And today, we’ve picked some fascinating and peculiar unfiltered thoughts from X (formerly tweets from Twitter). So, Pandas, keep scrolling and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

While we've often heard that honesty is the best policy, there are times when keeping our candid thoughts to ourselves can be just as wise. However, there are people who don't wish to hold back, and they simply put everything that comes to mind out there for others to enjoy, judge , or react to.

#1 I 100% Agree

#2 Time To Learn Our Abcs

#3 "None Of You Seem To Understand. I'm Not Locked In Here With You. You're Locked In Here With Me"

We’ve all had those moments where we say something and instantly regret it. Maybe it was a jab at a friend’s outfit or a snarky reply that landed the wrong way. Most of the time, we laugh it off or apologize quickly. Then there are the times we speak on topics we aren’t fully informed about. Maybe we’re trying to sound smart or just didn’t read the room. Suddenly, we’re deep in a debate we didn’t sign up for, and backtracking feels impossible. In today’s world, opinions move fast, and so does the backlash.

#4 Spot On

#5 Tear It All Down

#6 Why You Americans Insist On Pissing Off Your Allies

To understand how wild things can get online, we spoke with RJ Shreyansh Rakhecha. He’s a radio jockey and digital creator with over 22K followers on Instagram. “People expect us to always say the right thing,” he shared. “It’s a responsibility that comes with having an audience. What you say carries weight whether you like it or not. And that weight can fall fast if you’re not careful.” ADVERTISEMENT “Words are powerful,” Shreyansh explained, “but they can also be dangerous.” You might think a line is just a joke, but someone else could find it offensive or hurtful. “We don’t always realize how far a post can travel or how it’ll be received.” One tiny statement can spark hundreds of reactions. “So I’ve learned to pause, reread, and really think before posting anything. Because once it’s out there, it’s out.”

#7 Why Do They Think They're Called Campaign Promises

#8 Folks, He's Still Got It!

#9 Funny...wish It Were True

The internet never forgets, especially when it comes to screenshots. “Even if you delete something, someone probably already saved it,” he said. “It’s like a digital tattoo that follows you around.” A moment of sarcasm or frustration can live on in someone else’s feed forever. “That’s the risk of sharing online. It doesn’t matter if you meant well. If the timing is wrong, people will remember it differently.” ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I've Been Wondering About This Too. Someone Please Do Explain

#12 Now They Realize

He recalled a moment when things went south for a colleague on live radio. “They made a joke that didn’t land and apologized right away.” But a listener had already recorded it, and it went viral by the next day. “People don’t always give you the space to fix things. That’s the scariest part,” Shreyansh said. “You have to own it, even when it wasn’t meant to hurt anyone.” It’s a lesson many in media learn the hard way.

#13 It's A Parent Who's At Fault

#14 It's A Pleasure Watching Her Bait Him Into Short-Circuiting

#15 This Is What The USA Needs

Shreyansh believes there’s nothing cool about being offensive for attention. “Some people think they’re being bold, but they’re just being reckless.” He says humor doesn’t have to punch down. “If your joke relies on someone feeling bad, maybe it’s not that funny.” Especially now, when audiences are smarter and more sensitive. “You can still have fun, just don’t do it at someone’s expense.” It’s basic decency, really. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#16 The Most Accurate Description Of The Trump Presidency So Far

#17 "I Love The Poorly Educated"- Djt

#18 Iron Law Of Oligarchy

At the same time, he’s a big believer in second chances. “Everyone messes up,” he said. “If someone apologizes and means it, let’s not drag them forever.” He warns against cancel culture that shuts people down completely. “You don’t grow by just cutting people off. You grow by helping them understand.” His take? “Call out, but don’t write off.” It’s a balance more of us need to find online.

#19 Gotta Laugh To Keep From Crying

#20 Discriminatory Treatment!

#21 Check Mate Marge

The internet, he says, is both a megaphone and a microscope. “You can reach so many people but you’re also being watched constantly.” That kind of pressure can make anyone nervous. “But instead of being scared to speak, be mindful.” Know your values. Be intentional. “And don’t say something online you wouldn’t say in person.” A little caution goes a long way in keeping things kind. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 A Tariff Is A Tax

#23 Costco CEO Isn't Losing Any Sleep

#24 Canadians Helping While Trump Is Taunting

In the end, social media can lift you or break you; it all depends on how you use it. “We all want to be heard, but being heard comes with responsibility,” Shreyansh said. His advice? “Lead with empathy, always.” We all make mistakes, sure, but owning up and learning from them matters most. “It’s not about being perfect,” he said, “just about being better every day.” A reminder worth sharing.

#25 It's Working

#26 Was It Not Obvious From The Beginning?

What do you think about the wild posts we’ve seen online? Did any of them make you laugh, shake your head, or both? Let’s be honest, sometimes people really do say the darndest things. Have you ever had a comment backfire on you? Let us know and maybe screenshot with care next time. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Its Not Just A Malpractice, But Also A Blatant Injustice

#29 Idiocracy Is Upon Us

#30 For Real, Why

#31 Well, He Certainly Loves The Poorly Educated

#32 I'll Miss You Most Of All, Satire

#33 Disgraceful

#34 I Love That The Find Out Stage Is Coming So Swiftly

#35 How Wonderfully Refreshing

#36 Lmfao Fafo

#37 Thug President

#38 Surprise, Surprise

#39 Trump's Cabinet Is A Joke

#40 She Was Right

#41 They Forgot Women Of A Certain Rage

#42 Gotta Be A Martini Glass

#43 I Can't Stop Screaming

#44 This Explains Some Things

#45 There's Another Way To Do It?

#46 This Is Gonna Get Scary!

#47 And He Didn't Even Wait Until Taking Office To Brag About It

#48 Simple, Loud Truth. Over And Over

#49 It Is Incomprehensible

#50 Investigate The Validity Of This Election!

#51 This Is What The Clown Did To America

#52 The Dumbest Person

#53 Family Values

#54 These Aren't Human

#55 Sound Familiar?

#56 Why Are Some People Finding This Hard To Understand?

#58 In 2025, It's The Wild, Wild West Wing

#59 Hoisted By Their Own Dotard

#60 Favouring The Rich And Powerful

#61 Is This Really The Policies That They Voted For?

#62 Even Said So Hinself

#63 Hate To Say We Told You So, Sweet-Cheeks

#64 Just When You Think He Can't Possibly Get Worse

#65 Funny How That Works

#66 We're Witnessing An All Time Crash Out…😂😂😂

#67 This Doesn't Sound Highly Suspect Or Anything

#68 The Simple Reason Why The Us Has So Many School Shootings, But Not Canada

#69 Slowly They Turn

#70 We Snoos. He Lose

#71 Oligarchy

#72 Bullseye

#73 It's Gonna Be A Long Thanksgiving For Some Folks

#74 Quite A Few Similarities

#75 Everything Has A Price. We Have Found Out America's

#76 This Is Hilarious

#77 Just To Clear This Up For Her

#78 Please Oh Please Oh Please

#79 U.S. Corporate Media Is Proving To Be More Worthless Every Day

#80 Free Speech!! Ish…

#81 Perfect. No Notes

#82 Musk Admits He Scammed Trump Voters

#83 Trump For Cell

#84 If Biden Were President Maga Would Absolutely Hold Him Responsible, Double Standards All Day Everyday

#85 The Cognitive Dissonance And Denial Needed To Still Believe In This Conman Is Truly Incredible

#86 Oligarchy

#87 Then Imagine What Trump Is Getting

