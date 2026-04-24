Who Is Kelly Clarkson? Kelly Clarkson is an American singer and television personality known for her powerful vocal range and relatable demeanor. She consistently delivers a genuine, engaging presence. Her breakout moment came after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002, launching her chart-topping single “A Moment Like This.” She quickly became a household name.

Full Name Kelly Clarkson Gender Female Height 5 feet 3½ inches (161 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Greek, Welsh, English, Irish, German, Scottish) Education Burleson High School Father Stephen Michael Clarkson Mother Jeanne Ann Rose Siblings Jason Clarkson, Alyssa Clarkson Kids River Rose Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock

Early Life and Education Born in Fort Worth, Texas, Kelly Clarkson navigated her parents’ divorce at age six, leading to her being raised by her mother in Burleson. This period shaped her early independence and fostered a deep connection to music. While attending Pauline Hughes Middle School, her choir teacher discovered her exceptional voice, encouraging her to join the school choir. Clarkson later graduated from Burleson High School, performing in several musicals.

Notable Relationships Kelly Clarkson was married to talent manager Brandon Blackstock from October 2013 until their divorce was finalized in March 2022. Their relationship garnered significant media attention throughout its duration. Clarkson shares two children, River Rose Blackstock and Remington Alexander Blackstock, with Blackstock, with whom she co-parents following their separation.

Career Highlights Kelly Clarkson’s career took off with her debut album Thankful, followed by Breakaway, which produced multiple hit singles like “Since U Been Gone” and “Because of You.” She sold over 82 million records worldwide to date. Beyond music, Clarkson launched The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019, which earned multiple Daytime Emmy Awards. She also served as a coach on The Voice for ten seasons, becoming the female coach with the most winning contestants. To date, Clarkson has collected three Grammy Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, four American Music Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cementing her as an enduring pop culture icon.