Aidan Gillen, a close-up black and white portrait, looking directly at the camera, showcasing his career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Aidan Gillen

Born

April 24, 1968

Died
Birthplace

Dublin, Ireland

Age

58 Years Old

Horoscope

Taurus

Who Is Aidan Gillen?

Aidan Gillen is an Irish actor known for his nuanced portrayals of complex, often morally ambiguous characters. His distinctive intensity brings a compelling depth to every role he undertakes.

He first gained widespread attention as Stuart Alan Jones in the groundbreaking series Queer as Folk. This portrayal earned him a BAFTA nomination and solidified his reputation for taking on daring projects.

Full NameAidan Gillen
GenderMale
Height5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
Relationship StatusIn A Relationship With Camille O’Sullivan
Net Worth$8 million
NationalityIrish
EthnicityWhite
EducationSt. Vincent’s C.B.S.
FatherDenis Murphy
MotherPatricia Gillen
SiblingsFionnuala Murphy, Patricia Murphy, John Paul Murphy
KidsBerry, Joe

Early Life and Education

Born Aidan Murphy in Dublin, Ireland, he was the youngest of six children to architect Denis Murphy and nurse Patricia Gillen. His family fostered an early interest in the arts, with siblings also pursuing creative fields.

Gillen discovered acting at 13, joining the Dublin Youth Theatre and later attending St. Vincent’s C.B.S. in Glasnevin. His role as Nick Bottom in a youth production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream sparked his professional path.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Aidan Gillen’s personal life; he was previously married to Olivia O’Flanagan. They met as teenagers and wed in 2001, separating in 2013 before divorcing in 2014.

Gillen shares two children, Berry and Joe, with O’Flanagan. More recently, he has been in a relationship with Irish singer and actress Camille O’Sullivan since 2014.

Career Highlights

Aidan Gillen has built a formidable career, starring in iconic television series such as Game of Thrones, where he captivated audiences as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish. He also garnered critical acclaim for his role as Tommy Carcetti in The Wire.

Beyond his acting prowess, Gillen has contributed to the entertainment landscape by co-writing and starring in films like Pickups. His voice work extends to audiobooks, including Roddy Doyle’s “The Barrytown Trilogy”.

Signature Quote

“Irish actors are less bothered about playing disgusting or even flawed people. They are often the most interesting roles, after all.”

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