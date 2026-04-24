Who Is Barbra Streisand? Barbra Streisand is an American singer, actress, and filmmaker, celebrated for her powerful voice and meticulous artistic vision across multiple genres. Her six-decade career has redefined female stardom in entertainment. She first commanded public attention in the 1964 Broadway hit Funny Girl. Streisand reprised her role in the 1968 film adaptation, winning an Academy Award and solidifying her status as a global icon.

Full Name Barbra Streisand Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $400 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish American Education Erasmus Hall High School Father Emanuel Streisand Mother Diana Ida Rosen Siblings Sheldon Streisand, Roslyn Kind Kids Jason Gould

Early Life and Education Born in Brooklyn, New York, Barbra Streisand faced an early loss when her father, Emanuel Streisand, died when she was just 15 months old. Her mother, Diana Ida Rosen, worked as a school secretary, raising Barbra and her older brother Sheldon in near poverty. Streisand attended the Jewish Orthodox Yeshiva of Brooklyn and later Erasmus Hall High School, where she cultivated an early passion for acting. She bypassed college to pursue her artistic dreams in Manhattan nightclubs and the theater.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Barbra Streisand’s life, beginning with actor Elliott Gould, whom she married in 1963 after meeting on a Broadway production. Their union produced a son, Jason Gould, before their divorce in 1971. Streisand later formed a long-term partnership with Jon Peters and, in 1998, married actor James Brolin, with whom she remains to date. She co-parents her son Jason with Elliott Gould and is stepmother to Brolin’s three children.

Career Highlights Barbra Streisand’s groundbreaking career includes her Academy Award-winning performance in the 1968 film Funny Girl, establishing her as a multifaceted star. She also achieved significant musical success with her debut, The Barbra Streisand Album. Further expanding her influence, Streisand launched Barwood Films, her production company, enabling her to helm pioneering projects. With Yentl, she became the first woman to write, produce, direct, and star in a major studio film. Streisand has collected two Academy Awards, ten Grammy Awards, nine Golden Globe Awards, five Emmy Awards, and a Special Tony Award. These accolades cement her legacy as an unparalleled force in global entertainment.