Green Day Banned From Las Vegas Radio Stations After Billie Joe Armstrong Insults Sin City

ADVERTISEMENT

Billie Joe Armstrong touched a nerve with his fiery rant against Las Vegas. And now the city is hitting back.

Some radio stations in Sin City have pulled the plug on Green Day’s music after the band’s frontman called Las Vegas the “worst s—hole in America” during a hometown show in San Francisco’s Oracle Park on Sept. 20.

“We’re breaking up with Green Day completely. Bye Bye, Billie!” radio station X 107.5 said in its statement, where announced they were “cleansing and scrubbing any Green Day from their records.”

“I hate Las Vegas. It’s the worst s—hole in America,” Billie Joe Armstrong said onstage during a show in San Francisco this month

Share icon

Image credits: Billie Joe Armstrong

Share icon

Image credits: Green Day

The lead singer had bashed the city in light of baseball team Oakland A’s planned move to Las Vegas, leaving behind their longtime home in the Bay Area. The planned decision sparked outrage among loyal Oakland fans, including Billie, who didn’t hold back as he voiced his disappointment.

“We don’t take no s— from people like John f—ing Fisher who sold out the Oakland A’s to Las f—ing Vegas,” the American Idiot vocalist said onstage. “I hate Las Vegas. It’s the worst s—hole in America.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At least two radio stations in Las Vegas banned Green Day’s music after the band’s frontman’s “inflammatory comments”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KOMP 92.3 (@komprocks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Day (@greenday)

The enraged musician was referring to John Fisher, who became the A’s owner in 2005 and announced the team’s controversial move to a brand-new stadium on the Las Vegas Strip.

While Billie’s disappointment over the team’s move resonates with many of the team’s fans, his bitter words about Las Vegas sparked immense backlash.

Radio station KOMP 92.3 announced on Instagram that the station “has pulled any and all Green Day from our playlist. It’s not us, Billie…it’s you. #vegas4ever.”

In an online statement, radio station X 107.5 also addressed Billie’s “inflammatory comments.”

The punk rocker has since revealed that he is now supporting the Oakland Ballers, and he even vandalized Oakland A’s logo during a tour stop in Canada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billie Joe (@billiejoearmstrong)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billie Joe (@billiejoearmstrong)

“Well, Sin City heard him loud and clear—and X107.5 is not having it. In response to Armstrong’s inflammatory comments, the station is banning all Green Day music, effective immediately,” the station wrote. “Considering he played a pop-up show at Fremont Country Club last year, we’re surprised at his comments. The show was spectacular! But now, Armstrong has crossed a line with Las Vegas locals.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Green Day has not responded to the backlash; however, Billie shared an Instagram post last week, talking about how it was “devastating” to see Oakland A moving to Las Vegas.

“Me playing in the sand with my Oakland A’s hat. Must be around 6 years old.. the athletics leaving Oakland is devastating,” he said on Instagram last week, sharing a picture of himself from his childhood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billie Joe (@billiejoearmstrong)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billie Joe (@billiejoearmstrong)

“I feel for all the fans and the people that will lose their jobs because of greed.. 3 sports teams have left Oakland in the past 5 years Leaving a cultural hole in the east bay hearts and sport,” he wrote in his post. “I DO believe that Oakland will come back from this.. I’ll always remember driving to del Norte bart station taking the train to the games. Some of my favorite memories.”

The punk rocker has since revealed that he is now supporting the Oakland Ballers. He even posted a picture on social media after vandalizing Oakland A’s logo during a tour stop in Canada.

The band, which released their 14th album Saviors last year, are currently touring North America.