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In today’s digital age, the line between reality and illusion has become increasingly blurred.

A perfectly framed photograph, a flawless complexion, or an effortlessly sculpted body on social media can often appear to represent everyday life — but what is seen online does not always reflect what exists beyond the screen.

Fortunately, a growing number of influencers are challenging this culture of perfection by revealing the stark contrast between carefully curated social media posts and real-life appearances.

Bored Panda spoke to Dr. Kayla Yellen, a clinical psychologist based in New York, to better understand the impact of online images and the meaningful role body positivity influencers play in reshaping beauty standards.

"In a world where we are constantly encouraged to take up less space, it is refreshing and inspiring to be met with self-acceptance," she said, adding that prevailing beauty ideals have led many of her patients to turn “to cosmetic procedures and GLP-1 medications to achieve a perceived perfect body or appearance.”