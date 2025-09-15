The stories you’re about to read are just that. People are sharing the moment they finally stood up for themselves, while giving their tormentors a dose of much-needed karma . Some of them may have happened many years later, but it’s a gratifying end to the story, nonetheless.

Society has no place for bullies . Unfortunately, these people exist, and they derive sheer enjoyment from causing distress to others. It’s why there’s always a palpable satisfaction in learning that one of them finally got their due comeuppance.

#1 My academic dean found me crying about it. He asked me who did it and to this day, I have no idea what he said to my bully but this kid stayed 50 feet away from me at all times ever since and literally would run away if he saw me approaching him. .

#2 Was the deciding panellist on their employment application. Hard no.

#3 Introduced her to her wife. Got a sincere and lovely apology at the wedding. We still catch up once in a blue moon.

#4 I used to be with this guy who was a beater when he got drunk. He beat me so bad one night he put me in the hospital for three weeks. I charged him with attempted murder and I made it stick. M**********r is in jail for at least 10 years.

#5 There was a bully at my school who stole food from kids. One night, I packed some expired mayonnaise in a little container, knowing that he would think that it was vanilla pudding. Sure enough, he took it the next day, took one bite, and spit it out onto the floor. After throwing up in the trash bin, he was put on cleanup duty for two weeks, and I was proud of myself.

#6 Grade 3 after months of bullying and teachers and admin not giving a s**t, I brought in a nail clipper with a foldable nail file. I extended the nail file, held it like a knife and scared the s**t out of him.



I got detention in the principal’s office for the remainder of the day.



Decades later it came up in conversation with my family. No one knew. Apparently the school never told them.



No regrets. .

#7 When I was in like second or third grade my mom had transferred me out from the school I had been attending and to a french immersion school. I don’t really know why other than she wanted me to get a better education, but whatever. Needless to say it sucked. I got s**t from the French teacher because I didn’t speak in French 100% of the time… despite the fact that it was a school to teach you French… and I only spoke in English when I didn’t know the French equivalent. So nevertheless, it sucked.



There was also a girl, Nicole, and her two friends who’s names I didn’t know. Nicole actually lived in my building and we were friends for a while. But for some reason she and her friends started bullying me at school. Started off tame, just picking on me and teasing and whatnot, I honestly don’t remember most of it because my memory just isn’t great. But she and her friends were bullies, through and through. One of the events that made me switch from mildly upset to angry was when they threw a moldy sandwich at me at recess. I didn’t do anything that day, but it was there, in my mind.



Anyways one day a little while after that just as school had ended we were lining up waiting for the busses in our bus lines. Given she went to the same building as me obviously she was on the same bus and she was first in line, I was second. I don’t remember what she said/did but I know something happened that finally pushed me over the edge and without really thinking, I had grabbed a fistful of her hair and used it to pretty much just slam her down into the concrete, ripping out some of her hair with it. And I just started wailing on her until teachers pulled me off. No deforming injuries or anything, I was like 8 and a toothpick, but it was enough that there was blood at least.





I was suspended, obviously. Can’t argue with that. When my mom was called she ended up lecturing the office staff because she had reported the bullying multiple times including the sandwich incident and they did nothing. She ended up pulling me out of that school and I was back in the school I was going to before. Which was great because this school was closed and had a breakfast program. She had also been in the same Taekwondo class as me and her mom came in screaming and wailing trying to get me kicked out for using my skills to hurt someone or something. After explaining our side of the story to the teacher guy he actually said he was proud of me for having the courage to stand up for/defend myself. But also said not to beat up people which is fair too.



Anyways, long story short, I beat her up. I don’t regret it but I’m not really proud of it either. I try and be a nuch kinder and softer person now - but I would gladly fight someone if they hurt someone I cared about.

#8 One of my highschool bullies just posted a GoFundMe for his stage 4 stomach cancer diagnosis.



I'm not contributing.



That's my revenge.

#9 I got suspended.



Apparently when I get beat up, the coach "didn't see anything."



But every time I fought back, the coach noticed immediately and zero tolerance applied.

#10 Only one person ever tried to bully me. I was in 2nd grade and he was in 4th. I didn't really know him and we never spoke. But one day he waited outside the bus and punched me full force in the stomach without a word. Then he ran off laughing.



I immediately told my cousin and we gathered a couple friends and jumped him at his grandmother's house that same day.

