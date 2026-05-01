Chaos For Kylie Jenner As A Second Housekeeper’s Secret Letter Sparks Fresh Lawsuit

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Kylie Jenner’s public image suffered a serious blow last month when Angelica Vasquez, a housekeeper who worked for her between September 2024 and August 2025, came forward with allegations of religious and nationality-based discrimination by fellow staff members.

It appears that was only the beginning of a series of troubles for Jenner, as a second ex-housekeeper, Juana Delgado Soto, filed a lawsuit before the month ended (April 29), claiming she was also subjected to harassment.

Highlights Kylie Jenner is under significant legal pressure after two of her former housekeepers filed a harassment lawsuit.

Both housekeepers claim they were subjected to mistreatment by fellow staff members. Though they joined separately, they resigned in the same month.

The second housekeeper further alleges that conditions worsened after she reported the harassment directly to Jenner.

While the former did not directly accuse the beauty mogul of engaging in or promoting misconduct, the latter claimed Jenner remained silent despite being informed of the issues through a letter.

“If more people are saying the same thing, it’s hard to ignore. Accountability matters, even for Kylie Jenner,” a netizen said.

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Soto filed her lawsuit against Jenner in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleging she begged the beauty mogul for help while she suffered mistreatment from other staff members.

In documents first obtained by The Los Angeles Times, Soto, who said she started working with Jenner in May 2019, claimed she was not given meal and rest breaks for the first few years of her job.

Image credits: Instagram / kyliejenner

Soto alleged that she was treated even worse when Itzel Sibrian became her direct supervisor in 2023.

Sibrian allegedly mocked her foreign accent and perceived immigration status and called her “stupid.” Soto claimed she filed a complaint to HR, which led to Sibrian’s temporary removal.

When she was reinstated, she allegedly retaliated against Soto by reducing her hourly pay from $41.66 to $35.

Image credits: Instagram / kyliejenner

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Soto also claimed that when she tried to leave work early on her birthday, Sibrian threatened to fire her and allegedly told her, “No one cares about your birthday, Kylie is having a dinner.”

Soto ended up missing her own birthday party, she said.

Image credits: Instagram / kyliejenner

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In late 2024, women named Patsy and Elsy stepped into leadership roles. Soto claimed she was bullied by them as well.

The women are also named in the first housekeeper’s lawsuit.

Soto claimed that in March 2025, the pair denied her request for time off to grieve her brother’s sudden demise and “whispered” that she was lying about the matter.

At one instance, they allegedly forced her to “pick up trash they had intentionally thrown on the ground.”

When Soto broke down in tears and tried to obtain water, the women allegedly told her she wasn’t allowed to “drink Kylie’s water.”

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Soto’s letter to Kylie Jenner led to further complications for her

Image credits: Instagram / kyliejenner

Soto claimed that in April 2025, she “wrote a long letter” to Jenner detailing the harassment, discrimination, and retaliation, and placed it on her massage bed.

The letter reportedly read: “I need to express just how terribly I am mentally abused,” and “I really apologize for letting you know about all these situations. I know you wouldn’t allow this to happen if you were aware of it.”

The following day, Soto was allegedly threatened with being fired and told to never contact Jenner again, and that the reality star “doesn’t give a s**t about you.”

Image credits: Instagram / kyliejenner

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Soto claimed that staff “intensified” their misbehavior, including restricting her bathroom access, forcing her to clean the dog house, and more.

Soto was allegedly also told she must not look at Jenner or smile at her, and that she should “disappear” when Jenner came anywhere near her.

In August 2025, Soto quit her job via a text message to her supervisors, according to the lawsuit.

Image credits: Instagram / kyliejenner

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“I’m sorry, I cannot do this anymore. Every day you guys mistreat me, and I have bitten all my nails off. I cannot sleep at night, and I always have anxiety because of the way you guys treat me. No matter what I did, no one helped me,” the message read.

Soto is seeking an unspecified amount in punitive and compensatory damages in her lawsuit against Jenner, her company, Kylie Jenner Inc., Sibrian, and the domestic staffing and management firms Tri Star Services and La Maison Family Services.

Angelica Vasquez, in her lawsuit, claimed she has symptoms consistent with PTSD after working at Jenner’s house

Image credits: Instagram / kyliejenner

Vasquez filed her lawsuit against Jenner on April 17, in which she detailed that she started working for Jenner at her Beverly Hills mansion in September 2024.

A week later, she was transferred to the star’s Hidden Hills property.

She reported to Elsi and Patsy, who treated her with “hostility and exclusion.”

The former housekeeper, who claimed she is Salvadoran and Catholic, claimed she was “belittled and humiliated” because of her race, religion, and national origin in front of other staff.

“Catholics are horrible people,” she was allegedly told.

Image credits: Instagram / kyliejenner

Vasquez claimed she was assigned the worst tasks and was often shouted at. She even alleged that a fellow staffer threw hangers at her while reprimanding her on one occasion.

Vasquez claimed that staff “demanded to inspect” her phone and “accused her of speaking negatively about them.”

Vasquez resigned from her job the same month as Soto.

The former housekeeper alleges she has since developed “symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder” due to the experience.

Vasquez is seeking damages over emotional distress and unpaid wages, alongside other punitive damages.

“Justice must be served,” a social media user demanded

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