Who Is Cedric the Entertainer? Cedric the Entertainer is an American comedian, actor, and producer, celebrated for his warm stage presence and rich storytelling. His distinctive blend of observational humor and physical comedy has charmed audiences across various platforms, establishing him as a versatile talent. He first gained widespread public attention as one of The Original Kings of Comedy, a highly successful stand-up tour that later became a seminal Spike Lee concert film. This pivotal appearance cemented his status as a comedic force, leading to significant film and television roles.

Full Name Cedric the Entertainer Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Berkeley High School, Southeast Missouri State University Father Kittrell Kyles Mother Rosetta Boyce Siblings Sharita Kyles Wilson Kids Tiara Soria Kyles, Croix Kyles, Lucky Rose Kyles

Early Life and Education Cedric Antonio Kyles was born on April 24, 1964, in Jefferson City, Missouri, to Rosetta, a schoolteacher, and Kittrell Kyles, a railroad employee. He spent his early years in Caruthersville before moving to Berkeley, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis. He attended Berkeley High School, where his comedic flair earned him titles like Most Popular and Most Humorous. Kyles later pursued a degree in mass communication at Southeast Missouri State University, initially working as an insurance adjuster and substitute teacher.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has defined Cedric the Entertainer’s primary relationship with Lorna Wells, whom he married in September 1999. Their enduring partnership has seen Wells largely maintain a private life, stepping out for select public events to support her husband. Cedric shares two children, Croix Kyles and Lucky Rose Kyles, with Lorna, with whom he co-parents. He also has an older daughter, Tiara Soria Kyles, from a previous relationship.

Career Highlights Cedric the Entertainer’s breakthrough in comedy arrived as a headliner for The Original Kings of Comedy, a touring act that became a highly successful Spike Lee concert film. His role as Steve Hightower’s best friend, Cedric Jackie Robinson, on The Steve Harvey Show further broadened his audience. Beyond his stand-up and acting, Cedric launched his production company, Bird and a Bear Entertainment, which debuted with the film Johnson Family Vacation. He also introduced a luxury hat line, Who Ced, and a wine brand named Setta, honoring his late mother. To date, he has collected multiple NAACP Image Awards, a Richard Pryor Comic of the Year Award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cementing Kyles as a fixture in modern pop culture.