Who Is Shirley MacLaine? Shirley MacLaine is an American actress known for her spirited and often eccentric characters. Her extensive career has spanned over seven decades in film and on stage. She first gained widespread notice as an understudy in the Broadway musical The Pajama Game. This performance swiftly led to a Hollywood contract and her film debut in 1955.

Full Name Shirley MacLaine Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Washington-Lee High School, Washington School of Ballet Father Ira Owens Beaty Mother Kathlyn Corinne MacLean Siblings Warren Beatty Kids Sachi Parker

Early Life and Education Family life profoundly shaped Shirley MacLaine’s early artistic inclinations. Her father taught psychology while her Canadian mother was a drama teacher in Virginia. At three years old, MacLaine began ballet lessons at the Washington School of Ballet. She later attended Washington-Lee High School, performing in school productions, which solidified her desire for a stage career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances marked Shirley MacLaine’s early adult life, including a long marriage to Steve Parker. Their union lasted from 1954 until their divorce in 1982. Shirley MacLaine has one daughter, Sachi Parker, born in 1956, with whom she co-parents. MacLaine publicly revealed their open relationship during their marriage.

Career Highlights Shirley MacLaine anchored numerous celebrated films, including The Apartment, Irma la Douce, and Terms of Endearment. Her performances consistently earned critical acclaim and multiple Academy Award nominations. She launched a successful second career as a prolific author of several best-selling memoirs and spiritual books. Her works explore metaphysics, reincarnation, and her personal Hollywood experiences, selling over 20 million copies. To date, MacLaine has collected an Academy Award for Best Actress and six Golden Globe Awards. She also received the prestigious AFI Life Achievement Award, cementing her legacy in cinema history.