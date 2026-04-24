Who Is Jack Quaid? Jack Henry Quaid is an American actor, known for his compelling screen presence and versatile performances across various genres. He has cultivated a distinctive career through both live-action and voice roles. His breakout moment arrived with his portrayal of Hughie Campbell in the satirical superhero series The Boys, which quickly garnered widespread acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. This role cemented Quaid’s status as a formidable talent in contemporary television.

Full Name Jack Henry Quaid Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Rusyn/Ruthenian, Polish, Scottish, Scots-Irish/Northern Irish, Irish, German Education Crossroads School, NYU Tisch School of the Arts Father Dennis Quaid Mother Meg Ryan Siblings Thomas Quaid, Zoe Quaid

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Jack Quaid grew up immersed in the film industry, being the only child of actors Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid. His parents encouraged his education and childhood experiences. He attended Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California, where he was president of the Bad Movie Club. Quaid later studied drama for three years at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Notable Relationships Jack Quaid married Australian actress and The Boys co-star Claudia Doumit in a private ceremony in Braidwood, New South Wales, Australia, on April 18, 2026. The couple had been romantically linked since 2022. Prior to his marriage to Doumit, Quaid was in a relationship with actress Lizzy McGroder from 2016 to 2021.

Career Highlights Jack Quaid gained significant recognition for his starring role as Hughie Campbell in the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series The Boys, which debuted in 2019. He has also lent his voice to prominent animated characters such as Brad Boimler in Star Trek: Lower Decks from 2020 to 2024 and Superman in My Adventures with Superman starting in 2023. His film career includes his debut as Marvel in the dystopian film The Hunger Games in 2012, followed by notable roles in the slasher film Scream in 2022 and Christopher Nolan’s historical epic Oppenheimer in 2023. Quaid continues to take on diverse projects, showcasing his range.