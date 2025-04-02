Jake Paul’s Net Worth Proves That YouTube Fame Was Just the Beginning

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Paul is one of the most polarizing figures in entertainment today — equal parts influencer, entrepreneur, and provocateur. He first rose to fame in 2013 by posting short-form videos on Vine, where his antics quickly racked up over 5 million followers and more than 2 billion views before the platform shut down.

By the time Vine disappeared, Paul had already launched a YouTube channel that now boasts over 20 million subscribers, solidifying his place as a digital heavyweight.

But Paul didn’t stop at viral fame. After a brief stint as a Disney Channel star, he founded the now-defunct social media collective Team10 and later pivoted into professional boxing in 2020. That move initially met with skepticism, but it turned out to be one of his most lucrative yet.

Leveraging his massive online audience, Paul built a multimillion-dollar empire through fight promotions, branded content, investments, and business ventures — all while maintaining his controversial edge.

Of course, the road to fortune hasn’t been without scandal. Paul has faced legal troubles ranging from SEC charges over cryptocurrency promotions to a high-profile FBI raid in 2021. Despite the backlash, he continues to expand his brand, now more as a boxing showman than a YouTube troublemaker.

In this article, we’ll explain how Jake Paul earned —and spends — his fortune and how his business savvy often overshadows the chaos that follows him.

Jake Paul’s Net Worth in 2025

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jake Paul’s net worth as of January 2025 is a staggering $100 million. Paul was previously featured at the number three spot on the Forbes list of Top Creators 2023, with a net worth of $34 million and a total of 66 million followers.

The following year, he was bumped down to the number 13 spot, right below his brother Logan Paul, on the Forbes list, with $13.6 million in earnings and 69.9 million followers.

Paul was also featured on the Forbes list of The Highest-Paid YouTube Stars in 2017, 2018, and 2022.

Despite facing SEC charges for not disclosing cryptocurrency sponsorships, allegations of sexual misconduct, and accusations of scamming his fans, Jake Paul has maintained his position at the top of content creator rankings for several years, raking in a substantial income.

The creator allegedly made $40 million from Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s fight, which took place on November 15, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (per DraftKings Network).

The fight purse significantly contributed to the instant surge in Jake Paul’s net worth in 2024.

How Does Jake Paul Earn Money?

In a February 2023 appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Paul was asked how much he makes, and he replied with a vague “a lot.” He then added, “It gets to a point where you make so much that you don’t even count it anymore, so I don’t really know.”

During the interview, the YouTuber revealed that he makes “money, lump sums, residuals, investments, equity, exits of companies,” so his net worth often fluctuates depending on market conditions.

Career Beginnings, Disney, and Content Creation

Jake Paul shot to fame on Vine in 2013, which marked the beginning of his online career. He eventually transitioned into launching his YouTube career in 2014, where he gained millions of followers for prank videos and vlogs.

Of course, his controversial YouTube content also earned him millions of views, like the “I lost my virginity” or the bizarre “WE GOT MARRIED” videos where he “married” his then-girlfriend Tana Mongeau.

The fake wedding was live-streamed by almost 65,000 on a streaming service called Halogen, which reportedly charged viewers $50 via a pay-per-view system. The video allegedly raked in over $3 million (via Decider).

Jake Paul also had a brief stint as an actor, starring alongside Olivia Rodrigo in 2016 in Disney Channel’s sitcom Bizaardvark. He left the show in July 2017, reportedly because his YouTube content became more provocative, infuriating Disney’s talent relations and disruptive behavior in his West Hollywood neighborhood (per The Hollywood Reporter).

While his earnings from the gig are unknown, he mentioned in a March 2019 episode of the Impaulsive with Logan Paul podcast that his Disney paycheck was “crumbs” compared to his YouTube earnings. Paul also started getting brand deals the second his Vine following passed six figures.

In 2016, Jake Paul founded Team 10, an entertainment collective that aims to bring creators together for collaborative content creation. The concept is to have a group of individuals living under one roof produce a diverse range of content, from pranks and challenges to vlogs and music.

Jake Paul’s YouTube channel has become a significant source of revenue, boasting millions of followers. He also hosts the podcast BS w/ Jake Paul, and since 2017, he has consistently appeared on Forbes’ list of Top Creators.

Boxing Bouts and Pay-Per-View Revenue

Jake Paul’s fight purses and pay-per-view income significantly contribute to his wealth. Forbes estimated 2022 that 90% of his earnings are derived from the sport.

In 2016, Paul dipped his toes into boxing in a fight against fellow YouTuber Deji Olatunji. The fight was a monumental start to Paul’s boxing career, as more than 1 million people paid roughly $10 to watch the bout on YouTube (per The New York Times).

The influencer’s fight earnings only went up from there. CBS reported that he made $690,000 from his fight with Ben Askren in 2021 and an impressive $2 million for his fight with Tyron Woodley later that year.

He even earns big from flights where he lost, like the bout against Tommy Fury in 2023, where he claimed to have taken home a whopping $30 million (per Bleacher Report).

Paul told Business Insider in 2021 that he’s incredibly passionate about boxing and believes that hard work and dedication really pay off. He noted that while the entertainment industry in LA is thriving, boxing “just sits differently.”

However, the YouTuber turned boxer confessed in a July 2023 interview with Sports Illustrated that his initial motive for entering the boxing ring was the fat paychecks and financial benefits.

In addition to the big bucks he earns from the fight purses, he also gets paid based on pay-per-view numbers and sponsorship deals.

Jake Paul’s most lucrative fight was against boxing legend Mike Tyson. Ahead of the fight, Paul told SportBible that it would be the “biggest payday” of his career. The fight was also streamed live on Netflix.

During a press conference in August 2024, he said he wanted to “make $40 million and knock out a legend.”

