Logan Alexander Paul has come a long way since posting prank videos on Vine in 2013. The YouTuber now wears many hats, from being a WWE wrestler, entrepreneur, podcast host, and reality TV star.

The onset of Paul’s career was constantly marred by controversy and bad decisions. However, he turned things around with smart business moves and revenue diversification.

Founding PRIME Energy with fellow YouTuber KSI was a game-changer for Paul, significantly boosting the WWE star’s wealth. Today, he ranks among the richest social media influencers, with a massive fan base across every platform.

RELATED:

What Is Logan Paul’s Net Worth in 2025?

Share icon Image credits: wwe.com

Despite multiple controversies and questionable behavior, Logan Paul’s net worth rarely bore the brunt of his actions. However, estimates of the influencer’s net worth have been wildly contrasting.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the YouTuber is worth $150 million, while Forbes has valued Paul’s net worth to be significantly lower at just $9.8 million as of October 28, 2024.

This marks the outlet’s lowest estimate of Paul’s wealth between 2017 and 2024. According to Forbes’ historical valuations, he was estimated at $12.5 million in 2017, $14.5 million in 2018, $18 million in 2021, and $21 million in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

He ranked 12th on Forbes’ Top Creators 2024 list, with 76.1 million followers and an average engagement rate of 2.34%. His brother, Jake Paul, followed closely at number 13. Logan placed sixth on the Forbes list the year prior, with 74 million followers and an average engagement rate of 1.25%.

Share icon Image credits: wwe.com

As of April 2025, Paul has an estimated total following of over 96 million, including 27.2 million on Instagram, 29.68 million across his three YouTube channels, 18.9 million on TikTok, 6.9 million on X, and around 16.4 million on Facebook.

Logan Paul’s Tumultuous Journey to Viral Success

Logan Paul was born in Westlake, Ohio, on April 1, 1995. At a young age, he began making videos and creating content for a YouTube channel called Zoosh when he was 10 (per Adweek).

Share icon Image credits: @loganpaul

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The creator briefly attended Ohio University, majoring in industrial engineering, but dropped out in 2014 to pursue a full-time career as an influencer (per Business Insider).

Rapid Popularity on Vine

Share icon Image credits: @loganpaul

Logan Paul shot to fame on the now-defunct platform Vine, where his six-second comedic skits, pranks, and offbeat antics quickly earned him a massive fanbase.

By the time Vine shut down in 2016, Paul had already racked up over 9.4 million followers (per CNBC). Like many Vine stars, he seamlessly shifted to YouTube, bringing his loyal audience along.

Transition to YouTube and Acting Stints

Paul’s move from Vine to YouTube was a turning point in his career. The shift to long-form content played to his strengths, as he began posting daily vlogs that offered fans an inside look at his extravagant lifestyle.

Paul runs two main YouTube channels and a separate channel for his podcast, IMPAULSIVE. He launched his first channel, TheOfficialLoganPaul, on October 18, 2013, with over 6.08 million subscribers.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he rarely uploads there today, the channel remains an archive of his earlier videos.

On August 29, 2015, he launched Logan Paul Vlogs, his primary channel for regular content, which has since grown to over 23.6 million subscribers. In November 2018, he expanded into podcasting with the launch of IMPAULSIVE, which currently boasts more than 4.78 million subscribers.

Alongside his YouTube rise, Paul pursued an entertainment career after dropping out of college and moving to Los Angeles. In 2015, he appeared on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also landed roles in Stitchers, Bizaardvark, and The Thinning. In 2019, he wrote the adult comedy Airplane Mode screenplay, describing it as “The Expendables with internet stars” (per Tubefilter).

ADVERTISEMENT

A Career Marked by Controversy

Jake Paul’s rise to fame hasn’t been without controversy. He’s faced repeated criticism for poor decisions, immature comments, and tone-deaf pranks.

