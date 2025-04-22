ADVERTISEMENT

While we've often heard that honesty is the best policy, there are times when keeping our candid thoughts to ourselves can be just as wise. However, there are people who don't wish to hold back, and they simply put everything that comes to mind out there for others to enjoy, judge, or react to.

And today, we’ve picked some fascinating and peculiar unfiltered thoughts from X (formerly tweets from Twitter). So, Pandas, keep scrolling and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

I 100% Agree

Grace Methodist Church sign shares thoughts on religion and rights, echoing sentiments from White People Twitter.

FalconLynx13 Report

    #2

    Time To Learn Our Abcs

    "Twitter exchange with humorous curriculum response involving vowels and LGBTQ topics, sparking online chaos."

    Capercaillie Report

    #3

    "None Of You Seem To Understand. I'm Not Locked In Here With You. You're Locked In Here With Me"

    Tweet on "White People Twitter" about a student incident, mentioning support despite suspension.

    ExactlySorta Report

    We’ve all had those moments where we say something and instantly regret it. Maybe it was a jab at a friend’s outfit or a snarky reply that landed the wrong way. Most of the time, we laugh it off or apologize quickly. 

    Then there are the times we speak on topics we aren’t fully informed about. Maybe we’re trying to sound smart or just didn’t read the room. Suddenly, we’re deep in a debate we didn’t sign up for, and backtracking feels impossible. In today’s world, opinions move fast, and so does the backlash. 
    #4

    Spot On

    Time magazine cover blending iconic structures, illustrating unfiltered thoughts from White People Twitter.

    MoreMotivation Report

    #5

    Tear It All Down

    "Tweet highlighting chaos as ICU patient's healthcare claim denied despite severe conditions, sparking outrage."

    MothersMiIk Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is absolutely disgusting. I thought the US was a first world country.

    #6

    Why You Americans Insist On Pissing Off Your Allies

    Tweet expressing opposition to Denmark handing over citizens of Greenland to the US; reflects unfiltered thoughts on the issue.

    Drixuus Report

    To understand how wild things can get online, we spoke with RJ Shreyansh Rakhecha. He’s a radio jockey and digital creator with over 22K followers on Instagram. “People expect us to always say the right thing,” he shared. “It’s a responsibility that comes with having an audience. What you say carries weight whether you like it or not. And that weight can fall fast if you’re not careful.”

    “Words are powerful,” Shreyansh explained, “but they can also be dangerous.” You might think a line is just a joke, but someone else could find it offensive or hurtful. “We don’t always realize how far a post can travel or how it’ll be received.” One tiny statement can spark hundreds of reactions. “So I’ve learned to pause, reread, and really think before posting anything. Because once it’s out there, it’s out.”
    #7

    Why Do They Think They're Called Campaign Promises

    Tweet expressing unfiltered thoughts on education policy and parenting from "White People Twitter."

    ExactlySorta Report

    #8

    Folks, He’s Still Got It!

    President commenting on attending inauguration, text overlay with humorous response. White People Twitter post.

    CorleoneBaloney Report

    #9

    Funny...wish It Were True

    "The Halfway Post tweet humorously referencing ICE hotline calls about Elon Musk on White People Twitter."

    LoneShark81 Report

    The internet never forgets, especially when it comes to screenshots. “Even if you delete something, someone probably already saved it,” he said. “It’s like a digital tattoo that follows you around.”

    A moment of sarcasm or frustration can live on in someone else’s feed forever. “That’s the risk of sharing online. It doesn’t matter if you meant well. If the timing is wrong, people will remember it differently.”

    #10

    I've Been Wondering About This Too. Someone Please Do Explain

    Tweet questioning TikTok's national security priority over a platform by a South African oligarch, shared on "White People Twitter".

    CrJ418 Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because the goal is to “own the libs,” not to actually get anything productive done. Nothing but hate and anger and nastiness from MAGA, nothing based on truth or facts.

    #11

    Consequence!