#11 He paid for things at a business I worked at with two fake $20 bills, the stupid a*s even used his account with his phone number and address where he lived at home with his parents still. I willingly took the $40, and told my manager right away. The manager called his house and his dad answered the phone and my boss told him “so-and-so, your son, paid for items at our store with fake money. Could we speak with him?” then my boss told him he’d better be at our store one hour before opening with two real 20 bills. Guy shows up while I’m waiting within eyeshot of the store, then my boss shows up a few minutes later with 3 cop cars following. Dude went to jail, his c*****d out GF was trying to yell at the cops that he didn’t know (he did know and was MAKING fake bills as a side hustle) and they told her she’d be arrested too for interfering with a case or something like that and she backed off. Turns out, he was selling lots of d***s, making counterfeit bills, and the idiot was going to the grocery store across the street and getting change with the fake $20s for a few weeks and had already tipped the cops off that someone was passing counterfeits in the area.



Dude was one of my best friends on my competitive basketball team for years, and once we got into Jr. High he started having his friend beat me up/ rough me up daily for no reason. They all talked smack to me for not making the team either. 2 years of this in Jr. High and verbal bullying through high school. So glad that dude went to jail.

#12 My daughter went to a new school for 5th grade. She has a September birthday, so her birthday was only one month into the school year. She invited every girl in her class except one to her birthday party. The following Monday the girls were all talking about how much fun they had at the party, and the bully asked why she wasn't invited. "Because you're mean to me." They never became friends, but the girl was never mean to her again.

#13 I always regretted it and it made the problem worse.



The most notable time was in 6th grade we used to have to check out dictionaries for certain assignments and take them home. One day as I was returning mine to the shelf I got the idea to write the kid's name in it instead of mine. And then I also wrote Ms Sanderson is a b***h all over the back cover in the same pencil. He got in trouble for like 10 minutes and then somehow they realize he didn't do it, he probably showed them the book he took out. Later in the week the teacher had made the comment that they had narrowed down who did it but never did anything about it. I spent the rest of the year stressed out wondering if they really did know it was me, but looking back I'm sure the teacher didn't blame me regardless cuz that kid was a a*s she probably figured he had it coming.

#14 I played the long con. I worked my a*s off to improve myself, get good qualifications and lose a tonne of weight. Now when they see me in the street they can't bear to look me in the eye.



I live for it in a small spiteful way that doesn't behoove a lady but I don't care. F**k 'em.

#15 When I was in middle school I was a fat kid and I played in band. I was first chair and the kid that was second chair challenged me every chance he could to get first chair. This just involved both of us playing for the band teachers. I don't know how many times he did this but he was never successful. He made fun of me every chance he could too. Fast forward to high school, neither us continued with band. I also lost all of the weight and he found it. I don't think we spoke 2 words to one another in high school but I'll never forget the look on his newly fat face when he saw I was skinny.

#16 I was okey at economics. My bully asked if she could cheat off me 15 min before the exam. I said sure. The thing she didn’t know was that I got extra time on exams. So I answered every multiple choice question wrong. Then wrote some open questions wrong. Then I realised that I wouldn’t have enough time to fix my answers. So I flipped threw the remainder of the exam randomly, so she didn’t know what question I was answering. Then she had to leave and I fixed the wrong answers. She got a 4/10.

#17 (In 6th grade) My mom would always pack me a Fanta bottle as the treat in my lunch bc she knew I liked those more than something like a donut. My bully decided he also liked them, so he just started taking mine, and there wasn't much I could do as a skinny, unmuscular kid. At one point, I started peeing in the cup, and he of course smiled as he took the bottle and drank it. he spit the "fanta" out once he tasted it, and it got all over his clothes.

#18 I'm yet to have my sweet sweet payback, but my mum had a glorious moment a couple of years back.



When she was around 10, her family struggled quite a bit for money. This girl called Tracy really liked to make her life a misery because of it. Pushing, pinching, name calling, teasing...one day my mum was lucky enough to get some new school shoes. Tracy stole them during a PE lesson and deliberately scuffed and dragged them across the playground (I'm so mad just typing about this, F**K YOU TRACY).



Fast forward a few years ago. Mum's doing well for herself now, working hard, happy marriage, big house, new Mercedes in the driveway. Her usual cleaner was off sick one week, so the agency said to expect a replacement for the day. I'm sure you can guess what happened next. Who should be at the door but our old pal Tracy? She recognised my mum right away, but didn't say a thing. Just turned bright red and bumbled along with her mop.