His most infamous scandal remains the 2017 “suicide forest” incident, widely regarded as a career low. In December that year, Paul filmed a video with friends in Japan’s Aokigahara Forest, where they came across the body of a deceased man. Ignoring basic decency, Paul not only filmed the body but also joked about it, then uploaded the footage to YouTube.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

The video racked up millions of views and quickly sparked outrage across mainstream media, criticized for its insensitivity and contribution to an online culture willing to push boundaries for attention.

The fallout was swift: Paul lost sponsorships, faced YouTube penalties, had his ads suspended, and was removed from Google Preferred. He later posted an apology on X, claiming he “didn’t do it for the views” but to raise awareness about suicide.

Share icon

Share icon Image credits: @LoganPaul

ADVERTISEMENT

After a brief hiatus, Paul returned to YouTube with an apology video, pledging to donate $1 million to suicide prevention charities.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the backlash wasn’t over. In February 2018, the BBC reported YouTube had temporarily suspended ads on his channel, citing a “pattern of behavior” deemed unsuitable for advertisers and harmful to the platform’s creator community.

The suspension followed further controversial videos, including one where Paul fired a taser at two dead rats and another where he pulled a koi fish from a pond and pretended to give it CPR.

PETA condemned Paul’s actions, stating he “has not learned the lesson that there is sadness, not humor, in the death of others.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul also faced criticism during the debut episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, where he sparked outrage by announcing a New Year’s resolution to “go gay for a month” while chatting with co-host Mike Majlak and guest influencer Brother Nature (per Billboard).

Professional Boxing Career

Logan Paul launched his boxing career on August 25, 2018, in Manchester, England, facing fellow influencer Olajide “JJ” Olatunji, better known as KSI. The six-round fight was streamed on YouTube pay-per-view.

Share icon Image credits: Showtime Boxing , @mayweatherpromotions and @fanmio

The match ended in a majority draw, setting the stage for a highly anticipated rematch on November 9, 2019, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This time, KSI won by split decision, marking the first loss of Paul’s boxing career (per BBC).

In June 2021, Paul returned to the ring for an exhibition match against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. The pair fought eight three-minute rounds with no official winner declared. Despite the lack of a knockout, fans were impressed by Paul’s ability to hold his own against the five-division world champion. Thanks to his massive Gen Z following, the bout became the highest-grossing pay-per-view in boxing history (per ESPN).

Share icon Image credits: dazn.com and misfitsinc.shop

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul’s October 14, 2023, fight against mixed martial artist Dillon Danis was overshadowed by heated online drama. Danis relentlessly targeted Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal, posting doctored images and taunts on social media (per The US Sun).

ADVERTISEMENT

But in the ring, Paul had the last word, outboxing Danis, who attempted a guillotine pull-down in the final round (per USA Today).

WWE

After stepping out of the boxing ring, Logan Paul made his WWE debut as “The Maverick” at WrestleMania 38, where he was revealed as The Miz’s mystery partner. The pair won their match, but in true WWE fashion, The Miz turned on Paul with a surprise post-match attack.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

Paul officially signed with WWE in June 2022, going on to face stars like Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Roman Reigns. He competed in the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank Ladder Matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, Paul captured his first WWE championship, defeating Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to win the United States Title at WWE Crown Jewel (per WWE).

How Did Logan Paul Build His Fortune?

Share icon Image credits: @loganpaul

YouTube Fame, Ad Revenue, and Impaulsive Podcast

Aside from the periods when YouTube suspended his ads and removed him from Google Preferred, Logan Paul earned a sizable portion of his wealth from ad revenue.

While exact figures remain unclear, Celebrity Net Worth estimates his annual income at around $20 million, with his videos surpassing 6 billion views.

Share icon Image credits: @loganpaul

According to Sports Illustrated, Paul earns between $80,000 and $150,000 for every sponsored post on Facebook and Instagram. He’s also monetized his IMPAULSIVE podcast, which launched in 2018 and has attracted millions of listeners across YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Logan Paul’s Boxing and WWE Earnings

Logan Paul has earned big paydays from his high-profile boxing matches. According to The New York Times, Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. cashed in on their June 2021 fight, selling over a million pay-per-views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayweather reportedly made $100 million, while Paul walked away with $20 million (per The Hollywood Reporter). Beyond boxing, Paul secured another lucrative income stream after signing with WWE in June 2022.

