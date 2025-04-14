Coachella 2025 Worst Dressed Celebrities Revealed, Including James Charles And Julia Fox
Celebrities and their sorry-not-sorry attitude stirred some questionable fashion moments at Coachella 2025.
The high-energy music festival is being headlined by Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone and Travis Scott this year, with additional performances from Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, the Original Misfits, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd and more.
But music aside, fans couldn’t stop reminding the stars that “it’s Coachella, not Halloween” after some cheeky and bizarre wardrobe choices.
Welcome to “nipchella”—one outfit said.
Here are some of the Coachella outfits that the internet couldn’t stop talking about.
Julia Fox
Julia Fox continued her streak of daring outfit choices with a cowgirl-inspired corset and thong-baring chaps paired with sheer tights.
The Down the Drain author, 35, who previously dated Kanye West, bared her cheeks in the provocative outfit.
Naysayers said she was “begging for attention.”
“I could have done without this today,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “I don't know why they bother with clothes anymore..You know just do it like kanye's girl.”
“Everyone blaming Kanye for making these girls dress like this... you ever think THEY WANT to dress like this?!” said another.
“When u need that much attention, something is not right with your head,” one said.
James Charles
James Charles seemed to turn himself into a DIY project, showing up at the music festival in what appeared to be pearls stuck to his skin.
Social media users branded his outfit a “flop,” saying it looked like “monkey pox eleganza.”
“This outfit is so Forever 21 coded,” one said.
Another wrote, “Why’s it look like he’s having an active outbreak of something at first glance.”
One offered some advice, saying, “Mama always said take one accessory off before leaving the house.”
Rosie Marks, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Dylan Mulvaney
Author Rosie Marks, British comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg and Dylan Mulvaney posed together for a picture, but they seemed like they were going to three different events.
One lackluster outfit at Coachella can be forgiven, but these three together looked like a group project gone wrong.
Rachael Kirkconnell
Rachael Kirkconnell attended the festival embracing her neutral era.
The Bachelor alum sported a tan bikini under a matching netted dress, almost blending well with the dusty festival grounds.
Reneé Rapp
Reneé Rapp gave major off-duty vibes as she showed up to the festival.
With a too-cool-to-care attitude, the artist wore an oversized Acne Studios tee with a floor-length plaid skirt with a front slit.
The look was topped off with a baseball cap and black boots.
Reneé was captured on video jumping up and down when Megan Thee Stallion gave her a shout-out from the stage.
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts took a somewhat corporate approach to Coachella 2025.
Her white sleeveless, straight-fitting dress was more boardroom meeting-like and less festival fun.
Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly made a surprise appearance at Coachella 2025 just weeks after welcoming his newborn baby with Megan Fox.
Wearing a yellow camo print jacket over a black fitted tank top, the punk artist appeared onstage with Three 6 Mafia and Travis Barker.
Commenting on a video of him dancing on stage, one said, “The homeless guy outside the bar when I give him a dollar.”
“Looking like a rejected Hot Topic mannequin,” another wrote.
“Can never just be himself. Always gotta be chasing someone else's style,” one commenter said.
Dylan Efron
Dylan Efron brought a laid-back vibe to Coachella 2025, wearing an unbuttoned short-sleeve shirt and putting his toned abs on display.
Some felt it bordered on underdressed and wondered whether he would be famous if he weren’t Zac Efron’s brother.
“People should be getting famous for reasons other than the family they’re in,” one commenter said. “This guy is boring.”
“Show off,” another wrote.
Alix Earle
Alix Earle’s outfit had people questioning how she planned on dancing at the festival.
“Racer, pit-stop vibes … doing like ‘gas station,’” is how Alix Earle described the outfit for the Revolve Fest during Coachella. She mentioned she would be changing before the festival.
“Does she realize it’s a festival… where people … dance?!?” one commenter asked.
“Aren’t you supposed to be dancing? It’s Coachella…..” another wrote.
“Concert culture has DI*D post 2020,” read another comment on her TikTok video.