I remember feeling so smug and happy that Tracy was scrubbing my mum's toilets. I can only hope that one day such satisfaction happens to me. It was glorious.

#19 Got to cuff him 10 years later. Guess he never stopped being an a*****e after highschool.

#20 For a few years, I had a bully who would cheat off of me, steal my notes or even, on occasion, my entire assignments. A few years after graduation, this bully wrote me to ask for help with a work assignment. I fed the bully c**p information, which he turned in as real information, and the bully got fired. F**k you, bully.

#21 I knocked him on his a*s. I’m not sure who was more surprised- him or me.



But he quit bothering me.

#22 Finally got sick of his s**t, and I punched him in his nose, breaking his nose. He never bugged me again.

#23 Found out at our 20 year reunion that the bloke who used to bully me got both his legs blown off in iraq



karmic payback I guess



the bloke is still a d**k today btw.

#24 My nonna taught me how to throw a wicked left cross in the third grade. I broke his nose.



The principal called us both to the office where we had to apologize to each other and to each other's mothers. My Nonna took me out for ice cream after school.



We then ended up being best friends until I moved away.

#25 One of their minions went to the same college as me. the minion was 2 years younger than me and saw me and tried to play friendly by catching up, but eventually asked me if I could buy him and his friends beer, i said no.





another one a few years later applied for a job at my company, his resume went into the garbage. tbf i didn't think my boss would have wanted to interview him anyway. .

#26 My bullies all live in a small town in Indiana, sleep with each other’s wives/ex-wives, and talk about high school (2 decades removed). I do not.



I make more than any three of them combined. I do not give a s**t about any of them and only know anything about their lives because someone will send me unsolicited information on their lives. Apparently they do internet searches on me and their other HS victims regularly and complain to each other about how unfair the world is.

#27 Not really revenge but Im a CO and a kid that used to give me a hard time in middle school ended up being an inmate in the jail I work at on the housing unit Im on. never took any revenge action because Im an adult now and that was so long ago but I just thought it was funny lol.

#28 Picked up and threw him into a locker. Left a dent in the locker. Not a lot of people messed with me after that.

#29 Made his girlfriend cheat on him. Broke up with her. She got back with him. Made her cheat again. Broke up with her. She blames him.

#30 I put my bully in hospital after 4 years of incessant a***e from him. You name it, he did it.

The school staff ignored it with the exception of one staff member. He kept intervening but it didn't change things.

However, he did give me some sterling advice too. He told me that the bullying wouldn't stop until I did something about it.

He was right about that.

One morning my bully pushed me to the point that I lost my temper and fought back. I fought back so hard that by the time I was done he was hospitalised. I broke an arm, ankle and nose, fractured his ribs and shattered his eye socket.

At this point, I was no longer 4 feet-something and skinny: I was 6 feet tall and big with it, so you can imagine the damage I inflicted.

Of course, I got into trouble for it: hauled into the headmasters office for an almighty bollocking. However, I wasn't in a mood to stand there and take it, so I yelled back; asking what *his* staff had done to prevent it. I was the one going home with bruises, torn or missing clothes, a damaged bike, but his staff hadn't prevented it.

Funnily enough, the headmaster was stopped in his tracks and nothing more was ever mentioned about it.

The bullying stopped too. Word gets around fast in a small high school.

It was also the first time that I realised that I have a hell of a temper and able to inflict horrific injuries on someone. As a direct result of that incident, I actively developed a much more relaxed attitude to the world and I keep my temper under very firm control.

#31 Im half asian, when I was in the 3rd grade there was a 5th grade boy who made fun of me everyday. He'd pull his eyes back to make them slant and call me "china hood" and tell me to go back to china. (Im korean) He then moved away. When I went away to university, he came to campus as an army recruiter and was at a party I was at and started to hit on me. He asked if he knew a hotel he could stay at as he wasnt local. I flirted with him a bit and told him that I would take him to a hotel personally. We didnt go inside but in the car I made out with him enough to get him erect. You see, even though he used to tease me, I thought he was so cute and he still was. Anyway, he asks me if I want to take this inside, and I said, "no and Ill tell you why." I then told him his full name, his old address and his 5th grade teacher. I reminded him that I was "china hood" and he made me cry every single day. He was mortified and apologized profusely, then I got out of the car and walked away feeling amazing. Yes, it was a risky move, and he could have hurt me, but it was worth it.

