Staying curious about the world and scientific advancements is one of the best things that you can do in life. Not only do you keep your mind sharp, but you also stay open-minded, flexible, and grounded in reality. What’s more, being a lifelong learner means that you stay humble as you do your best to fill in your knowledge blind spots, something that we all have, regardless of how smart and educated we (think we) are.

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According to one commentary by Marilyn Winkleby, PhD, MPH, and Judith Ned, MEd, EdD, universities, medical schools, and other professional schools have a “unique capacity to promote excitement about science and medicine to young people.”

This can be done by connecting them with “strong role models, state-of-the-art laboratories, innovative technology, and hospital and lab internships.”