    Tweet expressing unfiltered thoughts on mass deportations and voting choices, gaining attention on "White People Twitter."

    GuiltyBathroom9385 Report

    #12

    Now They Realize

    Twitter post from a user sharing thoughts on irony in politics, highlighting reactions from White People Twitter.

    blllrrrrr Report

    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn’t think the leopard would eat MY face!

    He recalled a moment when things went south for a colleague on live radio. “They made a joke that didn’t land and apologized right away.” But a listener had already recorded it, and it went viral by the next day.

    “People don’t always give you the space to fix things. That’s the scariest part,” Shreyansh said. “You have to own it, even when it wasn’t meant to hurt anyone.” It’s a lesson many in media learn the hard way.
    #13

    It's A Parent Who's At Fault

    Text tweet featuring a heated exchange, highlighting white people Twitter's unfiltered thoughts.

    ExactlySorta Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one gave me goosebumps. She’s not wrong. He’s in full FA and he’s about to FO.

    #14

    It's A Pleasure Watching Her Bait Him Into Short-Circuiting

    Tweet critiquing a political figure, featuring Kamala Harris speaking at a rally with a crowd and "White People Twitter" insights.

    ExactlySorta Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He is absolutely too weak and unstable, and is led by his pathetic soft rich boy ego. It’s already starting to be his downfall.

    #15

    This Is What The USA Needs

    Politics tweet discusses Australia bill limiting billionaire spending, with images of flag and businessman.

    shobijatoi19 Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good. That’s actual anti-fraud, anti-waste, anti-corruption moves, unlike what DOGE has been doing.

    Shreyansh believes there’s nothing cool about being offensive for attention. “Some people think they’re being bold, but they’re just being reckless.” He says humor doesn’t have to punch down. “If your joke relies on someone feeling bad, maybe it’s not that funny.” Especially now, when audiences are smarter and more sensitive. “You can still have fun, just don’t do it at someone’s expense.” It’s basic decency, really.

    #16

    The Most Accurate Description Of The Trump Presidency So Far

    Tweet by erika expressing unfiltered thoughts on 2025 feeling like being awake during surgery.

    yeeeerika Report

    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And without anesthesia either...like those scenes in movies like "Dances With Wolves" where they just hold you down while they cut your leg off

    #17

    “I Love The Poorly Educated”- Djt

    Tweet discussing tariffs misunderstandings, reflecting unfiltered thoughts from White People Twitter.

    reddit.com Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The amount of people who vote before educating themselves is baffling. They’re the ones who are the easiest victims for politicians to fool using emotional tactics etc. Don’t be that person. Educate yourself. All politicians lie. Fact check before you vote.

    #18

    Iron Law Of Oligarchy

    Tweet about Elon Musk's alleged secret meeting with Iran's UN ambassador, raising legal concerns.

    sereneandeternal Report

    At the same time, he’s a big believer in second chances. “Everyone messes up,” he said. “If someone apologizes and means it, let’s not drag them forever.” He warns against cancel culture that shuts people down completely. “You don’t grow by just cutting people off. You grow by helping them understand.” His take? “Call out, but don’t write off.” It’s a balance more of us need to find online.
    #19

    Gotta Laugh To Keep From Crying

    Tweet with Biden discussing economy critiques; White House briefing, reporter mentions Marco Rubio's comments on job numbers.

    ExactlySorta Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They do though 😂 you can show them physical proof to their face and they can’t accept it, it’s so weird

    #20

    Discriminatory Treatment!

    Tweet highlighting unfiltered thoughts on justice disparities, with a focus on white people's Twitter discussions.

    John_1992_funny Report

    #21

    Check Mate Marge

    "White People Twitter exchange with chaotic weather control debate between two users."

    squarebiz Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Marjorie Traitor Queen is shockingly uneducated and nasty. Perfect mascot for MAGA.

