Just like people, dogs need a safe and comfortable space for a healthy and happy life.

Luckily, there are plenty of ways we can provide them with this. And most of them can be found on the subreddit 'Barkitecture' — members of this online community regularly post pictures of custom dog houses that are the epitome of modern pet living.

Whether we're talking about functional staircases or comfy beds, the residents of these units must be barking about their features to the whole neighborhood!