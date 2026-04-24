Who Is Aidan Gillen? Aidan Gillen is an Irish actor known for his nuanced portrayals of complex, often morally ambiguous characters. His distinctive intensity brings a compelling depth to every role he undertakes. He first gained widespread attention as Stuart Alan Jones in the groundbreaking series Queer as Folk. This portrayal earned him a BAFTA nomination and solidified his reputation for taking on daring projects.

Full Name Aidan Gillen Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status In A Relationship With Camille O’Sullivan Net Worth $8 million Nationality Irish Ethnicity White Education St. Vincent’s C.B.S. Father Denis Murphy Mother Patricia Gillen Siblings Fionnuala Murphy, Patricia Murphy, John Paul Murphy Kids Berry, Joe

Early Life and Education Born Aidan Murphy in Dublin, Ireland, he was the youngest of six children to architect Denis Murphy and nurse Patricia Gillen. His family fostered an early interest in the arts, with siblings also pursuing creative fields. Gillen discovered acting at 13, joining the Dublin Youth Theatre and later attending St. Vincent’s C.B.S. in Glasnevin. His role as Nick Bottom in a youth production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream sparked his professional path.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Aidan Gillen’s personal life; he was previously married to Olivia O’Flanagan. They met as teenagers and wed in 2001, separating in 2013 before divorcing in 2014. Gillen shares two children, Berry and Joe, with O’Flanagan. More recently, he has been in a relationship with Irish singer and actress Camille O’Sullivan since 2014.

Career Highlights Aidan Gillen has built a formidable career, starring in iconic television series such as Game of Thrones, where he captivated audiences as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish. He also garnered critical acclaim for his role as Tommy Carcetti in The Wire. Beyond his acting prowess, Gillen has contributed to the entertainment landscape by co-writing and starring in films like Pickups. His voice work extends to audiobooks, including Roddy Doyle’s “The Barrytown Trilogy”.