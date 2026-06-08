Who Is Bonnie Tyler? Bonnie Tyler is a Welsh singer and songwriter recognized for her distinctive husky voice, which lends a powerful, emotive quality to her rock and pop ballads. Her vocal style has defined a career spanning over five decades. She first gained international prominence with her 1977 single “It’s a Heartache,” which became a top-five hit in both the UK and US, cementing her as a global star. Her dramatic delivery captured audiences worldwide.

Full Name Bonnie Tyler Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 ½ inches (159 cm) Relationship Status Married to Robert Sullivan Net Worth $40 million Nationality Welsh Ethnicity Welsh, one quarter English Education Rhydhir Comprehensive School Father Glyndŵr Hopkins Mother Elsie Hopkins Siblings Marlene, Angela, Avis, Lynn, Paul

Early Life and Education Born Gaynor Hopkins in Skewen, Neath, Wales, Bonnie Tyler grew up in a busy, musical household with three sisters and two brothers. Her parents, Glyndŵr and Elsie Hopkins, fostered an environment where diverse musical tastes influenced her from a young age. She attended Rhydhir Comprehensive School in Neath, leaving at 16 without formal qualifications to work in a grocery shop. Her first public performance was singing a hymn in chapel.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has not marked Bonnie Tyler’s personal life; she found her enduring partner before fame. She married property developer and former Olympic judo competitor Robert Sullivan in July 1973, a union that has lasted for over five decades. The couple has no children, having faced fertility struggles after a miscarriage at age 39. They divide their time between homes in Wales and Portugal.

Career Highlights Bonnie Tyler’s signature power ballads have dominated charts, most notably her 1983 global phenomenon “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” This single sold over six million units and propelled her album Faster Than the Speed of Night to number one in the UK and top positions internationally. She later launched successful European tours, performing her classics for enthusiastic fans across the continent. Tyler’s live shows continue to demonstrate her enduring appeal and powerful vocal delivery. To date, Tyler has received three Grammy Award nominations and three Brit Award nominations, in addition to being awarded an MBE in 2022 for her contributions to music.