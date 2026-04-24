Kelly Clarkson with long blonde wavy hair, smiling and wearing a black top, showcasing her bio and career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Kelly Clarkson

Born

April 24, 1982

Died
Birthplace

Fort Worth, Texas, US

Age

44 Years Old

Horoscope

Taurus

Who Is Kelly Clarkson?

Kelly Clarkson is an American singer and television personality known for her powerful vocal range and relatable demeanor. She consistently delivers a genuine, engaging presence.

Her breakout moment came after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002, launching her chart-topping single “A Moment Like This.” She quickly became a household name.

Full NameKelly Clarkson
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 3½ inches (161 cm)
Relationship StatusDivorced
Net Worth$50 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed (Greek, Welsh, English, Irish, German, Scottish)
EducationBurleson High School
FatherStephen Michael Clarkson
MotherJeanne Ann Rose
SiblingsJason Clarkson, Alyssa Clarkson
KidsRiver Rose Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock

Early Life and Education

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, Kelly Clarkson navigated her parents’ divorce at age six, leading to her being raised by her mother in Burleson. This period shaped her early independence and fostered a deep connection to music.

While attending Pauline Hughes Middle School, her choir teacher discovered her exceptional voice, encouraging her to join the school choir. Clarkson later graduated from Burleson High School, performing in several musicals.

Notable Relationships

Kelly Clarkson was married to talent manager Brandon Blackstock from October 2013 until their divorce was finalized in March 2022. Their relationship garnered significant media attention throughout its duration.

Clarkson shares two children, River Rose Blackstock and Remington Alexander Blackstock, with Blackstock, with whom she co-parents following their separation.

Career Highlights

Kelly Clarkson’s career took off with her debut album Thankful, followed by Breakaway, which produced multiple hit singles like “Since U Been Gone” and “Because of You.” She sold over 82 million records worldwide to date.

Beyond music, Clarkson launched The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019, which earned multiple Daytime Emmy Awards. She also served as a coach on The Voice for ten seasons, becoming the female coach with the most winning contestants.

To date, Clarkson has collected three Grammy Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, four American Music Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cementing her as an enduring pop culture icon.

Signature Quote

“I feel like you can be the best role model by being yourself. I never said I was a ‘good girl,’ I’m just normal.”

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