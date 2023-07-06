People talk a lot of smack on the internet, and when that happens on social media, then the rest of the world can be fortunate enough to be there to see the glory unfold. From devastating clapbacks to good-natured puns and every other type of delightfully witty reply, a Twitter account called Gems Of Replies is there to document it all - for our benefit.

You know that sensation so many of us get hours after a conversation or argument when we realize - “damn, I should’ve said [X] instead…”? Scrolling through this account is basically the opposite of that as you get to see every moment of glory where someone said exactly what needed to be said.