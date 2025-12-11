Redditors have recently been sharing the most brilliant acts of revenge they’ve somehow managed to pull off without getting caught. From taking karma into their own hands to getting petty payback via social media , this list is full of ideas for you to use on your own enemies, pandas. So have fun scrolling through and enjoying some sweet schadenfreude, and remember to upvote the stories that you find extremely satisfying!

They say revenge is a dish best served cold. But it might also be wise to pull it off in the sneakiest way possible, so nothing can ever be traced back to you. You know, for legal reasons…

#1 Found out my (now ex) wife was having an affair. She’s the kind of person who panics when they have to anything technological. So naturally I logged her out of every single one of her streaming apps/services on her smart TV and deleted any memory of the accounts, as well as each app individually. I bet she still hasn’t signed in to some of them.

#2 This seems minor in comparison to some, but my (ex) stepsister kept stealing my clothes, using my makeup, and shoving garbage on my side of the room so I got in trouble. So one day before school, after she left (since middle school started earlier than high school) I dumped extra fine makeup glitter that she had into her underwear and sock drawer. I was a well behaved kid that stayed out of trouble, and I was busy with school and sports most of the time, so I didn't get in trouble for it.



I did fess up to my dad a few years after his divorce though and we cried laughing about it.

#3 Packed caviar in her curtain rods and raw shrimp behind her switchplates. she never found them, but accused me of burying a dead animal under her house. she had to sell at a 50,000$ loss and move. i can only imagine the stench. this was a former boss who owed me 800$ and dicked me around for three months with excuses.



never leave your housekey under the mat, people.

#4 Depends on what they’ve done and what kind of person they are.



There was this one guy that used to drink a lot. He did some stuff that I didn’t approve of and indirectly screwed me over.



I would call the police maybe once a month, and say that I think ”the driver in a car with license plate XYZ is drunk” so he would be on their radar if they saw his car. He got caught drunk driving maybe 6 months after he had done me bad.

Revenge is best served cold. I’ve got no regrets and I think I potentially saved some lives in the process.

#5 I accidentally spilled milk down the heating vent the day I moved out of a rental with a horrible roommate who stole over $800 from me (she was staying there). I’m so clumsy🤭.

#6 Sent a countdown to someone's home address, work address and football club.

Started at 50 and posted them every 2 days.

Back when stamps were 40 p.

Well worth it.

He spazzed out at work when it got to number 8.

I stopped at number 5.

If he ever upsets me again hes going to get number 4.

#7 In middle school I wrote the name of someone that was bullying me on one of the shared textbooks in the class. The teacher (a nun) saw it, thought it was him that wrote it, and he got detention for a week if I recall. He kept saying "Do you really think I'd be dumb enough to write my own name on a textbook?" The teacher kept saying "People write their names on things all the time." And I'm on the other side of the room laughing discreetly, knowing who really did it. Just thinking about this 40 years later is giving me the giggles.

#8 In army basic training my bunk mate was a jerk. I took the spare key to his locker without him knowing and would unlock it sometimes when we left for training.



If instructors found a locker unsecured they would toss it: throw everything in it all over the place. I still remember my bunk mate looking shocked after getting his locker tossed. He was so certain he locked his locker. He started questioning reality a little bit.

#9 My son and I always trying to out prank each other. Last year he went on a two month holiday and asked if I could look after his lawn for him. He always had a really nice lawn. I fertalized the heck out of it and now he can't understand why he now has to cut it twice a week.

#10 When I was in elementary school, I had an awful bully who would constantly make fun of me. One day in particular it was recess, and the playground had a jungle gym area with a few slides. Well, the flooring had holes in it, and the kid who bullied me put his fingers through the flooring so he could hang onto the jungle gym. I noticed it, and I stepped on his fingers, hard.



A moment or so later I saw him crying his eyes out being escorted to the nurse's office by teachers. It felt good.

#11 In the late 90s an old landlord kicked me out without any decent notice, to move his girlfriend in. Then wouldn't give me my 200 deposit back even though the room was kept spotless. 200 was a lot at the time and he almost made me homeless but for the generosity of a friend.



Anyway, the guy was money obsessed and I think he preffered his black (admittedly gorgeous) classic 80s BMW, to his air head gf (sorry but she was).



Anyway I left it about a month and then one night (at about 3am) drove over to the house. I doused the BMW with brake fluid. It destroyed the lovely black paint job and I felt the anger leave me.



Not proud of it, but I kinda am.

