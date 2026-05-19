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Memes and humor are great ways to find common ground with complete strangers. Add an educational and scientific twist to the mix, and you get something that will appeal to both your inner nerd and comedian.

‘Science Humor’ is a massive Facebook group with millions of members that posts hilarious, silly, relatable, and brilliant memes. And they’re all linked to science in one way or another. We have curated this list of our favorite and funniest images, so scroll down, check them out, and don’t forget to share the best ones with the smartest people in your friend group.

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#1

Cartoon medicine meme showing nails with snakes for medical fields

Peter Tomkinson Report

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    #2

    Cartoon about sampling bias humorously showing most people love responding to surveys

    Nguyễn Phương Thảo Report

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    #3

    Funny science meme about dolphins and sharks and marine philosophy

    anon Report

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    Staying curious about the world and scientific advancements is one of the best things that you can do in life. Not only do you keep your mind sharp, but you also stay open-minded, flexible, and grounded in reality. What’s more, being a lifelong learner means that you stay humble as you do your best to fill in your knowledge blind spots, something that we all have, regardless of how smart and educated we (think we) are.

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    According to one commentary by Marilyn Winkleby, PhD, MPH, and Judith Ned, MEd, EdD, universities, medical schools, and other professional schools have a “unique capacity to promote excitement about science and medicine to young people.”

    This can be done by connecting them with “strong role models, state-of-the-art laboratories, innovative technology, and hospital and lab internships.”

    #4

    Chemistry lab equipment arranged as a colorful festive chemistry tree

    Shimone Glaspie Report

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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Working in a Chem lab we do this thing every Christmas as our Boss thinks it's too dangerous to have an artificial tree, he really has no idea how hazardous the chemicals we use on a daily basis are

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    #5

    Protest sign demands evidence based science after peer review in science memes

    Shawn Simmons Report

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah. A bit of trouble getting members of the House of Lords to look at the work.

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    #6

    Funny science meme about the usefulness of the second telephone over the first

    Jozef Bicerano Report

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    “Given the greater flexibility of university extracurricular programs compared with public high school instruction, there is also the opportunity to focus on learning processes as opposed to learning outcomes that promote stimulating, experiential, and cooperative learning.

    "Furthermore, universities can expose low-income and ethnic minority students to the culture of higher education, expand their knowledge base, and convey the need for them to enter science and health-related careers. In return, university-affiliated programs provide opportunities for faculty, staff and students to develop skills in teaching science and create a positive awareness of universities among local communities,” Winkleby and Ned write.
    #7

    Humorous meme about NASA t-shirts and music knowledge science meme

    Orty Riffic Report

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    #8

    Science meme using dinosaurs to joke about Velociraptor math equation

    Sapriana Lubis Report

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    #9

    Winter scene with math angles on snow and caption about snow angles science meme

    Eka Lovefiae Report

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    During a previous interview, Bored Panda had a friendly chat with Roger Harris, the founder of the immensely popular ‘Science Humor’ public group on Facebook. He opened up about some of the challenges he faced moderating such a large community, as well as how humor and education intertwine.

    According to Harris, “there’ve been many” challenges.

    “Just the other day, someone tried to share a meme about Schrödinger's cat that was neither here nor there,” the founder of ‘Science Humor’ joked in an earlier interview with Bored Panda.

    “But jokes aside, moderating a group this size is like conducting a rather large and chaotic experiment,” he said.

    #10

    Cartoon character with text about sun in space and illuminati message science meme

    July Sanjaya Report

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    #11

    Using a magnifying glass to light a match with science meme caption

    Gregory Logro Bolide Report

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    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They had science!!

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    #12

    Christmas tree made of floating ornaments in a scientific style meme

    Schrodinger's Tree
    It's both a tree and not a tree at the same time.
    And if a cat does get involved, it may or may not survive

    July Sanjaya Report

    7points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You had me until "may or may not survive". Have you met any cats?

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    According to the founder, the trickiest part of managing such an overwhelmingly popular online community is “balancing free expression with maintaining decorum.”

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    “Thankfully, with a set of strict rules and a spot of British resilience, we've managed quite alright,” Harris told us earlier.

    #13

    U-turn road sign altered with a note saying it turns into lead Pb eventually science meme

    Adam Rutgers Report

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    #14

    Vintage book cover titled Drilling for Mercury by H G Wells with a scientific illustration

    Bennet Susser Report

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    #15

    Cartoon of Pavlov ringing bell to a cat with science humor

    Jozef Bicerano Report

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    From Harris’ perspective, humor is a wonderful way to make science and education more approachable topics for everyone. They can complement each other very well.

    “I've always believed that a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down, and in this case, a good joke can make even the most complex scientific theory digestible,” he said.