Charli D’Amelio
“Nipchella” was what it was after Charli D’Amelio shared an Instagram carousel flaunting her Coachella outfit.
Social media users felt they got more than what they bargained for with her sheer outfit that featured revealing cut-outs.
“Just flashing them milk duds lol,” one commenter said, while a second wrote, “Man she loves showing the pepperoni.”
“Does she not know we can see,” wondered another.
Madeleine Arthur
Madeleine Arthur’s outfit was deemed a little too basic for the high-fashion festival.
Failing to live up to her usual screen presence, the Devil in Ohio actress wore embroidered denim shorts paired with a burnt orange bra top.
The lacy white overshirt added to the casual-day-at-the-beach vibe.
Jesse Solomon
The can of drink in Jesse Solomon’s hand was probably the boldest accessory he had at Coachella 2025.
His matching shorts set suggested less effort, more yawn.
“You wear clothes that are too big!!!” one commenter said.
“So shady!! I feel like you try too hard,” another wrote.
“Is it me or does he dress like a 60 yr old at a 55 and Older Community Clubhouse dinner?” one commenter asked.
Katie Fang
Netizens brutally roasted Katie Fang’s Coachella outfit, with one saying, “This is giving when you put a costume on your pet and they are embarrassed.”
The YouTuber wore a glittery top with an ultra-mini (emphasis on the “ultra”) ruffle skirt, topped with a black cowboy hat.
“Not only do none of these pieces go together, they’re also individually all heinous. Not a slay in sight,” read one comment.
Another wrote, “6 year old me after digging through the dress up box.”
Aiden Belter
Aiden Belter’s outfit “may be one of the worst Coachella outfits,” a Reddit user harshly said.
Some felt his outfit looked like “gas station clothing” that one would find while driving from LA to Las Vegas.
“How is he wearing jeans + a jacket in 100 degree weather??” one commenter asked.
“The way I would be BOILING in that,” another said.
“Moral of the story i’m tired of influencers throwing random sh*t on and pretending it looks good,” one said.
Another wrote, “Something’s about him scares me. Like the completely pale face and harsh makeup is so off putting.”
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner made a surprise appearance at the Revolve X Sprinter Pool Party on Friday, April 11, wearing a skin-tight latex dress for the promotion of the alcoholic soda drink brand, Sprinter.
“When life gives you lemons you get Kylie Jenner.”
But critics weren’t too kind with their comments.
“Can this girl be any faker?” one asked.
“Is she selling the drink or breast augmentation?” another wrote.
“How do you not sweat in this?????” said another.
Brianna Chickenfry
Dressed in matching denim pants and top with brown detailing, Brianna Chickenfry had some opinions about Coachella fashion.
During a chat with InStyle, she was asked, “What is the 2025 equivalent of the flower crown?”
“Micro shorts … They are so hot,” she added.
She also showed her love for flower crowns, once seen as a Coachella staple.
“When flower crowns were a thing, that was the best time of the world,” she added.
Carter Kench
Carter Kench showed up to Coachella 2025 dressed as a literal telephone, possibly as a nod to the hit track Telephone by Lady Gaga.
“Sorry I cannot hear you I’m kinda at Coachella,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.
One fan reminded him, “Carter it’s coachella not Halloween.”
“I love how coachella is such a strange plane of existence that nobody even cared abt the metallic telephone,” read one comment.
“Carter really said, ‘COACHELLA IS A SECOND HALLOWEEN,’” another wrote.
Charli XCX
After a stellar Coachella set featuring guest appearances from Lorde, Billie Eilish, and Troye Sivan, Charli XCX’s outfit at a private after-party at the Guess Jeans compound included a loud and bold message.
“Miss Should Be Headliner,” read a sash she wore to the party.
Not all netizens agreed with her message, with one saying, “Sorry but no.”
“Not after that awful autotune performance!” said another critic.
“She always looks like she needs a shower,” read a third comment, while a fourth said, “I find her to be insufferable.”
One called her a “queen of rage bait,” while another commented, “I’d ask if she was high to think she’s bigger than f***ing Green Day, but I know she is.”