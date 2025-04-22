92 Times “White People Twitter” Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In ChaosInterview With Expert
While we've often heard that honesty is the best policy, there are times when keeping our candid thoughts to ourselves can be just as wise. However, there are people who don't wish to hold back, and they simply put everything that comes to mind out there for others to enjoy, judge, or react to.
And today, we’ve picked some fascinating and peculiar unfiltered thoughts from X (formerly tweets from Twitter). So, Pandas, keep scrolling and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
I 100% Agree
Time To Learn Our Abcs
"None Of You Seem To Understand. I'm Not Locked In Here With You. You're Locked In Here With Me"
We’ve all had those moments where we say something and instantly regret it. Maybe it was a jab at a friend’s outfit or a snarky reply that landed the wrong way. Most of the time, we laugh it off or apologize quickly.
Then there are the times we speak on topics we aren’t fully informed about. Maybe we’re trying to sound smart or just didn’t read the room. Suddenly, we’re deep in a debate we didn’t sign up for, and backtracking feels impossible. In today’s world, opinions move fast, and so does the backlash.
Spot On
Tear It All Down
That is absolutely disgusting. I thought the US was a first world country.
Why You Americans Insist On Pissing Off Your Allies
To understand how wild things can get online, we spoke with RJ Shreyansh Rakhecha. He’s a radio jockey and digital creator with over 22K followers on Instagram. “People expect us to always say the right thing,” he shared. “It’s a responsibility that comes with having an audience. What you say carries weight whether you like it or not. And that weight can fall fast if you’re not careful.”
“Words are powerful,” Shreyansh explained, “but they can also be dangerous.” You might think a line is just a joke, but someone else could find it offensive or hurtful. “We don’t always realize how far a post can travel or how it’ll be received.” One tiny statement can spark hundreds of reactions. “So I’ve learned to pause, reread, and really think before posting anything. Because once it’s out there, it’s out.”
Why Do They Think They're Called Campaign Promises
Folks, He’s Still Got It!
Funny...wish It Were True
The internet never forgets, especially when it comes to screenshots. “Even if you delete something, someone probably already saved it,” he said. “It’s like a digital tattoo that follows you around.”
A moment of sarcasm or frustration can live on in someone else’s feed forever. “That’s the risk of sharing online. It doesn’t matter if you meant well. If the timing is wrong, people will remember it differently.”
I've Been Wondering About This Too. Someone Please Do Explain
Because the goal is to “own the libs,” not to actually get anything productive done. Nothing but hate and anger and nastiness from MAGA, nothing based on truth or facts.
Consequence!
Now They Realize
He recalled a moment when things went south for a colleague on live radio. “They made a joke that didn’t land and apologized right away.” But a listener had already recorded it, and it went viral by the next day.
“People don’t always give you the space to fix things. That’s the scariest part,” Shreyansh said. “You have to own it, even when it wasn’t meant to hurt anyone.” It’s a lesson many in media learn the hard way.
It's A Parent Who's At Fault
This one gave me goosebumps. She’s not wrong. He’s in full FA and he’s about to FO.
It's A Pleasure Watching Her Bait Him Into Short-Circuiting
He is absolutely too weak and unstable, and is led by his pathetic soft rich boy ego. It’s already starting to be his downfall.
This Is What The USA Needs
Good. That’s actual anti-fraud, anti-waste, anti-corruption moves, unlike what DOGE has been doing.
Shreyansh believes there’s nothing cool about being offensive for attention. “Some people think they’re being bold, but they’re just being reckless.” He says humor doesn’t have to punch down. “If your joke relies on someone feeling bad, maybe it’s not that funny.” Especially now, when audiences are smarter and more sensitive. “You can still have fun, just don’t do it at someone’s expense.” It’s basic decency, really.
The Most Accurate Description Of The Trump Presidency So Far
And without anesthesia either...like those scenes in movies like "Dances With Wolves" where they just hold you down while they cut your leg off
“I Love The Poorly Educated”- Djt
The amount of people who vote before educating themselves is baffling. They’re the ones who are the easiest victims for politicians to fool using emotional tactics etc. Don’t be that person. Educate yourself. All politicians lie. Fact check before you vote.
Iron Law Of Oligarchy
At the same time, he’s a big believer in second chances. “Everyone messes up,” he said. “If someone apologizes and means it, let’s not drag them forever.” He warns against cancel culture that shuts people down completely. “You don’t grow by just cutting people off. You grow by helping them understand.” His take? “Call out, but don’t write off.” It’s a balance more of us need to find online.
Gotta Laugh To Keep From Crying
They do though 😂 you can show them physical proof to their face and they can’t accept it, it’s so weird
Discriminatory Treatment!
Check Mate Marge
Marjorie Traitor Queen is shockingly uneducated and nasty. Perfect mascot for MAGA.
The internet, he says, is both a megaphone and a microscope. “You can reach so many people but you’re also being watched constantly.” That kind of pressure can make anyone nervous. “But instead of being scared to speak, be mindful.” Know your values. Be intentional. “And don’t say something online you wouldn’t say in person.” A little caution goes a long way in keeping things kind.
A Tariff Is A Tax
“The customer doesn’t pay the tariff, the importing company does!” Ok and what happens when the company’s costs go up? Prices go up 😂 MAGA were so insistent they were right too. They have a horrible track record of being proven wrong, idk why they still think they’re on the right side of history.