    The internet, he says, is both a megaphone and a microscope. “You can reach so many people but you’re also being watched constantly.” That kind of pressure can make anyone nervous. “But instead of being scared to speak, be mindful.” Know your values. Be intentional. “And don’t say something online you wouldn’t say in person.” A little caution goes a long way in keeping things kind.

    #22

    A Tariff Is A Tax

    Tweet on "White People Twitter" discussing tariffs and tax increases by Donald Trump.

    GoMx808-0 Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “The customer doesn’t pay the tariff, the importing company does!” Ok and what happens when the company’s costs go up? Prices go up 😂 MAGA were so insistent they were right too. They have a horrible track record of being proven wrong, idk why they still think they’re on the right side of history.

    #23

    Costco CEO Isn’t Losing Any Sleep

    Tweet about Costco CEO's reaction to hot dog price increase suggestion.

    Kait2lyn Report

    #24

    Canadians Helping While Trump Is Taunting

    Tweet showing a firefighting plane with text discussing politics on White People Twitter.

    chriskiji Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We still love you, Americans. Right and left. We still want to be friends and good neighbours and help each other. It’s just MAGA and their ilk that we can’t stand. 🇨🇦

    In the end, social media can lift you or break you; it all depends on how you use it. “We all want to be heard, but being heard comes with responsibility,” Shreyansh said. His advice? “Lead with empathy, always.” We all make mistakes, sure, but owning up and learning from them matters most. “It’s not about being perfect,” he said, “just about being better every day.” A reminder worth sharing.
    #25

    It's Working

    Tweet from "White People Twitter" discussing Trump, Elon Musk, and media reactions, with high engagement statistics.

    lifeandtimes89 Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Keep it up, it’s working. Attack Trump where he’s weak and he’ll panic and make mistakes in his rage.

    #26

    Was It Not Obvious From The Beginning?

    Tweet expressing frustration about voter decisions related to Gaza, Israel, Harris, and Trump on a "White People Twitter" post.

    blllrrrrr Report

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pay attention to the first line. After 4 years of population growth trump got 3 million more votes than he did in 2020. After 4 years of population growth Harris got 6 million fewer votes than Biden did in 2020. Trump didn't win the election. Harris lost because people are too stupid to vote.

    #27

    😈

    Tweet humorously discusses chaos from Nick Fuentes being doxxed.

    yorocky89A Report

    What do you think about the wild posts we’ve seen online? Did any of them make you laugh, shake your head, or both? Let’s be honest, sometimes people really do say the darndest things. Have you ever had a comment backfire on you? Let us know and maybe screenshot with care next time.

    #28

    Its Not Just A Malpractice, But Also A Blatant Injustice

    Tweet from White People Twitter discussing media coverage on presidential age, with a caption stating malpractice.

    blllrrrrr Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was never about Biden’s age. It was always about “their side” winning, no matter the consequences. And now the FAFO, jaguars eating faces etc.

    #29

    Idiocracy Is Upon Us

    Tweet on "White People Twitter" humorously questioning competence with political satire.

    jonredd901 Report

    #30

    For Real, Why

    Tweet by Asha Rangappa questioning media focus on political figures' health, highlighting white people Twitter chaos.

    tylerjfrancke Report

    #31

    Well, He Certainly Loves The Poorly Educated

    Tweet expressing frustration over political decision on White People Twitter.

    blllrrrrr Report

    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With all the blurring I could barely make sense of this.

    #32

    I'll Miss You Most Of All, Satire

    Tweet with humorous political critique, displaying unfiltered thoughts from "White People Twitter."

    ExactlySorta Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the alcoholic who brought his rando wife to defense meetings and texted war plans to a liberal reporter is in charge of defense

    #33

    Disgraceful

    Tweet by user sharing thoughts on past events and current political concerns; White People Twitter theme.

    John_1992_funny Report

    #34

    I Love That The Find Out Stage Is Coming So Swiftly

    Tweet discussing Obamacare and misinformation, highlighting the impact of unaware voters on healthcare misconceptions.