#32 I got hot, hotter than them at least.

#33 I was bullied by the same person for most of my school years, thinking about 5 years old until 13. I didn't know better and I always let it happen. That being said, I was afraid no matter what going to school because of him (and some other guys but they weren't SO bothersome).



He was a bully in every typical way. Pulling down pants, always bothering you in a bad way, pushing and punching when things didn't go his way, etc etc. I recall him even trying to attack me outside of school with a crowbar.





Fast forward to my last year in that particular school, as I was moving back to my home country.. I vividly remember him throwing basketball balls very hard to my back for 30 minutes straight during lunch break.



Safe to say I completely lost it that time, so much pent up anger from all these years and I clearly wasn't thinking straight. I ran straight to him, screaming and cursing the worst things for him and his family. I pinned him down and smashed his face, specifically around the cheeks a couple times until one of the professors (who I was good friends with and I still appreciate him 'till this day) stopped me. I remember him telling me he was surprised to see me behave this way, as he also struggled to pull me back when I was hurting the bully.



He brought me to the bathroom to calm me down and ask what happened. I was lucky he and I were on super good terms, that he understood it wasn't completely my fault and just wanted to hear my story. Nothing bad came of it for me, and I spent the last few months at the school in peace.



The bully never interacted with me again, until the very last day where he apologized for his behaviour and I apologized for hurting him. So I guess in some way it ended on good terms?





One of my best friends still live around the area, and he mentioned his behaviour hasn't really changed at all and still acts like an idiot. But that was years ago, so I have no idea how he is doing now.



I don't fully blame him for acting the way he does, his father in prison and I believe his mother neglected him often. Because I saw him more often on the streets than at home. But, I am glad that whole ordeal is behind me now!

#34 He ended up dating my step-sister. I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemies.

#35 In middle school, I was bullied mercilessly. School did nothing, Dad said enough... He paid for martial art lessons. The guy that taught me was an older Russian man. Big honking bear... I learned to disable people quick, armed and unarmed, some moves for breaking stuff. When I entered High School, my bully found me, and tried to pick up where he left off. I kicked him in the knee, hyperextending it. Then I slammed his hand in the school locker, breaking it. He was a promising candidate for the football team, I put and end to that. I went to juvenile for a*****t, when I got out, my Dad was waiting for me, he took me home, and he threw a party for me, and I had my first 6 pack of beer with him.

#36 A girl that bullied me in middle school friend requested me on Facebook 13 years later and I hit “ignore”.

#37 He told me to punch him in the shoulder to prove how weak I was so I punched him the head and tripped him when he stumbled back.

#38 Well i was bullied in elementery school because i was the nerd of class and pretty sensitive.



the guy that bullied me s**t his pants in summer camp while everyone was around him



Eventually I told some people in middle school and someone mentioned it in front of him he became so red as a tomato

#39 I was bullied when I was in the 7th grade buy a guy who was in the 9th grade. I have no idea why I was his target as I had never seen him before that.



Fast forward a few years and while I didn't grow much taller, I did gain muscle mass. I was ranked in my state for wrestling and I was a stud athletically. I finally saw him at the county fair and he was with his girlfriend. Needless to say I had the biggest smile on my face as his girl started hitting on me. He would not even meet me eye to eye.

#40 In PE there was this guy who mogged me for my height & weight (he was a tall, lanky mf). A year and consistent training later, I was still smaller but by no means lighter than him. As we both jumped to reach the ball he just bounced of my body and fell pretty hard. I turned around, looked him in the face and shrugged. Ill never forget the look of disbelief and wonder in his face :D The mogging did not end there but I stopped caring.

#41 In first year of highschool, this sophomore bullied me continuously. Funny thing was this bully was being bullied by a senior in our school. I became friends with him during a class and we were tight. One day in between classes, the bully shoves me making me drop my books and binder. The senior see it across the hall, comes over and beats the s**t out of him. He never touched me again. The enemy of my enemy is my friend was true.

#42 This is a bit disgusting but whatever...



These happened when I was a junior and this one guy always tell the whole class that I'm weird because I don't talk too much and all that, up to the point he "accidentally" poured his water bottle all over my head.





The teacher just told him to don't do it again but he did it again when it was lunch, a juice box this time.



So, I was getting tired of this s**t's s**t I started to plan.



