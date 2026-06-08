Who Is Kanye West? Kanye Omari West is an American rapper, record producer, and fashion designer, known for his relentless pursuit of creative boundaries. His multifaceted career has profoundly influenced music, fashion, and popular culture, marking him as a singular artistic force. West’s breakout moment arrived with his 2004 debut album, The College Dropout, which redefined hip-hop’s sound with its soulful samples and introspective lyrics. The album’s critical and commercial success launched him into global stardom.

Full Name Kanye Omari West Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Partnered Net Worth $400 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education American Academy of Art, Chicago State University Father Ray West Mother Donda West Kids North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West

Early Life and Education Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Kanye West moved to Chicago, Illinois, at age three, raised primarily by his mother, Dr. Donda West, an English professor. Education and a strong intellectual foundation were cornerstones of his upbringing, fostering his early interest in creative expression. He briefly attended the American Academy of Art for painting before transferring to Chicago State University to study English. However, West ultimately decided to leave college at age twenty to fully immerse himself in his burgeoning music career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kanye West’s public life, most notably his marriage to reality television personality Kim Kardashian. Their relationship garnered immense media attention, culminating in their 2014 wedding in Florence, Italy. West co-parents four children with Kardashian: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. More recently, he has been linked to Australian architectural designer Bianca Censori, with whom he reportedly had a private wedding in 2022.

Career Highlights Kanye West’s debut album, The College Dropout, established his unique sound and critical acclaim, selling millions and earning him his first Grammy Awards. He followed this with a series of chart-topping albums like Late Registration and Graduation, cementing his status as a dominant force in hip-hop. Beyond music, West launched the influential Yeezy fashion line, which garnered global attention for its distinctive aesthetic and highly sought-after footwear collaborations with Adidas. The brand became a significant cultural and commercial phenomenon. To date, West has collected 24 Grammy Awards, placing him among the most awarded artists in Grammy history. His impact extends across music, fashion, and business, solidifying his role as a pivotal figure in contemporary culture.