#12 Company terminated my contract and were utter jerks about it. The HR head openly laughed etc. I simply didn’t mention the major bug in the code that I had spotted earlier. I was still on contact with the guys that work there and a few months later they released new message processing .. that instantly crashed the moment the client used it. I don’t know what they eventually did but I know my replacement was stumped for over a week about how it has broken when none of that code has changed!

#13 Wrote their phone number on the wall of a public bathroom in a popular “pick up” spot.



Placed an add for a free washer and dryer in a local news paper for sale section. A friend of mine accidentally did this. His phone never stopped ringing for three days.

#14 Tl;dr - Harmonica cable-tied underneath my ex's car



Over 20 years ago I left my toxic spouse, tried to do it the right way, didn't gossip to mutual friends, didn't speak poorly of them or anything.



They proceeded to ruin my reputation with the majority of our mutual friends by saying I was toxic, stole from them when I left and even refused to pay for vet bills so they had to put our cat down. (they didn't even tell me the cat was sick, I'd have done anything for that beautiful fuzzball)



So my revenge wasn't much, but satisfying.



I cable-tied a harmonica to the top of a cross-beam under their car where it would still get air flow. It was behind and below the engine so that unless they needed to remove the engine to replace the clutch or similar, they'd never find it.



Until you hit about 40kmh/25mph it does nothing, but over that it starts to hum, louder the faster you go. Makes quite a concerning sound at highway speeds.



Heard later it drove her batty, cost her hundreds at the mechanic and eventually had to sell the car because they couldn't find it.

#15 When I was young there was a 12-13 year old boy up the street who was a terror, and his parents pretty much encouraged his behavior. One afternoon we were all playing and my 10 year old sister said something he didn’t like so he punched her in the face hard enough to bloody her nose and lip. My parents confronted his and they said “Oh well, boys will be boys.”



A couple of months later my cousin and I snuck out early on a weekday morning (it was summer) with a 100 foot length of really strong paracord. We tied one end to the back of dad’s car and the other to the top of their decorative wrought iron mailbox and left the rest coiled up under some leaves.



We didn’t see it happen but when we walked by the next afternoon it was clear it worked - the mailbox was gone and it had obviously been ripped out pretty violently. Boys will be boys.

#16 Back in the day, my neighbour had a rat / skunk infested old travel trailer in his back driveway. Creepy dude that refused to deal with it. So I put an ad in the local Craigslist "free trailer". It was gone within 5 hours.

#17 Not my story, but an old maintenance guy from my old apartment complex.



He heard that many cars were being broken into and he had just bought a new jeep. Within a week, the jeep was broken into, so he replaced his windows, filed a police report and called it good. The next week, however, he walked outside and saw that his windows were broken out again. He got everything repaired and did the same thing with the police report and all. He ended up buying a new radio that probably had the latest and greatest tape player, but he knew that break-ins were still occuring in his neighborhood. This is when he thought to tape razor blades underneath the stereo in the rear so when someone grabbed it, it would slice their fingers.



Within a week, he walks outside and realizes his window is broken out again. But, he remembered that he taped the razor blades to the stereo. So he walks up to his jeep and describes it as a crime scene. He said there was blood EVERYWHERE along with a blood trail on the sidewalk from the person that broke in, but his stereo was still there. No one ever touched his jeep again. He said he still felt really bad for it, but he got to keep his radio.

#18 Was sitting on plane. Guy behind me was on business trip with lady who’d never flown before. He was talking loud and being a real jerk to her. His briefcase was under my seat. I pressed the latch and realized it was unlocked. I put a tampon right on top. Would have loved to see his face when he got to his meeting and opened it.

#19 A devout Christian woman was spouting off a whole lot of nonsense. Added her to a prayer list that came with a notification.



"We are praying that you get your anger and resentment under control and can walk right with the Lord."



They also sent Bible verses tailored to her predicament. She asked for help blocking the number. I told her it was a different number each time, sorry about that.



Unblockable.



Her behavior actually inproved.

#20 BF of 12 yrs was cheating, i moved out. he wanted to get back together so I did but kept my place. He still was seeing the other woman. At 3am i went to his house and let the air out of three tires. Happened to drop a tampon out of my pocket without knowing. oops. I got a call from him the next morning that 'the other woman flattened THREE of my tires!"



"Oh no! How terrible!"



Made sure to dump him three weeks later.

#21 Another one, other woman (also married) was a lay pastor in her church. I forwarded some very spicy emails to the pastor in charge proving her affair with my (now ex).