I didn't finish my lunch, got down to our room, found his bag and his bottle and spit on it like, say 6 times. It wasn't just an ordinary spit. It was the juicy ones. You know, "phlegm"



So, I went to the school canteen again while grinning like a maniac.

We went back to class, gone to our gym and he became thirsty.



The moment when he was getting the bottle on his bag and he started drinking it. He cringed so bad. Probably realizing what was the "salty" taste he said, he gagged and immediately accused me.



The teacher believed him and I didn't lie.



I got suspended for 7 days for that. But it was worth it.

#43 He tried to bully another kid, tripped & broke his ankle. This was 6 weeks before him graduating. My brother knew of him bullying me & we concocted a plan. We stole his crutches during the ceremony. His name was called .... he's sitting all alone, no crutches. He didn't get to walk.

#44 I didn’t realize size mattered more than age then figured it out one day and wasn’t scared anymore and beat the s**t out of him. It was like 7th grade and I was a foot taller than him and was scared because I thought magically he would whip my a*s because he was in 8th grade. It’s actually pretty funny looking back I was like a German Shepard who was afraid of a chihuahua.

#45 At my high school 10 year reunion, my bully sat down and had a smoke with me and apologised and added - you are so much nicer now. Wtaf!



I didn’t forgive him. F*ck that c*nt - he ruined me, my self esteem.

#46 I occasionally check in on them through facebook when i want to feel better about myself.



Some people peak in highschool.

#47 Had a bully in elementary who would always steal my lunch and eat it. I saw him lately and the guy is probably 300 pounds now.

#48 I graduated and made friends in Uni. Turns out I wasn't the friendless loser my secondary school bullies insisted I was.

#49 Not me, but a friend who is a cop ended up pulling over a guy who was weaving on the road. Ended up being his high school bully, who was severely drunk. My friend stays professional. He cuffs him, tells him to stay sitting as he stepped away.



Guy gets up, tries running, face plants and breaks his nose. Later, he tried to claim that my friend beat him up because of their past history. Fortunately, the dash camera had the whole thing. Judge basically ripped him apart for being an a*****e.

#50 I had a bully that used to kick the s**t out of me just about on a daily basis. He was a grade above me and lived next door and my dad didn't do anything because "that's how boys play" and every time I left the house, that a*****e was waiting for me to insult me, humiliate me, beat on me.



I spent a lot of time inside. Probably for the best, as that time was spent on my computer, which lead to my career, so I had that going for me, I guess.



However, it was really traumatic and one of the things I looked forward to the most when we moved was to get away from that guy.



As I got older, I really internalized that s**t. Him and a bunch of other kids combined made my childhood really s****y and it's really surprising how that can affect you, even as an adult.



Anyway, he was gone and I moved on.. Until one day, I went back to my home town for a visit and found myself in the same room with him. I got nervous, all those memories came flooding back, my spine got sweaty, I could feel my adrenaline start to rise. Then I realized, I'm an adult. I've got a successful career, make good money, kids that love me. I can deal with this. So, I bucked up and walked right up to him and just said what I had to say. He looked up at me with his dark, empty, 30 year old eyes and said, "Do you want fries with that?"



I felt much better after that.

#51 I snapped, literally picked him up and threw him multiple times around the school canteen while his 'crew' watched in awe! He actually started crying and begged me to stop saying he'd had enough. I hadn't and continued to change the course of his day until a teacher hauled me off him. He left the year after and his friends seemed to give me a wide berth.

#52 I saw him on a bus 10years after highschool... looked dirty and badly dressed, probably havent ate in a while and used d***s... still he looked at me and smile with the same evil smile he had at school... This time I had that smile too, my life was not perfect, but I had a job, a roof over my head, I was healthy and well fed... He stopped smiling when he noticed my smile... FU.

#53 He bullied me when I was 13 (and not only me, some people were bullied since way later then me and my friend). I grew up (like 30 cm/1" in one year), played rugby, get bigger, then proceed one year to later to destroy him when he tried to bully a friend once again. He never ever tried to bully someone.

#54 This "popular" girl was an insufferable t**t to me and all of my friends in a math class (we were all at least 1 year younger than her, and in the same class) about how we needed to talk less and pay attention since we weren't as smart as we thought we were. On our way back to our desks after collecting the first test we all just stacked 6 100% tests on top of her 74%. The teacher just shook his head. Get out narcissismed Tammy, you c**t.