    Detroitish24 Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again, lack of education. Fact-check what you’re voting for, especially if Trump, who is proven to tell more lies than truthful statements, says it. This is what happens when you vote ignorantly and based on your gleeful hatred of others.

    How Wonderfully Refreshing

    Man wearing sunglasses at an outdoor event, featured in a tweet discussing recent Twitter chaos and doxxing incidents.

    Tobias-Tawanda Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    IIRC he’s no longer a Trump supporter. (Still an obnoxiously bad person, but he’s broken rank lol)

    #36

    Lmfao Fafo

    Tweet highlights chaotic reversal by Blue Cross on anesthesia coverage policy.

    Skye_hai_bai Report

    #37

    Thug President

    Screenshot of a tweet by Aaron Rupar sharing thoughts on a political topic, featuring a news broadcast.

    tapedegg Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No for real. Yall let him get away with so much that he’s more confident now.

    #38

    Surprise, Surprise

    Screenshot of tweet from Alex Cole discussing education and MAGA views, reflecting chaotic unfiltered thoughts on White People Twitter.

    ZonkXD Report

    Trump’s Cabinet Is A Joke

    "White People Twitter post shows a humorous exchange about ASEAN nations during a confirmation hearing."

    Detroitish24 Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They really are a joke. Chosen just to “own the libs.” Ruining the country because of it.

    She Was Right

    "White People Twitter post highlighting a prediction about the Supreme Court by a political figure."

    Lonely_Elk_4534 Report

    #41

    They Forgot Women Of A Certain Rage

    Tweet by Jess Piper on "White People Twitter" about the misconception of post-menopausal women's views on abortion.

    ExactlySorta Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BIG mistake. I’m not even menopausal but when I am I know I’ll always still fight for this for my younger sisters.

    Gotta Be A Martini Glass

    Tweet from White People Twitter about boomers' reaction to using the wrong glass for alcohol, featuring a screaming person.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #43

    I Can't Stop Screaming

    A tweet discussing Roe v. Wade with a person speaking at a microphone, as seen on "White People Twitter."

    ExactlySorta Report

    This Explains Some Things

    Tweet screenshot discussing JD Vance and immigrants, referencing chaos in Ohio nursing job context.

    Detroitish24 Report

    There's Another Way To Do It?

    Person laughing while playing games with kids, highlighted wine glass nearby. White People Twitter chaos.

    ExactlySorta Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gasp! Who has a glass of wine around children? Let’s get outraged for no reason even though half of Trump’s cabinet are pedòs

    #46

    This Is Gonna Get Scary!

    Tweet expressing concern over political power, highlighting lack of checks and balances; chaos on White People Twitter.

    GuiltyBathroom9385 Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I listened to a podcast about Kim Jong Un & his family today. It was recorded in 2019 so they did mention Trump but the parallels to now are actually terrifying. MAGA has no idea because they don’t know history. Doomed to repeat it etc.

    #47

    And He Didn’t Even Wait Until Taking Office To Brag About It

    Tweet from White People Twitter about Trump retracting campaign promises, posted by user AesPolitics1.

    Detroitish24 Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    MAGA hasn’t said a peep about that. They are shrieking about “flip-flopping Kamala” etc just a few months ago.

    #48

    Simple, Loud Truth. Over And Over

    "Tweet from Palmer Report sharing unfiltered opinions on Trump's actions and the resulting chaos in airplane safety messaging."

    ExactlySorta Report

    #49

    It Is Incomprehensible

    Text tweet from user Devin Michael Lowe on white people Twitter discussing perspectives on actions for children.

    BarronGreen89 Report

    #50

    Investigate The Validity Of This Election!

    Tweet discussing statements by Trump and Elon, raising questions about election integrity, viewed over 2.1M times.

    GuiltyBathroom9385 Report

    #51

    This Is What The Clown Did To America

    Screenshot of a tweet by Iran Military, discussing support to other nations, with high engagement metrics.

    GodButcherAura Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thanks Iran ❤️ most of the world stands against Trump’s America. Gee, it’s almost like we all can see something MAGA is too ignorant, uneducated and angry to understand?

