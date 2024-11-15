These people certainly did and shared some of their most unexpected discoveries with the internet—and trust us, they’re far more exciting than your usual seashells. Scroll down to see them for yourself and upvote your favorites!

While most of us head to the beach for swimming or sunbathing, it has so much more to offer than just warm sand and cool water. If you keep an eye out and get a little lucky, you might stumble upon all kinds of treasures waiting to be found there.

#1 Dinosaur Footprints On An Eroded Beach Share icon

#2 Yesterday At Kilkee Beach Share icon

#3 A Really Tiny Coconut I Found On The Beach Share icon

#4 Free Coffee In Exchange For Some Rubbish Share icon

#5 Sea Lions In My Hometown Sleeping On San Carlos Beach Due To Orca Sightings Nearby Share icon

#6 I Found This At The Beach Today And I Thought It Was Some Kind Of Jellyfish With But It Confused Me Because It Has No Organs So I Googled It And Turns Out It's Actually An Egg Sac With A Bunch Of Tiiiiiiny Baby Snails In There Share icon

#7 Mounted Police Taking Pictures At The Beach Share icon

#8 This Spanish Beach Has Showers For Dogs Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Someone Left A Door On The Beach Share icon

#10 So I Found This On The Beach At Low Tide. Feel Like I Should Be Doing Something Share icon

#11 A Live Starfish On The Beach! Share icon

#12 I Found A Whale Skull At The Beach With No Other Bones Around It Share icon

#13 Found This Weird Vertebrae Laying In Tide Pools At The Beach Share icon

#14 Rare Anticrepuscular Rays This Evening Over Miami Beach Share icon

#15 Found At Falcarragh Beach Share icon

#16 I Found Whale Baleen On The Beach Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 This Beach Used To Have A Brick Factory On It, Now It's Covered In Weathered Bricks Share icon

#18 Vial Of Liquid I Found On The Beach Share icon

#19 Portuguese Man O' War We Saw On The Shore Of Grayton Beach, Fl Share icon

#20 Some Stuff From Bikini Bottom Washed Up On The Beach Share icon

#21 Found On A Beach Near Tokyo Share icon

#22 Poison Bottle I Found On The Beach Share icon

#23 Found A Trail Of Jelly Fish At The Beach Yesterday Share icon

#24 [oc] A Kid Made This Crocodile At The Beach Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Pacific Football Fish Washed Up At Oregon Beach. Only 31 Specimens Have Ever Been Documented Share icon

#26 Last Night, Lightning Struck Dornoch Beach In Scotland, And That's How The Scene Looks Like After It Share icon

#27 Found What I Think Is A Fossil On A Jetty In Panama City Beach, Fl Share icon

#28 An Ancient Statue Or Deity Found On The Fife Coastline (Scotland) Share icon

#29 This Lizard Bit Me On A Beach In Naples, Fl Share icon

#30 Rusted Iron Sphere With Hole Found On Irish Beach Share icon

#31 Long Spine Like Bone Found On A Florida Beach. About 3 Ft Long (Maybe Longer). Apparently, These Are Called Whelk Egg Cases Share icon

#32 Beach Ball Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Beach I Went To Had Lost Thongs On Display Share icon

#34 Sand Dollar Left A Trail On The Beach At Low Tide Share icon

#35 This Beach Has A Paved Path To Make It Accessible To Those Requiring A Bit Of Assistance Share icon

#36 Dobby’s Fan-Made Grave In The Precise Location Of The Film! Share icon

#37 “Treasures” On The Beach. By-The-Wind Sailors (Velella Vellela)/Blue Sail Jellyfish Washed Up After Rainstorm. They’re Beautiful Share icon

#38 Bagel Rock. Thank You Lake Michigan For Gifting Me This Massive Hag Stone On My 28th Birthday! Perhaps It’s A Chunk Of Weathered Brick? Perhaps It’s Naturally Occurring? Either Way, What A Delightful Find Share icon

#39 What Is This Thing My Friend Found In Australia On The Beach? Share icon

#40 Found On A Remote Beach In The Bahamas. Is This A Part Of A Plane Or A Boat? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Found In A Beach. The Person Who Found It Said It Was Seaweed, But It Kinda Looks Like Some Weird Animal Or Something... I Poked It With A Stick For A While And Some Parts Broke Off Share icon

#42 Found 8 Different Colors Of Sand Within 10 Feet Of Each Other At The Beach Share icon

#43 Dropped My iPhone On A Beach And The Magsafe Case Attracted Titanomagnetite From The Black Sand Share icon

#44 I Found A Rock On A Beach That Looks Like A Beach On A Rock Share icon

#45 Someone Built This Crab Shrine On The Beach Share icon

#46 A Resort I’m At Has A Sign To Warn Tourists About Seals Sleeping On The Beach Share icon

#47 This Vendor At The Beach Uses Tank Tracks At His Stall Share icon

#48 The Shark Teeth Four Of Us Found After A Couple Hours At The Beach This Morning Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 World War 2 Japanese Mini Submarine Wreck Still On The Beach On Adak Island, Alaska Share icon

#50 These Clouds At The Beach Make It Seem Like The Sky Was Badly Photoshopped Share icon

