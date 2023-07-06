People talk a lot of smack on the internet, and when that happens on social media, then the rest of the world can be fortunate enough to be there to see the glory unfold. From devastating clapbacks to good-natured puns and every other type of delightfully witty reply, a Twitter account called Gems Of Replies is there to document it all - for our benefit.

You know that sensation so many of us get hours after a conversation or argument when we realize - “damn, I should’ve said [X] instead…”? Scrolling through this account is basically the opposite of that as you get to see every moment of glory where someone said exactly what needed to be said.

#1

I'M A SHOUTY MAN (they/he/she)
I'M A SHOUTY MAN (they/he/she)
Community Member
Yeah, everyone knows on your 18th birthday you have go swimming in scotchguard

#2

#3

#4

I'M A SHOUTY MAN (they/he/she)
I'M A SHOUTY MAN (they/he/she)
Community Member
Aww, it's like a family cremation (please don't come after me, I just have a dark sense of humour - I don't even eat meat)

#5

Bi Emo 007 (he/him)
Bi Emo 007 (he/him)
Community Member
Steve Burns sounds like a character that could be in the simpsons

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

Edward Finger Hands
Edward Finger Hands
Community Member
And healthy men don’t pit women against each other in a Madonna/whore comparison

#11

Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
How do you use a bide? You poop on toilet, fill bidet with water, sit in it, pull the plug out, clean the bidet? Here a little hand shower next to the toilet is more common.

#12

Edward Finger Hands
Edward Finger Hands
Community Member
Ah yes because marriage is indentured servitude for men…wait 🤔

#13

#14

#15

Dominik
Dominik
Community Member
wait, this is not as good as a comeback as people may think. Educate yourself and your kids in IT

#16

#17

Bi Emo 007 (he/him)
Bi Emo 007 (he/him)
Community Member
Honestly, I’m surprised that BP didn’t censor that

#18

#19

Susan Bosse
Susan Bosse
Community Member
This never ceases to crack me up. Perfect example of how to screw yourself in 1.5 seconds. Lmao

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

Gary
Gary
Community Member
OK I'll admit I have no idea what this means.

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

I'M A SHOUTY MAN (they/he/she)
I'M A SHOUTY MAN (they/he/she)
Community Member
ooh, too soon. (ok, maybe not too soon, but that was a disgrace)

#30

#31

#32

Bi Emo 007 (he/him)
Bi Emo 007 (he/him)
Community Member
Come on Edward, Samsung told you to share the first picture

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
Like I said, hey gorgeous

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

Michael Olsen
Michael Olsen
Community Member
The comment is "one say father the other daddy" :D

