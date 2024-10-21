Fans Call Video Of Andrew Garfield And Amelia Dimoldenberg A “Masterclass In Seduction”

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Garfield and Amelia Dimoldenberg gave a masterclass in seduction during their captivating (fake) date.

The actor joined the comedian for her famous YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date. In each episode, Amelia invites a star to a London fried chicken restaurant and flirts with them in her signature straightforward, awkward style.

The interviews—or “dates”—garner millions of views on the video-sharing platform, giving fans a look at a more laid-back side of their favorite artists.

“I think that we… There’s something going on,” the presenter told Andrew. “To the point where you’ve been avoiding me for two years because the vibes are too much for you to handle.”

Image credits: Amelia Dimoldenberg

Before sitting down for a date at the fast-food restaurant, the two had met on two previous occasions. In 2022, Amelia interviewed Andrew on the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

“I’ve been trying to get a date with you for a while,” she told the We Live in Time actor.

“You look hot,” she later said of Andrew’s GQ cover, after joking that he looked like he was smelling his armpit in the photo. “That’s very sweet. Do you have an armpit thing?” he responded, before complimenting Amelia’s look.

The following year, the entertainers had another flirty encounter on the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes.

“We must stop meeting like this,” Amelia told the star, who said he wasn’t sure whether they should “explore this” because he was “scared of what it could turn into.”

Image credits: Amelia Dimoldenberg

Their much-anticipated Chicken Shop Date lived up to fans’ expectations, showcasing the seemingly real chemistry between Amelia and the Academy Award nominee.

Acknowledging a “couple of lovely interactions,” Andrew went on to say that he truly believes they could have gone on an actual date “if it weren’t for” them being on the YouTube series.

“Take out all the practicalities and the logic. I actually believe that, maybe, we could’ve gone on a real date, off camera.”

“I feel we should do it again, actually,” Andrew said. “And better. This should just be a rehearsal.”

Fans have suggested that the connection between the pair isn’t staged and that there’s potential for a real relationship



The interview-date has accumulated over 5 million views since it was posted on Saturday (October 19).

“This video is either an absolute masterclass in acting or a public declaration of true love; there’s no in-between,” one fan commented.

“I would pay MONEY to see an uncut version of this,” another netizen said.

Meanwhile, a separate user said: “Has Amelia ever been THIS smiley and nervous on one of these dates ???? I feel like I’m interrupting them watching this.”

One person summed up the overall sentiment in the comment section: “Well if he was acting, I think he deserves his Oscar now.”

Andrew and Amelia had two flirtatious encounters before, including one at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

Image credits: Golden Globes

Hope is not lost for fans eager to see the pair’s rom-com become a reality.

When asked about her chances of finding love on the series—potentially with the recently single Andrew—Amelia said, “I have said before, I don’t see why I couldn’t meet someone, like a romantic partner, via the show… Part of me honestly believes, like, I am actually trying to meet someone and fall in love.”

“Now kiss,” the official YouTube account commented on their recent interview-date