    #52

    The Dumbest Person

    Twitter post with unfiltered thoughts on Joe Rogan and Donald Trump, expressing embarrassment about a presidential run.

    chriskiji Report

    Family Values

    Tweet showing unfiltered thoughts on White People Twitter about Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

    nikamats Report

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And that's why those 12 kids where thankful on Thanksgiving.

    #54

    These Aren't Human

    Tweet by Qasim Rashid discussing charges against a nurse, highlighting unfiltered reactions on White People Twitter.

    8O8I Report

    ahmadpujianto avatar
    The Cute Cat
    The Cute Cat
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WTH.. As a nurse I am enraged. What kind of madness is this human?

    #55

    Sound Familiar?

    Tweet by Bruce Bartlett sharing an unfiltered thought about Adolf Hitler as a convicted felon in 1933.

    TheTargaryensLawyer Report

    Why Are Some People Finding This Hard To Understand?

    "Tweet by Dean Withers discussing Trump's 25% tariff on Canadian gas imports and its impact on prices, shared on White People Twitter."

    blllrrrrr Report

    #57

    🤔

    "Tweet by user questioning corporate policies and their impacts, sparking debate on White People Twitter."

    jv0731 Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No fking kidding. “Delay, deny, depose” is how the whole us insurance system works.

    #58

    In 2025, It's The Wild, Wild West Wing

    Tweet from Brian Allen questions government efficiency and resource allocation, hinting at benefits for SpaceX.

    ExactlySorta Report

    Hoisted By Their Own Dotard

    Tweet discussing auto workers being fired, highlighting election consequences, shared on White People Twitter.

    ExactlySorta Report

    Favouring The Rich And Powerful

    Tweet from Prof Zenkus about inequality and fiscal responsibility, sparking debate on White People Twitter.

    Prestigious_Net_8356 Report

    Is This Really The Policies That They Voted For?

    Tweet about Walmart price hikes due to Trump's tariff plan, captioned with a critical remark on MAGA supporters.

    blllrrrrr Report

    #62

    Even Said So Hinself

    Tweet discussing grocery prices creates chaos in White People Twitter.

    blllrrrrr Report

    #63

    Hate To Say We Told You So, Sweet-Cheeks

    Tweet by Page Buffington expressing feelings of betrayal, with 834 views.

    c-k-q99903 Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep. A lot of people fell for it. It was transparently obvious to the rest of us.

    Just When You Think He Can't Possibly Get Worse

    Tweet about Trump sending COVID test machines to Putin, meant for U.S. hospitals. Seen in White People Twitter post.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #65

    Funny How That Works

    "White People Twitter post speculating on future educational controversies and conservative views."

    BirthdayBoyStabMan Report

    #66

    We’re Witnessing An All Time Crash Out…😂😂😂

    Eden Riley's tweet on "White People Twitter" about Elon using an alt account with chaos ensuing.

    Contemporary_Scribe Report

    This Doesn't Sound Highly Suspect Or Anything

    Tweet from "White People Twitter" featuring Trump speaking about Elon Musk and computers.

    G-Unit11111 Report

    The Simple Reason Why The Us Has So Many School Shootings, But Not Canada

    Text screenshot featuring a tweet by Jane discussing mass shootings and politics on "White People Twitter."

    rhino910 Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a rifle. My sister has 4. Most of my town is hunters and sportsmen, there’s lots of guns. My parents have a gun and a really fun pellet rifle haha (I know that doesn’t count lol). We do have guns in Canada. And self-defence laws :) idk why MAGA insists we don’t haha, there’s that lack of education again. They’re not the same guns the US has but we’re not gun-less.

    Slowly They Turn

    Nikki Haley speaking at an event, critiquing Donald Trump; featured on "White People Twitter."

    ExactlySorta Report

    We Snoos. He Lose

    Miriam shares thoughts on Twitter's decline and subreddits banning links, highlighting reactions in "White People Twitter."

