47 Funny Science Memes From This Facebook Group That Actually Might Make You Smarter (New Pics)
Memes and humor are great ways to find common ground with complete strangers. Add an educational and scientific twist to the mix, and you get something that will appeal to both your inner nerd and comedian.
‘Science Humor’ is a massive Facebook group with millions of members that posts hilarious, silly, relatable, and brilliant memes. And they’re all linked to science in one way or another. We have curated this list of our favorite and funniest images, so scroll down, check them out, and don’t forget to share the best ones with the smartest people in your friend group.
This post may include affiliate links.
Staying curious about the world and scientific advancements is one of the best things that you can do in life. Not only do you keep your mind sharp, but you also stay open-minded, flexible, and grounded in reality. What’s more, being a lifelong learner means that you stay humble as you do your best to fill in your knowledge blind spots, something that we all have, regardless of how smart and educated we (think we) are.
According to one commentary by Marilyn Winkleby, PhD, MPH, and Judith Ned, MEd, EdD, universities, medical schools, and other professional schools have a “unique capacity to promote excitement about science and medicine to young people.”
This can be done by connecting them with “strong role models, state-of-the-art laboratories, innovative technology, and hospital and lab internships.”
Yeah. A bit of trouble getting members of the House of Lords to look at the work.
“Given the greater flexibility of university extracurricular programs compared with public high school instruction, there is also the opportunity to focus on learning processes as opposed to learning outcomes that promote stimulating, experiential, and cooperative learning.
"Furthermore, universities can expose low-income and ethnic minority students to the culture of higher education, expand their knowledge base, and convey the need for them to enter science and health-related careers. In return, university-affiliated programs provide opportunities for faculty, staff and students to develop skills in teaching science and create a positive awareness of universities among local communities,” Winkleby and Ned write.
During a previous interview, Bored Panda had a friendly chat with Roger Harris, the founder of the immensely popular ‘Science Humor’ public group on Facebook. He opened up about some of the challenges he faced moderating such a large community, as well as how humor and education intertwine.
According to Harris, “there’ve been many” challenges.
“Just the other day, someone tried to share a meme about Schrödinger's cat that was neither here nor there,” the founder of ‘Science Humor’ joked in an earlier interview with Bored Panda.
“But jokes aside, moderating a group this size is like conducting a rather large and chaotic experiment,” he said.
Schrodinger's Tree
It's both a tree and not a tree at the same time.
And if a cat does get involved, it may or may not survive
You had me until "may or may not survive". Have you met any cats?
According to the founder, the trickiest part of managing such an overwhelmingly popular online community is “balancing free expression with maintaining decorum.”
“Thankfully, with a set of strict rules and a spot of British resilience, we've managed quite alright,” Harris told us earlier.
From Harris’ perspective, humor is a wonderful way to make science and education more approachable topics for everyone. They can complement each other very well.
“I've always believed that a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down, and in this case, a good joke can make even the most complex scientific theory digestible,” he said.
“If our memes and jokes spark a moment of curiosity or even better, a Google search, then I believe we're on the right path to promoting science in the most delightful way possible,” the founder of ‘Science Humor’ told Bored Panda.
From his perspective, the future of the ‘Science Humor’ community looks bright. “While 'Science Humor' has been a rollicking adventure, there's always the thought of where to next. Perhaps a 'Science Humor' YouTube channel? Or maybe a podcast? Though, I must confess, I'm partial to the idea of a book. 'Science Humor: A Decade of Memes & Enlightenment'. What do you reckon?" he mused at the time.
I hope it's mythology. If it's really history, things are getting a little complicated...
The ‘Science Humor’ group was created on Facebook way back in late October, 2011. This autumn, they will be celebrating a whopping 15 years of making people laugh with their awesome science-related memes.
The community has grown by leaps and bounds. At the time of writing, it boasts nearly 2.6 million science and comedy-loving members from all corners of the world.
The team moderating the public group joked that the ‘Science Humor’ group is supposedly part of their neuropsychological study to check whether scientists have a sense of humor. “Our null hypothesis is that a scientist's sense of humor is not significantly different from an average person. But of course, that depends on whether we accept the alternative hypothesis from Experiment 1, that a scientist has a sense of humor at all,” they quip.
They're marinated in salty water tho. Thats what matters
The ‘Science Humor’ team does its best to maintain the quality of the entire group while staying as neutral and inclusive as possible.
For example, posts with profanity will be rejected, and if you keep swearing in the comments, you can get permanently blocked. Meanwhile, all the members are warned that they cannot make posts or comments promoting conspiracy theories, specific political views, ideologies, philosophies, or countries.
Don’t forget to upvote your favorite memes and then join the discussion in the comments at the bottom of this list.
Which memes made you chuckle the hardest and why? How much do you stay up to date with science news? How do you think, practically speaking, society could improve science education? Let us know what you think.
3.14 liter engine?
sharks are cold-blooded, breathe through gills instead of lungs, and do not nurse their young with milk Sharks are fish