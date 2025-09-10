“I Have No Idea Who You Are”: Man Crushes Former Bully’s Ego At Class Reunion 25 Years Later

ADVERTISEMENT

High school reunions come with a lot of nostalgia and reminiscing about the good old days, as people reconnect, share memories, and compare achievements years later. Some of them flow smoothly, but the one Reddit user Fasterandfaster-2000 has recently attended experienced a bit of… tension.

The host, a successful businessman and philanthropist, had invited former classmates to his property, but among the attendees was a crypto bro who decided to use the opportunity and lure him into his latest scheme.

It takes guts to attend your high school reunion

Image credits: winnievinzence / envato (not the actual photo)

But if you do, you could be in for a treat

Image credits: Image-Source / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Fasterandfaster-2000

“John” was right to be cautious (and petty)

In 2024, cryptocurrency was involved in a large portion of cybercrime in the United States. The FBI reported nearly 150,000 complaints related to digital assets, resulting in $9.3 billion in losses—a 66% jump from the previous year.

The biggest type of crypto crime was investment scams, which caused $5.8 billion in losses. Many of these scams used a tactic called “pig butchering,” where fraudsters form fake online relationships and trick victims into putting more and more money into fake cryptocurrency platforms.

The FBI warns that “the schemes are socially engineered and trust enabled.” Once trust is established with victims, criminals introduce the topic of cryptocurrency and claim to have expertise, or an affiliation with experts, who can help potential investors achieve financial success.

Criminals then convince victims to use fraudulent websites or apps and coach victims through the investment process, show them fake profits, and encourage victims to invest more. When victims attempt to withdraw their money, they are told they need to pay a fee or taxes. Victims are unable to get their money back, even if they pay the imposed fees or taxes.

We don’t know if “Tom” is scamming people or actually has an idea, but if he can print money with crypto, why would he need to bring in more competition? Wouldn’t that dry out the pool?

People thought the revenge was brilliant

And have had a lot of different reactions to the story

Some, however, thought “John” was no better than “Tom”

Quite a few shared their own similar experiences