Although his salary hasn’t been publicly disclosed, The Mirror estimated Paul earns around $2 million annually, excluding bonuses.

In April 2023, he signed a multi-year deal with WWE, which included bonuses, merchandise revenue, and sponsorship opportunities (per ESPN).

Maverick Clothing, PRIME Hydration, and LUNCHLY

Share icon Image credits: maverickclo.com

Much of Logan Paul’s fortune comes from his three brands: PRIME Hydration, LUNCHLY snacks, and Maverick clothing. In a November 2020 episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast with guest John Shahidi, Paul revealed that Maverick earned between $30 and $40 million in its first year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The high-end clothing line, founded in 2017 and named after his pet parrot, was a key revenue stream that helped sustain Paul during his most controversial years.

However, his foray into the snack market with LUNCHLY quickly ran into trouble. A joint venture with fellow influencers KSI and MrBeast, LUNCHLY was promoted as a healthier spin on Lunchables, offering items like mini pizzas, nachos, turkey, PRIME Hydration drinks, and Feastables chocolate bars.

Share icon Image credits: lunchly.com

ADVERTISEMENT

However, shortly after launching in September 2024, the brand faced backlash over misleading health claims and, widespread reports of mold contamination (per Forbes).

The bulk of Paul’s estimated net worth of $150 million comes from PRIME, his joint venture with KSI. Fortune said PRIME generated $250 million in sales during its debut year.

Share icon Image credits: drinkprime.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Launched in 2022, PRIME is now valued at over $5.5 billion, positioning it among the world’s leading sports drink brands. With Paul reportedly owning a 20% stake, he stands to earn around $1.1 billion from the company, potentially pushing him into billionaire status in the near future (per Essentially Sports).

Brand Sponsorships and Endorsements

Beyond his brands, Logan Paul has secured a wide range of lucrative sponsorships and endorsements. His collaborations have included prominent names like HBO, Hanes, Bic, Dunkin’ Donuts, Nike, Verizon, and Pepsi. He’s also partnered with SeatGeek, Tao Group, and eBay.

CryptoZoo

In 2021, Paul joined the cryptocurrency craze with the launch of CryptoZoo, a blockchain-based game where users could hatch and grow NFT animals, which are expected to increase in value over time.

Share icon Image credits: @loganpaul

ADVERTISEMENT

But the project soon ran into controversy. YouTuber CoffeeZilla launched an investigation into the game’s operations, and Paul was later hit with a class-action lawsuit accusing him of negligent business practices (per BBC).

What’s Next for Logan Paul?

Share icon Image credits: max.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Logan Paul and his brother, Jake Paul, star in a new reality series on HBO Max titled Paul American. The show premiered on March 27, 2025, offering an inside look at the lives of the YouTube stars turned boxing brothers.

Share icon Image credits: max.com

The series also explores their romantic lives, spotlighting Logan’s relationship with fiancée Nina Agdal and Jake’s with Jutta Leerdam, while chronicling Logan’s journey as a father to his daughter, Esmé Agdal Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Logan recently added more victories to his WWE record, defeating A.J. Styles at WrestleMania 41 on April 20, 2025. He’s also won a tag-team match with The Miz and a triple-threat match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

Paul has clarified that he’s “available” for more WWE matches (per Fox News).

Share icon Image credits: wwe.com

From viral videos to boxing rings, Logan Paul has capitalized on his fame by diversifying his ventures and successes that have propelled him closer to billionaire status, thanks to PRIME’s explosive growth and vast influence as a creator.

FAQ

What is MrBeast’s net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth says MrBeast is worth a whopping $1 billion.

Who is the richest YouTuber?

MrBeast is currently the richest YouTuber.