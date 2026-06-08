Who Is Maria Menounos? Maria Menounos is an American and Greek television host and journalist, known for her engaging interviewing style and versatile media presence. Her career has spanned across major entertainment news outlets and various high-profile events. She first gained significant public attention as a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight, then later co-hosting Extra and E! News. Menounos also co-hosted the Eurovision Song Contest 2006, expanding her international reach.

Full Name Maria Menounos Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (172 cm) Relationship Status Married to Keven Undergaro Net Worth $20 million Nationality American, Greek Ethnicity Greek American Education Medford High School, Emerson College Father Konstantinos Menounos Mother Litsa Menounos Siblings younger brother Kids Athena Alexandra

Early Life and Education Raised in Medford, Massachusetts, Maria Menounos is the daughter of Greek immigrants, Konstantinos and Litsa Menounos, who instilled in her a strong work ethic from an early age. She grew up speaking Greek at home and attending Greek Orthodox church. She attended Medford High School before enrolling at Emerson College, where she double-majored in broadcast journalism and film. Menounos also gained early reporting experience for Channel One News, laying the groundwork for her media career.

Notable Relationships Currently married to director and producer Keven Undergaro, Maria Menounos began dating him in April 1998, with their engagement announced in 2016. They tied the knot during a televised New Year’s Eve ceremony in 2017 and later had a Greek Orthodox wedding. Menounos and Undergaro welcomed their daughter, Athena Alexandra, via surrogate in June 2023 after a decade-long fertility journey.

Career Highlights Maria Menounos built a robust career in entertainment news, co-hosting popular shows like Extra and E! News. She anchored numerous live events and interviewed countless celebrities, making her a familiar face in households nationwide. Menounos also gained recognition as a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight and Access Hollywood. Beyond television hosting, she co-created and serves as CEO of AfterBuzz TV, a major online podcast network. Her entrepreneurial spirit expanded into writing New York Times bestselling books and producing films. Menounos collected a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment News Program, alongside her team. She has also made several memorable appearances as a professional wrestler in WWE.