Who Is Sara Watkins? Sara Ullrika Watkins is an American singer-songwriter and fiddler known for her versatile musicianship and engaging live performances. She often blends bluegrass, folk, and country influences across her diverse projects. She gained significant public attention as a founding member of the progressive bluegrass group Nickel Creek, formed in 1989. The band’s critically acclaimed albums quickly established their unique sound, launching Watkins into the national spotlight.

Full Name Sara Ullrika Watkins Gender Female Relationship Status Married Nationality American Siblings Sean Watkins Kids One Daughter

Early Life and Education Growing up in Vista, California, Sara Watkins developed an early passion for music alongside her brother Sean, playing bluegrass festivals since childhood. Her family fostered a love for various musical genres and fostered her talent. She began learning fiddle at a young age, forming Nickel Creek with Sean and Chris Thile when she was eight years old. Her exposure to the local bluegrass community at a pizza parlor was a formative influence on her musical journey.

Notable Relationships On August 16, 2008, Sara Watkins married actor and director Todd Cooper in a private ceremony at her parents’ home in Vista, California. Their partnership has extended through her solo career and various musical endeavors. Watkins and Cooper welcomed their daughter in September 2017, an announcement she shared publicly via Twitter. The couple has maintained a relatively private family life since then.

Career Highlights Sara Watkins first achieved widespread recognition as a founding member of Nickel Creek, the progressive bluegrass trio that released acclaimed albums like This Side. The group garnered a Grammy Award and built a dedicated fanbase. Her solo career blossomed with albums such as Sara Watkins and Sun Midnight Sun, allowing her to explore diverse musical collaborations. She also co-founded the Grammy-winning trio I’m With Her and regularly performs with the Watkins Family Hour. Watkins was honored with the “Instrumentalist of the Year” award at the Americana Music Honors & Awards in 2016, a testament to her versatile and influential fiddle playing.