Pregnant Woman Is About To Give Birth, Gets A Nasty Surprise From Her Boyfriend

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They say timing is everything—and for one 23-year-old, that saying was about to hit home in the worst possible way. She was 39 weeks pregnant, four days from her induction date, and excited to meet the baby. Everything was finally falling into place. Or so she thought.

Because that’s when her boyfriend of two years, the man she’d planned to move in with and raise their baby alongside, dropped a bombshell: that divorce he’d told her about? Yeah, that never happened. And he wasn’t even separated—still very much married.

Shaken and suddenly facing single motherhood, the (very) soon-to-be mom turned to Reddit for advice on how to handle it all. Little did she know there would soon be another twist, this time wholesome, that most people didn’t see coming.

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Image credits: damircudic / Getty Images

This woman had four days until her baby would arrive, but her whole life was about to change first

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With little time to process all this, she turned to the internet

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Image credits: throwRA-idkwhattosay

Some commenters offered support and advice

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Others jumped to calling OP out, and she responded to some of their comments

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Image credits: Alex Hockett / Unsplash

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OP returned with an update

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash

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Image credits: throwRA-idkwhattosay

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Commenters were delighted by the good news

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The lies. The timing. Betrayal landed just as OP should have been preparing to welcome her daughter into the world, not questioning everything she thought she knew. It’s the kind of story that reads like a movie plot. But infidelity and broken trust aren’t just dramatic plot devices; they’re everyday realities for a lot of people, and the statistics back that up.

A 2025 YouGov survey found that half of Americans (53%) said they’d been cheated on, with one-third (33%) admitting to having been the one to do the cheating. Among people in relationships at the time they were polled, a quarter (25%) said they’d engaged in intimacy with someone else without their partner’s consent. But even these numbers may be low. As the American Survey Center notes, people aren’t always honest about their own dishonesty—meaning the real figures could be higher.

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Nonetheless, in a report on Infidelity Rates by Country 2026, the World Population Review lists two details that land eerily close to home for this story. In the US, once an affair begins, it tends to last two years on average—almost exactly as long as the poster’s relationship. And when an affair like this does come to light, the data suggests roughly two-thirds of marriages don’t survive the discovery.

At this point, it’s worth remembering that OP had no way of knowing—short of asking to see his divorce papers—that the man was in fact married. He had told her repeatedly and convincingly that he was divorced, and she was deceived, perhaps even more thoroughly than his admittedly suspicious wife was. That distinction matters, and it brings us to the update that takes this from just another story about cheating—shocking as the timing may have been—into something far more unexpected: an uplifting show of solidarity.

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The story could easily have followed an all-too-familiar script—one where two women, both hurt by the same man’s lies, ended up blaming each other instead. As psychologist Andrea Bonior has said, women in this position are often framed as “either the one that tempted him, or the one that drove him away”—conveniently letting the man in the middle off scot-free. Researchers at Cardiff University found that women tend to do exactly this: direct their anger at “the other woman” rather than the man who broke his vows.

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It’s a pattern that’s played out publicly for decades: Monica Lewinsky bore the brunt of public judgment as “the other woman” while Bill Clinton faced comparatively little lasting fallout, and when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s marriage ended, it was Angelina Jolie, not Pitt, who became the villain of the story.

Not this time. When OP finally spoke with the wife, their conversation was calm and kind. There was no confrontation and no anger directed her way. The woman wanted to make sure OP was doing okay and had everything she needed. She also said she was going to divorce her husband, placing the blame exactly where it belonged.

As for what happens next for OP and her little girl—custody, support, a father who may or may not show up—she said that if the man wanted to be in his child’s life, he’d be welcome.

But this time, OP would need more than just his word.

What do you think about the way OP and the man’s wife dealt with the situation? What advice would you give each of them? Let us know in the comments!

Some commenters reflected on the whole situation and some of the criticisms OP received

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