Who Is Nancy Sinatra? Nancy Sandra Sinatra is an American singer and actress, recognized for her confident persona and distinctive vocal style. The eldest daughter of Frank Sinatra, she carved her own influential path in music. Her work blended pop, rock, and country, often with a bold, independent edge. She burst into the international spotlight with her 1966 transatlantic number-one hit, “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'”. This signature song, paired with its iconic go-go boots visual, perfectly captured the spirit of the Swingin’ Sixties.

Full Name Nancy Sandra Sinatra Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American Education University High School (Los Angeles) Father Frank Sinatra Mother Nancy Barbato Siblings Frank Sinatra Jr., Tina Sinatra Kids Amanda Lambert, Angela Jennifer Lambert

Early Life and Education Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, Nancy Sandra Sinatra was the eldest of three children to Frank Sinatra and Nancy Barbato. The family later moved to Toluca Lake, California, as her father’s Hollywood career blossomed. She spent many years immersed in piano, dance, and dramatic performance lessons, along with extensive voice training. Sinatra graduated from University High School in Los Angeles in June 1958 and briefly attended UCLA.

Notable Relationships Nancy Sinatra has had two marriages and several high-profile relationships throughout her life. She married singer and actor Tommy Sands in 1960, a union that lasted five years until their divorce in 1965. She later married dancer and choreographer Hugh Lambert in 1970; they had two daughters, Amanda and Angela Jennifer (AJ), before his death in 1985. Nancy Sinatra is currently single.

Career Highlights Nancy Sinatra’s musical career saw her release numerous successful albums, including *Boots* and *How Does That Grab You?*. Her 1966 single “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” became a transatlantic number-one hit, defining her image. Beyond her solo success, she achieved another chart-topping single with her father, Frank Sinatra, on the duet “Somethin’ Stupid” in 1967. She also performed the title song for the James Bond film You Only Live Twice, solidifying her diverse artistic reach. Her contributions to music were recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006, and “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2020.