Costco CEO Isn’t Losing Any Sleep
Canadians Helping While Trump Is Taunting
We still love you, Americans. Right and left. We still want to be friends and good neighbours and help each other. It’s just MAGA and their ilk that we can’t stand. 🇨🇦
In the end, social media can lift you or break you; it all depends on how you use it. “We all want to be heard, but being heard comes with responsibility,” Shreyansh said. His advice? “Lead with empathy, always.” We all make mistakes, sure, but owning up and learning from them matters most. “It’s not about being perfect,” he said, “just about being better every day.” A reminder worth sharing.
It's Working
Keep it up, it’s working. Attack Trump where he’s weak and he’ll panic and make mistakes in his rage.
Was It Not Obvious From The Beginning?
Pay attention to the first line. After 4 years of population growth trump got 3 million more votes than he did in 2020. After 4 years of population growth Harris got 6 million fewer votes than Biden did in 2020. Trump didn't win the election. Harris lost because people are too stupid to vote.
😈
Its Not Just A Malpractice, But Also A Blatant Injustice
It was never about Biden’s age. It was always about “their side” winning, no matter the consequences. And now the FAFO, jaguars eating faces etc.
Idiocracy Is Upon Us
For Real, Why
Well, He Certainly Loves The Poorly Educated
I'll Miss You Most Of All, Satire
And the alcoholic who brought his rando wife to defense meetings and texted war plans to a liberal reporter is in charge of defense
Disgraceful
I Love That The Find Out Stage Is Coming So Swiftly
Again, lack of education. Fact-check what you’re voting for, especially if Trump, who is proven to tell more lies than truthful statements, says it. This is what happens when you vote ignorantly and based on your gleeful hatred of others.
How Wonderfully Refreshing
IIRC he’s no longer a Trump supporter. (Still an obnoxiously bad person, but he’s broken rank lol)
Lmfao Fafo
Thug President
No for real. Yall let him get away with so much that he’s more confident now.
Surprise, Surprise
Trump’s Cabinet Is A Joke
They really are a joke. Chosen just to “own the libs.” Ruining the country because of it.
She Was Right
They Forgot Women Of A Certain Rage
BIG mistake. I’m not even menopausal but when I am I know I’ll always still fight for this for my younger sisters.
Gotta Be A Martini Glass
I Can't Stop Screaming
This Explains Some Things
There's Another Way To Do It?
Gasp! Who has a glass of wine around children? Let’s get outraged for no reason even though half of Trump’s cabinet are pedòs
This Is Gonna Get Scary!
I listened to a podcast about Kim Jong Un & his family today. It was recorded in 2019 so they did mention Trump but the parallels to now are actually terrifying. MAGA has no idea because they don’t know history. Doomed to repeat it etc.
And He Didn’t Even Wait Until Taking Office To Brag About It
MAGA hasn’t said a peep about that. They are shrieking about “flip-flopping Kamala” etc just a few months ago.
Simple, Loud Truth. Over And Over
It Is Incomprehensible
Investigate The Validity Of This Election!
This Is What The Clown Did To America
Thanks Iran ❤️ most of the world stands against Trump’s America. Gee, it’s almost like we all can see something MAGA is too ignorant, uneducated and angry to understand?
The Dumbest Person
Family Values
And that's why those 12 kids where thankful on Thanksgiving.
These Aren't Human
WTH.. As a nurse I am enraged. What kind of madness is this human?
Sound Familiar?
Why Are Some People Finding This Hard To Understand?
🤔
No fking kidding. “Delay, deny, depose” is how the whole us insurance system works.
In 2025, It's The Wild, Wild West Wing
Hoisted By Their Own Dotard
Favouring The Rich And Powerful
Is This Really The Policies That They Voted For?
Even Said So Hinself
Hate To Say We Told You So, Sweet-Cheeks
Yep. A lot of people fell for it. It was transparently obvious to the rest of us.
Just When You Think He Can't Possibly Get Worse
Funny How That Works
We’re Witnessing An All Time Crash Out…😂😂😂
This Doesn't Sound Highly Suspect Or Anything
The Simple Reason Why The Us Has So Many School Shootings, But Not Canada
I have a rifle. My sister has 4. Most of my town is hunters and sportsmen, there’s lots of guns. My parents have a gun and a really fun pellet rifle haha (I know that doesn’t count lol). We do have guns in Canada. And self-defence laws :) idk why MAGA insists we don’t haha, there’s that lack of education again. They’re not the same guns the US has but we’re not gun-less.
Slowly They Turn
We Snoos. He Lose
They can’t even define woke lmao. One of my coworkers told me that wishing gas wasn’t so expensive was woke.
Oligarchy
Bullseye
It's Gonna Be A Long Thanksgiving For Some Folks
Quite A Few Similarities
Everything Has A Price. We Have Found Out America's
This Is Hilarious
Just To Clear This Up For Her
Please Oh Please Oh Please
U.S. Corporate Media Is Proving To Be More Worthless Every Day
Free Speech!! Ish…
Perfect. No Notes
Musk Admits He Scammed Trump Voters
Trump For Cell
“Ethel and Julius Rosenberg were an American married couple who were convicted of spying for the Soviet Union, including providing top-secret information about American radar, sonar, jet propulsion engines, and nuclear weapon designs. Convicted of espionage in 1951, they were executed by the federal government of the United States in 1953 using New York's state e*******n chamber in Sing Sing in Ossining, New York, becoming the first American civilians to be executed for such charges and the first to be executed during peacetime….. For decades, many people, including the Rosenbergs' sons, have maintained that Ethel was innocent of spying and have sought an exoneration on her behalf from multiple U.S. presidents.”
If Biden Were President Maga Would Absolutely Hold Him Responsible, Double Standards All Day Everyday
The Cognitive Dissonance And Denial Needed To Still Believe In This Conman Is Truly Incredible
Oligarchy
Inheriting daddy’s fortune should not mean you’re more important than anyone else.