#22 I had a chemistry instructor who was terrible. I was a 4.0 student, and I had to jump through so much for her. For example, she asked a question on a quiz and because I’m a nerd and love chemistry, I actually read the paragraph in the book that answered that question. It literally, exactly was the answer to that question. I answered it correctly but was marked wrong. I got up and tried to show her the book answer and she refused to look at it and told me I was wrong. 5 minutes later, her favorite student (who matched her ethnicity) did the same thing, and ONLY THEN did she give me credit for my answer. This woman would interchange “atom” and “molecule”, despite them not being synonyms. A million other things made that quarter a living hell for me.



I took two years of chemistry at that school and was a good enough student that I got a job in the lab. For over 3 years. I even got promoted (with a pay increase and full benefits) to running the entire lab when the lab director was out on medical leave for a year.



Because I became friends with and became part of that chemistry department, they refused to hire that awful instructor ever again. She has no idea it was me who talked smack about her to everyone in the chemistry department, and that’s why she couldn’t get any contracts there after that.

#23 I was a newly promoted assistant manager when the team’s manager was fired for falsifying the team’s timesheets. Upper management decided to clean house by demoting all the assistant managers and bringing in new leadership. I was crushed because I had only been in the assistant manager role for two weeks (hadn’t even completed training).



The VP behind the firings and demotions decided to throw a holiday party on company time. She used the corporate card to buy beer and wine to make it a festive occasion.



I reported her to the company’s anonymous tip line for drinking during company hours. The company had a zero tolerance policy for alcohol at work. I made the case that she endangered us all by encouraging drinking while on the clock and not providing non alcoholic beverage options.



A few weeks later she was escorted out of the building by HR. I later filed a claim with the state labor board over my unfair demotion and received $60,000 in a settlement.

#24 Swapped the coffee at work for decaf as revenge towards a deeply unpleasant coffee maniac coworker. Cold sweats, headaches. Offered more coffee "as you don't look well." They left a few days later after having a blazing row with another coworker and the manager.

#25 I used to work in an HVAC shop maintaining multiple buildings. The assistant supervisor when he was a regular tech did nothing except play solitaire all day on the computer but once he got the management position started hounding everyone else about productivity.



There were two primary duties we had, service calls and preventative maintenance, so if we had no calls and our PMs got done we would sit in the locker room and watch tv to wait for tickets to come in. The assistant didn’t like that and would do random petty things like throw water on the floor when noone was around and tell us to clean it up or go create a problem somewhere that needed to be fixed.



I used to get there earlier than everyone else because in the morning time we would do rounds to make sure all the equipment was running and I was responsible for multiple buildings. I forget what happened but one day he did something that rubbed me the wrong way and I decided to mess with him. His locker had a lock built into it and also a hole on the handle that you could put another lock on. So some mornings I would put a nut and bolt on the handle so he needed to go get a few wrenches to get it off.



By the time he arrived in the morning multiple people were already there. He would be fuming about it every time but we all just told him it was already there and maybe the night shift was doing it. I did this intermittently until he retired. It was harmless enough because I didn’t break anything, just caused him a minor inconvenience once in a while like he would do to us.

#26 My apartment complex in college had reserved parking spots. Some Chinese student kept visiting his buddy and taking my spot, sometimes for the entire night.



I tried to talk to him, left notes, eventually even called the complex with no results. So I took off his license plates, folded them up and tossed them in the dumpster. Saw him pulled over a few days later.

#27 Had an ex who was highly allergic to poison ivy. I would walk home through the poison ivy. I would not wash my feet. I would go to bed and smear my poison ivy infested feet in the bedding. Picture snow angel action. He could never figure out how he got it as he was always so careful.

#28 Here in r/Nevada we have a Smog Snitch tip line. You can anonymously report visible exhaust gases. If someone upsets me on a roadway. I get their plate number and snitch on them. I am not alone. This is done by many many ticked off ex-wives and ex-girlfriends,.

#29 Covered an entire floor in shaving cream, except for a series of carefully placed stepping stones that we covered in KY. Then waited in the apartment below. It worked perfectly-victim jumped to the first KY patch, fell over and slid through the shaving cream.

#30 Had a huge disagreement with my bank a few years ago. They were totally wrong, refused to admit it or refund the costs that I incurred. So I went to the grocery store and bought a huge piece of fish, then went to said bank, and put the fish into my safety deposit box. Went into the bank a couple of times in the next week or two. You could smell something "fishy" but it was not overpowering. However, about a week later I got a phone call from the bank asking me to come in. when I entered the bank it stunk to high heavens in there. The manager (who had goofed me during the prior disagreement) was there having a few other people open their safety deposit boxes. My turn to open mine (the stench was awful). I open it up and sure enough there is a piece rotted fish in it. the manager screamed at me "You put a piece of fish in your safety deposit box ? " I said "Hey pal, do you know the price of Salmon these days" Told him to "Get outta my way" and walked out ! I felt a little bad that I inconvenienced other safety deposit box holders, but it was SO worth it. Take that CIBC.

