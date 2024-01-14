This Group Posts Pictures Of Custom Dog Houses, And Here Are 38 Of The Best Ones
Just like people, dogs need a safe and comfortable space for a healthy and happy life.
Luckily, there are plenty of ways we can provide them with this. And most of them can be found on the subreddit 'Barkitecture' — members of this online community regularly post pictures of custom dog houses that are the epitome of modern pet living.
Whether we're talking about functional staircases or comfy beds, the residents of these units must be barking about their features to the whole neighborhood!
Deluxe Dog Door
Their Own Little Balcony
This is broken bones waiting to happen; you CANNOT expect a terrier to stay behind such a tiny railing if they see something they want to go after. They've got big dog protective instincts, and once they're focused in on something it's d*** the consequences!