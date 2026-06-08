Who Is Derek Trucks? Derek Trucks is an American guitarist known for his virtuosic slide playing and soulful, genre-blending musicality. He has consistently redefined the landscape of blues and rock music. His breakout moment came in 1999 when he officially joined The Allman Brothers Band at age 20. Trucks continued to impress audiences, blending Southern rock with jazz and world music influences.

Full Name Derek Trucks Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $15 million Nationality American Education Ali Akbar College of Music Father Chris Trucks Mother Debbie Trucks Siblings Duane Trucks Kids Charles Kahlil Trucks, Sophia Naima Trucks

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, Derek Trucks grew up immersed in a musical household. His father, Chris Trucks, was an avid guitarist, and his uncle, Butch Trucks, was a founding drummer of The Allman Brothers Band. Trucks began playing guitar at nine, quickly becoming a child prodigy, and later studied sarod at the Ali Akbar College of Music, incorporating Indian classical influences into his distinctive style.

Notable Relationships Currently married to blues singer and guitarist Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks tied the knot in 2001 after meeting her on tour. Their creative and personal partnership led to the formation of the Tedeschi Trucks Band. Trucks and Tedeschi are parents to two children, Charles Kahlil Trucks, born in 2002, and Sophia Naima Trucks, born in 2004. The family often travels together, prioritizing time both on and off the road.

Career Highlights Derek Trucks’ career is defined by his deep genre immersion, particularly in blues and rock. His 2009 album, Already Free, earned a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album, cementing his status as a bandleader. He further expanded his influence by co-founding the Tedeschi Trucks Band in 2010 with his wife, Susan Tedeschi. This 12-piece ensemble quickly gained acclaim for its dynamic live shows and blend of rock, blues, soul, and jazz.