#31 There was a local tattoo shop that didn't like it if you parked in front of their store even though it was a downtown area with normal meters. They wanted to park their own hot rod cars there. So they would deflate the tires of anyone that was there for any great length of time and then point and laugh when the person came back. This happened to me twice. I ended looking up who the owner was, and signing them up for as many products as possible to the store that would challenge one's masculinity. Free brochures for viagra, hair club for men, adult toys, you name it. I even sent a guy there to do a free tupee fitting. Whenever something weird came across my feeds, I would sign him up for it. From what I understand, he was furious because the rest of the staff would give him hell every time something showed up. I also started carrying a mini compressor in my trunk.

#32 In University 20+ years ago, we were attending a keg party after an exam. Our exam ran till 5:30pm, we got dinner afterwards (and a few beers) and then made our way to the party via a bus. Got there around 8-8:30pm. Party was bumping when we arrived. Paid $20 a head to get in, all you can drink.



Get to the keg, singular, keg, and it's spraying foam. It's empty. Some other dudes are standing around, also pissed cause they also got scammed. Didn't know the host so go back to him and say, bro, we need our money back, we didn't get a single drink. He and his housemates, who were all enormous, told us toget lost, no refunds, our cups had beer in em (from foam) so we clearly drank.



So we figure okay, we're not gonna start anything with a house full of dudes (and all their friends) over $60 bucks total, we'll just hit the bar. So we said fine, and go to get our coats to bail. On our way I tell my boys to hold up, I gotta use the can. Really had to go after dinner, but these guys bathroom is just absolutely filthy. I figure I'm gonna have to hover like I'm at a nasty public toilet. But then in the single most luminescent moment of brilliance in my ENTIRE life, I remove the top off the tank of their toilet, drape two of their bath towels over the tank, one per side, to protect my cheeks and proceed to take a legitimately deserved upper decker in these jerks' toilet. A truly epic coiler too, this puppy was solid and had a decent amount of girth.



I wipe up, and leave it all in the tank up top for good measure, return the towels to the racks, replace the lid of the tank and walk directly outta there without saying another word. Never heard another word about it, and it's one of my best stories even 20 years later.

#33 When my ex's bill collectors called I gave them new gf's cell number.

#34 I turned off their water. Or nearly turned it off. Many single family homes in a development has a water shut-off valve, buried in a small utility box, usually in front of their house. I opened the cover, used a crescent wrench to mostly shut off the water, so there was no pressure and little flow inside the house.

#35 Reported a manager behind his back and got one guy suspended and the manager fired.



All because he wouldn't let me use my chair to do my job.

#36 There’s a woman at my company that everyone hates but she keeps a very wealthy client happy (we all know how she achieves that) so she gets away with being a total jerk and somehow also gets special treatment including her own company truck. One day the office sent me out to do a job with her truck and I noticed she kept the protective plastic film on the touch screen. She had this truck for years and I know how picky she is so I peeled the plastic halfway off and then put it back so it had plenty of air bubbles and the film was all stretched and warped lol a very minor thing to do but I know that she was livid when she got her truck back.

#37 Attached their phone number to about 100 keys and left them in various bars, and other public places.

#38 I had a coworker that would pop off once a week and be really rude to everyone. The height adjustment on our chairs was kind of broken. If you pushed the lever in a bit when the chair was at its desired height, it would sink over 2 to 3 seconds when you sat down. I pushed that lever in every single time I had the opportunity. People would trade their chairs with him so that he would stop complaining, I would give it an hour or two, and then push the lever. It lasted for about 6 months. He never seemed to suspect anyone, he would just flip out at the chair.

#39 At ticketing at an airport with really long lines. I finally made it to the front and a lady jumps the line in front of me. I politely ask her to get in line like everyone else. She indicates she only wants to ask a quick question. Of course that’s a lie as she proceeds to check her bags. Unfortunate for her she leaves her carryon at the counter. I wait a short while then report to security an unattended bag. Said bag is removed for inspection. So much for her bag making the flight.

#40 A friend of mine's kid had a teacher that had it out for them. This teacher went out of their way to make it impossible for the kid. Yelled at him for writing with a stubby pencil, standing up while doing morning work, for using their disability accommodations. My friend spent an entire week signing the teacher for random catalogs. I told them they should have written an automated script, but my friend said it was cathartic doing it manually. I can only imagine the teachers mailbox being stuffed full of catalogs each day.