    “If our memes and jokes spark a moment of curiosity or even better, a Google search, then I believe we're on the right path to promoting science in the most delightful way possible,” the founder of ‘Science Humor’ told Bored Panda.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Science comic about diagnosing wiring problem, complicated issue

    Qurratul Aisyah Report

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    #17

    Science meme about recreating living dinosaurs and movie warnings

    Novhi Anhy Report

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    #18

    Science humor showing liquid levels in container bottles

    David J Ruedy Report

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    From his perspective, the future of the ‘Science Humor’ community looks bright. “While 'Science Humor' has been a rollicking adventure, there's always the thought of where to next. Perhaps a 'Science Humor' YouTube channel? Or maybe a podcast? Though, I must confess, I'm partial to the idea of a book. 'Science Humor: A Decade of Memes & Enlightenment'. What do you reckon?" he mused at the time.
    #19

    Mariah Curie science meme uranium pun for Christmas

    Janet Dight Report

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    #20

    Social media post joking Santa is a quantum being science meme

    Ralph Kirshner Report

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    #21

    Meme requiring historical knowledge showing Medusa, a statue man, and a woman

    Toni Herdian Report

    6points
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    norbertkahlig avatar
    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope it's mythology. If it's really history, things are getting a little complicated...

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    The ‘Science Humor’ group was created on Facebook way back in late October, 2011. This autumn, they will be celebrating a whopping 15 years of making people laugh with their awesome science-related memes.

    The community has grown by leaps and bounds. At the time of writing, it boasts nearly 2.6 million science and comedy-loving members from all corners of the world.

    #22

    Anime characters surrounding a person illustrating germs and molecule in science meme

    David J Ruedy Report

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    #23

    Twitter conversation about climate change and science PhD in astrophysics meme

    Gregory Logro Bolide Report

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    #24

    Evolution comic strip about discomfort and embracing change

    Rudhy Anha RA Hartono﻿ Report

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    The team moderating the public group joked that the ‘Science Humor’ group is supposedly part of their neuropsychological study to check whether scientists have a sense of humor. “Our null hypothesis is that a scientist's sense of humor is not significantly different from an average person. But of course, that depends on whether we accept the alternative hypothesis from Experiment 1, that a scientist has a sense of humor at all,” they quip.

    #25

    Funny science meme comparing humans reaction to giant bugs

    Widiani Oktavia Report

    5points
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    farahkamal_1 avatar
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're marinated in salty water tho. Thats what matters

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    #26

    Humorous science meme about dust, Roombas and human skin flakes

    Jozef Bicerano Report

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    #27

    Star Trek themed data type meme humor science and technology meme

    Joe McGill Report

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    The ‘Science Humor’ team does its best to maintain the quality of the entire group while staying as neutral and inclusive as possible.

    For example, posts with profanity will be rejected, and if you keep swearing in the comments, you can get permanently blocked. Meanwhile, all the members are warned that they cannot make posts or comments promoting conspiracy theories, specific political views, ideologies, philosophies, or countries.

    #28

    Funny science meme about universe in a tiny glass jar science fair project

    Tamara Sharon Report

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    #29

    Anime character solving math problem incorrectly adding infinity plus infinity equals sixteen meme

    Nardjo Coleman Report

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    #30

    Science meme shows son answering mother with GPU machine learning about following friends

    Bennet Susser Report

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    Don’t forget to upvote your favorite memes and then join the discussion in the comments at the bottom of this list.

    Which memes made you chuckle the hardest and why? How much do you stay up to date with science news? How do you think, practically speaking, society could improve science education? Let us know what you think.
    #31

    Science meme explains marine sponges' unique ability to reorganize after grinding

    Gregory Logro Bolide Report

    4points
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    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Inquiring minds need to know!

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    #32

    Tourists posing with Leaning Tower of Pisa asking about entropy in science meme

    Helen Beckham Report

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    #33

    Fireworks display with chemical element symbols Sr, Ba, Li, Na, Cu, Ca for science memes

    Joshua Estrella Report

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    #34

    Science flirting meme referencing NASA and Jurassic Park accuracy

    Novhi Anhy Report

    4points
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    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oooh baby, hold me back.

    2
    2points
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    #35

    Science meme panel comparing different research approaches with humorous scientific drawings

    July Sanjaya Report

    4points
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    #36

    Porcupinefish close-up with caption about its potent neurotoxin and nice smile

    David J Ruedy Report

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    #37

    Meme showing a boat with many engines captioned about spinning the earth to reach a destination

    Gunter Simon Report

    4points
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    #38

    Funny science meme about conflicting perspectives on checking inside a free horse referencing Trojan horse and gift horse

    Joel Kahn Report

    4points
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    #39

    Science meme contrasts serious study with silly videos about why we have two nostrils

    Gregory Logro Bolide Report

    3points
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    #40

    Meme of students erecting a desk showing exam proof with science humor

    Helen Beckham Report

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    #41

    Photo of car with I LIKE PI license plate science math humor

    3.14 liter engine?

    Brian K Saxby Report

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    #42

    Social media screenshot humorously debating whether sharks are fish or aquatic mammals

    Ralph Kirshner Report

    3points
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    #43

    Gravestone of a mathematician with funny science epitaph about counting

    Bennet Susser Report

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    #44

    Comic strip illustrating what different researchers study with mathematician, scientist, engineer, and bioengineer

    May Jane Report

    2points
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    fropen avatar
    Frank Ropen
    Frank Ropen
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    sharks are cold-blooded, breathe through gills instead of lungs, and do not nurse their young with milk Sharks are fish

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    #45

    Data scientist jokingly asks manager for arrays, highlighting communication issue in science memes

    Bennet Susser Report

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    #46

    Handwritten math equations forming a funny science meme about math

    Anita Graf Report

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    #47

    List describing the universe as a sandboxed simulation with scientific principles like speed of light and quantum mechanics

    Chris Kuhn Report

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