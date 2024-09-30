Taylor Swift ‘Breakup Contract’ Rumors Resurface As She Misses Second Travis Kelce Game

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans and media are buzzing about Taylor Swift skipping yet another of her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s games, adding fuel to rumors of their separation following the leak of a supposed “breakup contract.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 17-to-10 last Sunday (September 29), but despite the victory, the singer was nowhere to be found, making it the second time the tight end had to play without her support.

Netizens are theorizing this might be due to a supposed “planned split” due September 28 as stated on a leaked contract, allegedly written by Kelce’s PR team, which outlined a plan for an official statement following the couple’s breakup.

“Hopefully the contract will end soon anyway. And then we should look at all those famous people who only appear to date partners for a year – they’re all under contract too,” one reader wrote.

Image credits: David Eulitt / Getty

The document, titled “Comprehensive Media Plan for Travis Kelce’s Public Relations Following Breakup With Taylor Swift,” went viral on social media in early September, especially on Reddit, where a photo of a printed document by Full Scope Public Relations was “leaked.”

The forged document stated that the pair would part ways amicably, with a statement praising each other’s privacy and commitment to personal growth, among other prepared comments to be divulged to the media.

Image credits: Ezra Shaw / Getty

Kelce’s team swiftly denied the rumors, calling the entire document fake and even involving lawyers to track down the source.

“We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents,” the firm stated.

Some fans believe the entire drama to be part of an elaborate publicity stunt pulled together by Travis’ publicist, Jack Ketsoyan, who had previously admitted to putting together “showmances” to increase his clients’ relevance in the media.

Some netizens are sure that the pair’s relationship, as well as the surrounding drama of the singer’s absence, are all part of a publicity stunt set up by Kelce’s publicists

Image credits: Patrick Smith / Getty

“It’s to be able to sell the hype of it – whether a concert, album, or getting people to go to see the movie, it’s all about the hype at the moment,” Jack said on Mamamia’s The Quicky podcast in 2019.

Ketsoyan stated that he had previously staged two relationships during his career and explained that these arrangements often come with contracts that last up to a year, and they provide significant “career boosts” to those involved.

Image credits: Daily Mail

“This is all set-up by them for maximum attention. They released the contract, and now she’s purposely avoiding the games to get more people talking. It’s all part of the brand,” one user wrote.

“I agree! And then in one game she will appear and get people talking again more, ‘she’s finally back at the games!,’ ‘she makes a comeback,’ blah blah,” replied another.

Although Kelce’s season has been off to a slow start—recording only eight catches for 69 yards in the first three games—he showed resilience on the field.

His coach, Andy Reid, was quick to defend him earlier in the week, saying that Kelce still commands respect from opposing defenses and works as hard as ever. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes echoed similar sentiments, praising Kelce’s dedication.