#51 I Found These Fossil Sand Dollars At The Beach Share icon

#52 Foster Beach Seconds Before They Evacuated Share icon

#53 Hundreds Of Dead Horseshoe Crabs Lay Belly Up On The Beach In Delaware Share icon

#54 Another Whole Bottle Today- South East England Share icon

#55 On A Beach In Wales, Blue Fluid Coming Out Of It. Looks Like A Portuguese Man Of War Share icon

#56 Found At Beach On Oregon Coast. Bunch Of Pinkish Balls Or Pods Grown Around A Branch. Looks Like Herring Eggs Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Found This Guy Crawling Through The Sand On The Beach In Co. Dublin Today Share icon

#58 Finally Had The Opportunity To Witness These Chevron Folds In Person. Narooma Beach, Nsw Share icon

#59 I Found This Wooden Object As I Was Standing On A Beach In Miraflores, Lima, Peru Share icon

#60 The Beaches Here In The Netherlands Have Free Sunscreen Dispensers Share icon

#61 This Bottle Of Vinegar Is Official First Aid For Jellyfish Stings On A Beach In Australia Share icon

#62 I Found A Beach Full Of Perfect Skipping Stones Share icon

#63 I Made A Lil Town At The Beach Share icon

#64 Something My Brother And I Found At The Beach Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 What Rip Current Looks Like Share icon

#66 Brighton Beach After The Storm Share icon

#67 Took This Picture In The Philippines Near Puerto Princesa (Emerald Beach). It's A Blue Button Jellyfish Share icon

#68 Green, Translucent Substance Found On Beach, Looks Like Glass But Has Gel Or Jello Like Consistency Share icon

#69 Mystery Ceramic Or Porcelain Piece Found On Beach In Cancale, France Share icon

#70 My Friend Found This Bit Of Sea Glass On The Beach Share icon

#71 A Little Castle Made With Stones From The Beach, Achill Island Share icon

#72 Found These Beautiful Little Creatures At Tecolote Beach Today Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 Barleycove Beach (West Cork) Back In January Share icon

#74 Saw This Well Camouflaged Octopus Swimming Along The Shore At La Playa Beach In Point Loma Share icon

#75 Florida Weather Station Share icon

#76 Yesterday At The Beach A Wild Young Seal Came To Rest Beside Me Share icon

#77 Unopened Can Of Coke From Japan I Found At The Beach In Alaska! Share icon

#78 Dopped My Headphone At The Beach And It Pulled Iron Out Of The Sand Share icon

#79 My Dog's Footprints Leave Perfect Stripes When He Runs On The Beach Share icon

#80 I Found A Humongous Vertebrae On The Beach Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#81 I Found A Rock On The Beach With Glass In It Share icon

#82 Found A Coconut Washed Up On The Beach In New England Share icon

#83 I Found Something At The Beach That Looks Like A Real Life Topographical Map Share icon

#84 A Live Sand Dollar I Found At The Beach Share icon

#85 Saw A Car Buried At The Beach Today Share icon

#86 What A Beautiful Beach Sunset Share icon

#87 What I Found On The Beach… Share icon

#88 Fulgurite When Lightning Strikes Sand Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#89 Some Sort Of Gastropod Found On A South Wales Beach, UK Share icon

#90 Kitsilano Beach, Bc. Cool Design On A Bottom Of A Bottle. My Best Find So Far Share icon

#91 Found On A Rock During Low Tide At A Vancouver Island Beach Share icon

#92 Beach Find On Pei, North Lake Share icon

#93 Found A Small Head. Have No Idea How I Spotted This But I’m So Intrigued About Where The Rest Of Them Is Now Share icon

#94 Could Someone Help Me Understand What On Earth Is Going On With This Rock? Found It At The Beach A Few Hours Ago. Never Seen Anything Like It Share icon

#95 Pink Sand (Garnet) At Forno's Beach (Buzios, Brazil) Share icon

#96 The Warnings On An Australian Beach Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#97 This Rock I Found Washed Up On The Beach Is Almost Perfectly Square Share icon

#98 I’m At A Beach That Contains Lots Of Ferromagnetic Particles. After Putting My Phone Down I’m Surprised By This Share icon

#99 Yes, We Have Vinegar Stations On Northern Beaches. No, They're Not There For Your Fish And Chips Share icon

#100 This Washed Up On The Beach. Is Very Heavy But Seems To Barely Float. It Is About The 3-4 Feet Long And Looks Like Fiber Glass On The Outside But Not Completely Sure Share icon

#101 We Found Part Of A Bottle Of Poison. At Irvine Beach, Scotland Share icon

#102 Convolute Bedding At Scripps Beach In San Diego Share icon

#103 Southern Oregon Coast, Fossil Point. About A Mile North Of Charleston, And Along The Bay Beach Share icon

#104 A Pile Of Bricks Left On The Beach Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#105 Free Beach Wheelchair Share icon

#106 Weird Fish. Found This Dead Fish On A Wicklow Beach And I've Never Seen Anything Like It. Picture Fish, The Fish Identifier App Hasn't A Clue Share icon

#107 Pompano Beach....2 Bad Bois Share icon