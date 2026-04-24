Who Is Djimon Hounsou? Djimon Gaston Hounsou is a Beninese American actor and model, known for bringing authenticity and a commanding presence to a diverse range of cinematic roles. He has carved a notable path in Hollywood, often portraying resilient characters. Hounsou earned widespread recognition for his role as Cinqué in the 1997 Steven Spielberg film Amistad, a performance that secured him a Golden Globe nomination. His powerful portrayal captivated critics and audiences alike, firmly establishing his dramatic capabilities.

Full Name Djimon Gaston Hounsou Gender Male Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $2 million Nationality Beninese American Ethnicity Beninese Education Dropped out of school in Lyon, France Father Pierre Hounsou Mother Albertine Hounsou Siblings Edmond Hounsou Kids Kenzo Lee Hounsou

Early Life and Education Born in Cotonou, Benin, Djimon Hounsou’s early life saw him immigrate to Lyon, France, at age 12 with his brother Edmond. He later faced a period of homelessness in Paris after dropping out of school around age 20. A chance encounter with a photographer in Paris led to his discovery, launching a modeling career that eventually spurred his move to the US in 1990 to pursue acting.

Notable Relationships Djimon Hounsou was in a high-profile relationship with model Kimora Lee Simmons, with whom he participated in a traditional commitment ceremony in Benin in 2008. The couple later separated. Hounsou shares one child, a son named Kenzo Lee Hounsou, with Simmons.

Career Highlights Djimon Hounsou’s career is marked by powerful performances, notably his breakout role as Cinqué in Steven Spielberg’s 1997 film Amistad, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He later gained further acclaim as Juba in the Oscar-winning epic Gladiator. His dramatic range also led to two Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor, first for In America in 2002 and later for Blood Diamond in 2006. Hounsou has also been a prominent figure in the Marvel and DC cinematic universes. Beyond acting, Hounsou founded Fanaticus, a production company dedicated to promoting African stories, and made his directorial debut with the documentary In Search of Voodoo: Roots to Heaven.