    ExactlySorta Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They can’t even define woke lmao. One of my coworkers told me that wishing gas wasn’t so expensive was woke.

    Oligarchy

    Tweet expressing unfiltered thoughts on wealth inequality, highlighting economic disparity in society.

    Miserable-Lizard Report

    Bullseye

    "White People Twitter shares a tweet about Matt Gaetz and Hunter Biden, commented on by George Takei."

    ExactlySorta Report

    It's Gonna Be A Long Thanksgiving For Some Folks

    Anonymous tweet on white people Twitter about hackers accessing MAGA accounts and sending DMs to loved ones.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #74

    Quite A Few Similarities

    Tweet from "White People Twitter" sharing a comparison of leadership styles, provoking strong reactions.

    BotanicalsAreTherapy Report

    #75

    Everything Has A Price. We Have Found Out America's

    Tweet expressing thoughts on Elon Musk's spending comparison between Twitter and the US Government, posted by George Conway.

    chriskiji Report

    This Is Hilarious

    Parody tweet showing a Twitter account blocked by @JoeBiden, with humorous remark about app ownership.

    willis7747 Report

    #77

    Just To Clear This Up For Her

    "White People Twitter discussion on due process and Jan. 6 prisoners with responses highlighting domestic terrorism views."

    CascadiaRocks Report

    #78

    Please Oh Please Oh Please

    Senators demand Matt Gaetz investigation findings; tweet garners attention on White People Twitter.

    ExactlySorta Report

    U.S. Corporate Media Is Proving To Be More Worthless Every Day

    Tweets showing unfiltered thoughts on media coverage, reflecting chaos in mass communication.

    CrJ418 Report

    Free Speech!! Ish…

    Twitter post with unfiltered thoughts expressing chaos about Obama's comments on Trump, sparking humor and debate.

    Detroitish24 Report

    #81

    Perfect. No Notes

    Man in baseball jersey pulling glove off reaching hand, captioned as a humorous "post-election plan" on White People Twitter.

    SeminoleDVM Report

    Musk Admits He Scammed Trump Voters

    Tweet sharing unfiltered thoughts on Elon Musk, lawyers, and a legal argument involving Trump supporters.

    Witty_Heart1278 Report

    #83

    Trump For Cell

    "Tweet expressing unfiltered thoughts on Trump, mentioning Julius and Ethel Rosenberg. 12.7K views."

    ExactlySorta Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Ethel and Julius Rosenberg were an American married couple who were convicted of spying for the Soviet Union, including providing top-secret information about American radar, sonar, jet propulsion engines, and nuclear weapon designs. Convicted of espionage in 1951, they were executed by the federal government of the United States in 1953 using New York's state e*******n chamber in Sing Sing in Ossining, New York, becoming the first American civilians to be executed for such charges and the first to be executed during peacetime….. For decades, many people, including the Rosenbergs' sons, have maintained that Ethel was innocent of spying and have sought an exoneration on her behalf from multiple U.S. presidents.”

    If Biden Were President Maga Would Absolutely Hold Him Responsible, Double Standards All Day Everyday

    Tweet discussing aviation safety committee cuts by Trump, highlighting public outrage.

    Detroitish24 Report

    The Cognitive Dissonance And Denial Needed To Still Believe In This Conman Is Truly Incredible

    Tweet questioning Trump's actions during Covid, sparking chaos on White People Twitter.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #86

    Oligarchy

    Tweet discussing bipartisan agreement and billionaire influence, highlighting chaos on White People Twitter.

    Miserable-Lizard Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Inheriting daddy’s fortune should not mean you’re more important than anyone else.

    #87

    Then Imagine What Trump Is Getting

    Tweet from Liam Nissan commenting humorously on payments, sparking reactions on White People Twitter.

    ExactlySorta Report

    God Forbid Anyone Young Do Anything

    Twitter post expressing frustration over AOC losing a committee vote.

    eastcoastitnotes