#41 Girl cheated on me in high school with multiple guys, all ignorant of one another. I contacted them all, told them, and printed out all of the evidence (way before group chats and screenshots) and the evidence magically found its way to the gossip queen of the school.

#42 When I first married my husband I was young and still figuring out life, in the few interactions I had with the secretary at my husbands office she would passive aggressively belittle me such as needing to fill out insurance forms when my husband was out of town. She called to say they needed to be turn in before he would be back and "They are very easy to understand so even you could do it". Fine witch game on. She was very prescise about her desk almost obsessive. I would meet my husband at his office to commute home a few times a week and a few times a month he was there later then everyone else and I used that time to put my own little touch on her desk. Pencils well their tips got broken. I had my husband hold on to pens that ran out of ink to replace the ones on her desk with the empty ones. Yes, he was fine with what I was doing. I would remove all the paper from the printer, take out staples from the stapler and jam up keys on her computer, disconnect the monitor and move a few things around. Went on for over a year and the day after my husband would say she was always in a bad mood because things kept going wrong. Filled my heart with joy.

#43 As an elementary teacher, when I need to fart I will specifically crop dust the kids that annoy the hell out of me. I’ve never been caught as they usually end up blaming each other.

#44 I was an intern at a company and one of the big dawg execs was known to be a d-bag. At our company Christmas party, he grabbed my university girlfriend and started dancing with her. I assumed everyone was just having fun, so his wife and I started to playfully dance (even though she was very attractive). He grabbed my arm and said “if you ever touch my wife again I’ll make sure you never find another job in this city.” He made a big scene.



Fast forward 5-6 years later, I have since moved companies and industry, so I never had to deal with that exec again. I’m at a Gala and I bump into his wife, but by this time she was his now ex-wife…



We started chatting, sharing a few laughs and drinks. As the night goes on, she brings up that situation at the Christmas party and always felt bad for how it went down. Night goes on and she invites me back to her home.



One thing led to another and we had a wonderful night together. We remained in touch but it was never anything more.



Now that I’m much older I don’t feel the same but at the time, my young 25 year old brain felt like I got sweet sweet revenge.

#45 One summer, we were at this two week outdoorsy camp with a bunch of kids from a bunch of schools. They staggered the arrivals and departures to make onboarding easier so my group arrived a week before another group that was full of alpha-type bullies. They were passive aggressive on a good day and most days were just straight up aggressive to my friends and I. Really changed the vibe for everyone. We were leaving on a Sunday and they were going to be there another full week (since we arrived a week earlier) so I snuck into their bunkhouse with a piece of raw fish I swiped from the cafeteria and placed it inside the box spring under one of their beds. Day one, there was no noticeable smell, but I heard from a counselor there that they ended up gagging from the smell on day 2 and pulled out almost every piece of furniture before they found it at like 3am. Because my group was completely gone, they assumed it was an inside job and there was a bunch of infighting between the bullies.

#46 Put a for sale sign on my bosses car, his phone didn't stop ringing. Another time, took the keys to his btand new Escalade, rolled down the window, broke a vase and threw the glass on the drivers side seat along with a big rock ! It looked so real. When he discovered it, he called his wife in tears !

#47 It was the beginning of the year, in early primary (elementary) school, and we were making A3 posters that were to decorate the school hall. As one may know, one of the worst crimes in this period of development is the eraser-napper. The thief in question had my eraser more than i did. Cunningly I took my eraser and dipped the edge he had been using into some ink. Shortly after, a hand slithered across desk - my newly modified eraser was gone. Just as time wasn't used for permission, time wasn't used to inspect the tool of destruction. The subsequent screams stalled class, in one act all heads rotated to one spot, to the carnage of my making.

Anyway (i'm running out of time here) the day finished in about 2 minutes time and we had to hand in our posters.

Till the end of term the result of my actions where plastered on a wall, a smear of black ink over said masterpiece, as a warning to all - never steal my eraser.

#48 Submitted this in another thread, but I had a girlfriend who basically used me for every single essay she had to do for school and otherwise.



She had me write her an admissions essay to use for trying to get into fashion school. Shortly after this, she broke up with me because I wouldn't give her a credit card so she could rent a van to visit some friends and do whatever else halfway across the country.



I ended up calling/emailing the admissions department of each of the schools, and just saying that the essays were written by me and plagiarized. I then filled out her information online for every single medical certification school (you know those let us contact you! pages)

because she had always said that Medical Assistant was her backup plan in life but she hated the thought of it.