Who Is Kathy Baker? Kathy Baker is an American actress known for her versatility and compelling character work. Her performances often bring depth and authenticity to complex roles in film and television. She first gained widespread notice for her role in the 1987 film Street Smart, earning critical acclaim and awards. This impactful performance quickly established her as a formidable talent in Hollywood.

Full Name Katherine Whitton Baker Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married to Steven Robman Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Mills High School, Boston University School of Fine Arts Acting program, California Institute of the Arts, University of California, Berkeley Father John Seawand Baker Mother Helene Andree Baker Kids Julian Joseph Camilleri, Marieclaire Camilleri

Early Life and Education Raised in a Quaker family in Midland, Texas, Kathy Baker developed an early interest in acting. Her drama instructor at Mills High School significantly influenced her desire for a professional stage career. She pursued acting studies at the Boston University School of Fine Arts and the California Institute of the Arts. Later, Baker earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in French from the University of California, Berkeley.

Notable Relationships Married to director and producer Steven Robman since 2003, Kathy Baker was previously wed to Donald Camillieri. Their marriage lasted from 1984 until their divorce in 1999. Baker shares two children, Julian Joseph Camilleri and Marieclaire Camilleri, with her first husband Donald Camillieri. She maintains a private life, with her current marriage spanning over two decades.

Career Highlights Kathy Baker’s acting career spans decades, marked by memorable roles and widespread critical praise. She achieved significant recognition for her powerful performance in the 1987 film Street Smart. Her most acclaimed television work came as Dr. Jill Brock in the CBS drama series Picket Fences, which ran from 1992 to 1996. For this role, she notably won three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Baker also received a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance in Picket Fences. Her extensive filmography includes Edward Scissorhands, The Cider House Rules, and Saving Mr. Banks.