The high-profile fight ended with Jake Paul beating Mike Tyson unanimously. Tyson took home an estimated $20 million from the fight, significantly contributing to his current $30 million net worth.

Apart from raking in hefty sums from his fights, Paul is also an advocate for fighters to receive higher pay. The boxer and his business partner Geoffrey Woo have invested in UFC’s parent company, Endeavor.

Paul told Front Office Sports in 2022 that his low six-figure investment makes him a part-owner of the UFC and would enable him to raise the fighters’ pay.

He stated that his involvement has also prompted “other people with big money” to back the organization and to become a “part of the movement.”

In 2022, Jake Paul revealed that he aimed to build a union for boxers and MMA fighters (per Fox Business). The boxer wants to “have more of an impact outside of the ring” than inside.

Endorsement Deals and Partnerships

Despite his controversial reputation, many companies are more than happy to pay Jake Paul significant amounts of money. He told Sports Illustrated that he started receiving endorsement deals when his Vine follower count increased.

One of his first deals was with the game Doodle Jump, where they paid him $200 for a six-second promo video. When the company reached out to him again, he raised his ask to $10,000, and they complied.

Celsius, an energy drink brand, has sponsored the boxer since 2023. The company was also the official energy drink sponsor of the Netflix Live Event heavyweight fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson (per Scottish Grocer).

MicroTech, Spaten, Meta Quest, and DraftKings Sportsbook also sponsored the high-profile fight.

Paul also has endorsement deals with BooHooman and RNBO Clothing, who reportedly make $75,000 and up from each partnership (per Parade).

Business Ventures, Merch and Investments

Jake Paul put his money in the right places and has been investing since he was 16. He told Fox Business he has invested in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, NFT, and Metaverse. Paul also has an additional team at Morgan Stanley for “traditional stock” investments.

The boxing star has launched multiple startups. In 2021, Paul founded the boxing brand agency Most Valuable Promotions with his business adviser, Nakisa Bidarian. In the same year, he co-founded a venture capital firm called Anti Fund with entrepreneur Geoffrey Woo.

In 2022, he co-founded a sports micro-betting app called Betr, which raised $50 million to get started. The app has big names like Travis Scott, Dez Bryant, and DeSean Jackson as early investors (per Axios).

In June 2024, Paul started a grooming line for men at Walmart called W that includes products like body wash, body spray, and antiperspirant deodorant (per CNBC).

The creator also rakes in significant dough, selling merch on various platforms like Fanjoy and Etsy.

Inside Jake Paul’s Luxury Lifestyle

Real Estate Portfolio

Considering Jake Paul’s net worth, it’s no surprise that he boasts an impressive real estate portfolio. He resides in a pompous mansion in Dorado Beach, Puerto Rico, which he purchased in 2023. The lavish mansion in the upscale neighborhood cost him a whopping $16 million.

He previously lived in a multimillion-dollar mansion in California that he bought in 2017 when he was just 20 years old. According to the New York Post, he sold that residence for $6.15 million, which was $775,000 less than what he paid in 2017.

It was also reported that Jake and Logan Paul purchased two penthouses at E11EVEN Residences Beyond in Miami in 2021 (per The Mirror).

Cars and Luxury Purchases

Like most wealthy celebs, Jake Paul has an astounding collection of luxury wheels. His car collection includes a Lamborghini Huracan, Ferrari 296 GTB, Ferrari SF-90, Tesla Model X, Rolls-Royce Phantom in white, Toyota Tacoma, and Dodge Ram (per The Sun).

According to TMZ Sports, before his bout with Mike Tyson, Jake Paul gifted himself a $7 million Jacob & Co. watch and ear covers from VOBARA that cost $100k each. After winning against Tyson, Paul spent big bucks on a grey private jet and a Mercedes Maybach SUV in a matching color (per The Daily Mail).

Philanthropy

In 2021, Jake Paul established his non-profit organization, Boxing Bullies, to set up boxing gyms across Puerto Rico. His mission is to harness the sport’s power to prevent bullying.

During the launch, Paul reflected on his journey, stating, “Boxing gave me purpose; it gave me something to fight for.” He also pledged to donate his entire purse to Boxing Bullies from the March 2024 fight with Ryan Bourland.

YouTube and Crypto Controversy

While Jake Paul has an astounding net worth and luxurious purchases, his public image isn’t exactly hunky-dory. In December 2017, his brother Logan Paul posted an incredibly controversial video where he filmed the dead body of a person who died by suicide.

The backlash from this incident significantly affected the Paul brothers. In a 2021 interview with Graham Bensinger, Jake Paul revealed that it was a dark period for them, as nobody wanted to work with them, and even brands started dropping them.

YouTube had demonetized his account, resulting in the loss of a multi-million dollar deal with Target. During that time, Jake Paul faced a substantial drop in his income as he was effectively blacklisted.

In 2023, he sued the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He and several other celebrities were charged with violating investor protection laws by promoting cryptocurrencies without disclosing sponsorships (per Deadline).

Other celebrities involved include Lindsay Lohan, Lil Yachty, Ne-Yo, Soulja Boy, Akon, Austin Mahone, and adult film star Kendra Lust.

According to ESPN, Paul was among the celebrities who agreed to pay a 400,000 settlement in disgorgement, interest, and penalties.

What’s Next For Jake Paul?

Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul are set to launch a new reality TV series titled “Paul American” on Max. This series will offer viewers a behind-the-scenes look at their lives and is scheduled to premiere on HBO on March 27, 2025.

He also recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam. He proposed with a massive diamond ring approximately valued at $1 million (per the Independent).

While Jake Paul’s upcoming fight plans are unclear, his strategic investments, successful business ventures, and substantial boxing earnings are reason enough to believe his net worth will continue to rise.