Someone Help Me Understand What On Earth Is Going On With This Rock? Found It At The Beach A Few Hours Ago. Never Seen Anything Like It

Could Someone Help Me Understand What On Earth Is Going On With This Rock? Found It At The Beach A Few Hours Ago. Never Seen Anything Like It

Dinner_Party Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

Pink Sand (Garnet) At Forno's Beach (Buzios, Brazil)

Pink Sand (Garnet) At Forno's Beach (Buzios, Brazil)

nlzmrcn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

The Warnings On An Australian Beach

The Warnings On An Australian Beach

neidrun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#97

This Rock I Found Washed Up On The Beach Is Almost Perfectly Square

This Rock I Found Washed Up On The Beach Is Almost Perfectly Square

shaggy_mcgee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

I’m At A Beach That Contains Lots Of Ferromagnetic Particles. After Putting My Phone Down I’m Surprised By This

I’m At A Beach That Contains Lots Of Ferromagnetic Particles. After Putting My Phone Down I’m Surprised By This

idle221 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

Yes, We Have Vinegar Stations On Northern Beaches. No, They're Not There For Your Fish And Chips

Yes, We Have Vinegar Stations On Northern Beaches. No, They're Not There For Your Fish And Chips

The_Duc_Lord Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#100

This Washed Up On The Beach. Is Very Heavy But Seems To Barely Float. It Is About The 3-4 Feet Long And Looks Like Fiber Glass On The Outside But Not Completely Sure

This Washed Up On The Beach. Is Very Heavy But Seems To Barely Float. It Is About The 3-4 Feet Long And Looks Like Fiber Glass On The Outside But Not Completely Sure

avery4206 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#101

We Found Part Of A Bottle Of Poison. At Irvine Beach, Scotland

We Found Part Of A Bottle Of Poison. At Irvine Beach, Scotland

Extension_Run_3873 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#102

Convolute Bedding At Scripps Beach In San Diego

Convolute Bedding At Scripps Beach In San Diego

AgateExperience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#103

Southern Oregon Coast, Fossil Point. About A Mile North Of Charleston, And Along The Bay Beach

Southern Oregon Coast, Fossil Point. About A Mile North Of Charleston, And Along The Bay Beach

mrxexon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#104

A Pile Of Bricks Left On The Beach

A Pile Of Bricks Left On The Beach

a_n_7_a_n Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#105

Free Beach Wheelchair

Free Beach Wheelchair

IVMVI Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#106

Weird Fish. Found This Dead Fish On A Wicklow Beach And I've Never Seen Anything Like It. Picture Fish, The Fish Identifier App Hasn't A Clue

Weird Fish. Found This Dead Fish On A Wicklow Beach And I've Never Seen Anything Like It. Picture Fish, The Fish Identifier App Hasn't A Clue

Own-Dot9851 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#107

Pompano Beach....2 Bad Bois

Pompano Beach....2 Bad Bois

manan7008 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#108

Many Of These Washed Up On A Beach In Destin, Fl USA. They Are Squishy

Many Of These Washed Up On A Beach In Destin, Fl USA. They Are Squishy

gregaws Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments