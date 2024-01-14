ADVERTISEMENT

Just like people, dogs need a safe and comfortable space for a healthy and happy life.

Luckily, there are plenty of ways we can provide them with this. And most of them can be found on the subreddit 'Barkitecture' — members of this online community regularly post pictures of custom dog houses that are the epitome of modern pet living.

Whether we're talking about functional staircases or comfy beds, the residents of these units must be barking about their features to the whole neighborhood!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Deluxe Dog Door

Deluxe Dog Door

BasenjiFart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Their Own Little Balcony

Their Own Little Balcony

_yunotfunny_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
lyricamelody avatar
Lyrica Melody
Lyrica Melody
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is broken bones waiting to happen; you CANNOT expect a terrier to stay behind such a tiny railing if they see something they want to go after. They've got big dog protective instincts, and once they're focused in on something it's d*** the consequences!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#3

Doggo With A View

Doggo With A View

queerasf0lk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Chill Spot

Chill Spot

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Had To Bribe Him With Baby Carrots To Get In But He's Learning To Love It

Had To Bribe Him With Baby Carrots To Get In But He's Learning To Love It

ajax5686 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Cozy Dog Cabin

Cozy Dog Cabin

beanburritobaby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Are Dog Ramps Acceptable?! My Friend’s Dog, Buddy, Doesn’t Do Stairs Well. So They Asked Me To Build Him A Ramp. Voilà!

Are Dog Ramps Acceptable?! My Friend’s Dog, Buddy, Doesn’t Do Stairs Well. So They Asked Me To Build Him A Ramp. Voilà!

HowWeGonnaGetEm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

My Old Friend Needed A New Bed. So I Made Him One!

My Old Friend Needed A New Bed. So I Made Him One!

Richicash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Built This About 6 Years Ago For Our Dogs. Made From Logs On Our Land, 4 Feet Wide, 7 Feet Long And A Small Heat Lamp For The Winter

Built This About 6 Years Ago For Our Dogs. Made From Logs On Our Land, 4 Feet Wide, 7 Feet Long And A Small Heat Lamp For The Winter

northern41 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

First Doghouse

First Doghouse

jjboogaloo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Built A Cozy Place For My Dog To Hang Out

Built A Cozy Place For My Dog To Hang Out

BloodSoakedDoilies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

This Is Maya, Her Owner Built Her A Luxury Cabin So That People Passing By Can Say Hello

This Is Maya, Her Owner Built Her A Luxury Cabin So That People Passing By Can Say Hello

Thund3rbolt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Priorities

Priorities

pizzamarguerita Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

I Was Told This Belonged Here. Made A Bunk Bed For My Dog And My Half Dog

I Was Told This Belonged Here. Made A Bunk Bed For My Dog And My Half Dog

Sam41Gaming Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

I Was Recommended To Share My Doggy House With This Community! I Hope It Makes The Cut!

I Was Recommended To Share My Doggy House With This Community! I Hope It Makes The Cut!

Omnijohn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Spent Some Social Distancing Time Building Rufio A Mansion

Spent Some Social Distancing Time Building Rufio A Mansion

240ZT Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Was Told To Post Here!

Was Told To Post Here!

believeandtrust385 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Meet Sammy And Her New House!

Meet Sammy And Her New House!

PQ6 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

My Husky Sequoia Inspecting Her New House

My Husky Sequoia Inspecting Her New House

masspromo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

A House vs. A Home

A House vs. A Home

BloodSoakedDoilies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Someone Told Me This Would Be Appreciated Here!

Someone Told Me This Would Be Appreciated Here!

Woodworks-of-art Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

I Made A Two Story Dog House For My Mastiff. I Haven’t Even Painted Yet And She Loves It

I Made A Two Story Dog House For My Mastiff. I Haven’t Even Painted Yet And She Loves It

BloodSoakedDoilies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Chicago Fire Dept Engine 115 Has This Doghouse. Originally Built For Bear (R.I.P.), It Is Now Frequented By Good Boy Jax When He Hangs Around Outside

Chicago Fire Dept Engine 115 Has This Doghouse. Originally Built For Bear (R.I.P.), It Is Now Frequented By Good Boy Jax When He Hangs Around Outside

Shradersofthelostark Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Designed And Built A Dog House For The Pups With My Dad

Designed And Built A Dog House For The Pups With My Dad

jelcaliu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Doghouse Complete!

Doghouse Complete!

BloodSoakedDoilies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

My Good Boy Robin Chilling In The House I Made For Him (He Chews Some Parts Of It To Make An Artistic Statement)

My Good Boy Robin Chilling In The House I Made For Him (He Chews Some Parts Of It To Make An Artistic Statement)

BooRocknRoll Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Beanie Is Already Loving Her Christmas Present!

Beanie Is Already Loving Her Christmas Present!

LadyParnassus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Dogs Burgers

Dogs Burgers

FLiPsiCkLe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

A Home Fit For A King

A Home Fit For A King

asilverwillow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Kennel I Made For My 5 Month Old GSD

Kennel I Made For My 5 Month Old GSD

Cyborg_888 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

I Am Not A Carpenter, But I Managed To Build This Indoor House For My Little Dog! And Now It's Christmas Ready And Decorated!

I Am Not A Carpenter, But I Managed To Build This Indoor House For My Little Dog! And Now It's Christmas Ready And Decorated!

The_Watchist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

I Built A Dog Bar For A Local Pub. Want To Give It A Name So Suggestions Welcome

I Built A Dog Bar For A Local Pub. Want To Give It A Name So Suggestions Welcome

BloodSoakedDoilies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Made Mrs. Oakley A Hacienda. Now She Is Ready For The Long Wet Oregon Winter. (Let's Be Honest. Wife Gunna Have Her Inside Anyways)

Made Mrs. Oakley A Hacienda. Now She Is Ready For The Long Wet Oregon Winter. (Let's Be Honest. Wife Gunna Have Her Inside Anyways)

kbjohnson90 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Custom Doghome

Custom Doghome

iUkraine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Built My Puppy A House Out Of Scrap Materials From A Job I Was Working At. I’m An Electrician Just Had To Buy Screws / Nails And Solar Lights!

Built My Puppy A House Out Of Scrap Materials From A Job I Was Working At. I’m An Electrician Just Had To Buy Screws / Nails And Solar Lights!

calebrowland98 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Weekend DIY

Weekend DIY

FlimsySuccess8 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

My Husband And I Built A Dog House Yesterday For Our 3 Heelers!

My Husband And I Built A Dog House Yesterday For Our 3 Heelers!

alien_opossum Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Dad Made A New Crib For The Pupper

Dad Made A New Crib For The Pupper

uhhsamurai Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!