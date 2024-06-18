Thailand Makes History As First Country In Southeast Asia To Legalize Same-Sex Marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

Thailand will become the first country in Southeast Asia to legalize same-sex marriage following the kingdom’s Senate approval of a marriage equality bill on Tuesday (June 18).

The bill was passed with an overwhelming 130 votes in favor from all major parties and only four votes against it.

Under the new law, called a “monumental step forward for LGBTQ+ rights,” Thailand will become the third country in Asia to allow same-sex marriage, following Taiwan and Nepal, which legalized marital unions between same-sex couples in 2019 and 2023, respectively.

“The potential impact of this bill is immense. It would not only change the lives of countless couples but also contribute to a more just and equitable society for all,” said Panyaphon Phiphatkhunarnon, founder of Love Foundation, an NGO advocating for LGBTQ+ rights in Thailand.

“Beyond the legal implications, the passage of this bill would send a powerful message of acceptance and inclusion.

“It would inspire the younger generation to come out and live their lives authentically, it would showcase Thailand as a progressive and inclusive country – attracting tourists and businesses … and will foster a culture change where LGBTQ+ individuals feel accepted and supported.”

The kingdom will become the third country in Asia to allow same-sex marriage, following Taiwan and Nepal

The bill still requires endorsement from Maha Vajiralongkorn, the King of Thailand, before it comes into effect, but this process is considered a formality.

Among the Thai politicians who actively advocated for the bill is Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin of the Pheu Thai Party.

“We have come far in our journey towards social equality. I want to reaffirm my government’s commitment in pushing for the realization of the Equal Marriage Bill which today we can visibly see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Srettha wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on June 1.



Srettha reportedly attended Pride Month celebrations in Bangkok, the capital, in June. He also showed support for a bid to host World Pride in 2030.

Thailand, Taiwan, and Nepal stand out as outliers in Asia regarding the legalization of same-sex marriage.

In many South-Asian countries, such as Myanmar and Brunei, same-sex relations are still criminalized.

In Indonesia, members of the LGBTQ+ communities experience widespread discrimination, police raids, vigilante attacks, and open hostility from authorities. Meanwhile, in mainland China, authorities banned “abnormal sexual behaviors” from the media in 2016 as part of its crackdown on same-sex relationships and LGBTQ+ activists.

