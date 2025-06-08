Floyd Mayweather’s Net Worth: The Undefeated Champ Still Makes Eight Figures Without Throwing A Punch

ADVERTISEMENT

Floyd Mayweather Jr. ranks as the fifth-highest-paid athlete and the wealthiest boxer to enter the ring (per Celebrity Net Worth).

He made his professional debut on October 11, 1996, knocking out Roberto Apodaca in the second round. Known for his impeccable defense, Mayweather is considered one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in boxing history, securing championships across five weight divisions.

The 48-year-old hung up his gloves multiple times during his storied career but officially retired in 2017. These days, he’s far removed from his “Pretty Boy” era, embracing a new nickname that better suits his persona: “Money.”

With his private jets, ownership of nine skyscrapers, fleets of supercars, diamond-encrusted watches, and an upscale strip club, Mayweather ensures his lifestyle reflects the name.

However, some dare to question the actual state of his finances. “Floyd is broke, man. I’ve been saying it the whole entire time,” Jake Paul alleged in a 2022 interview with The Sun. “I think he probably spent it on all the girls he pays to be around him.”

So, is the champ running out of money? Let’s see what the numbers reveal.

RELATED:

Floyd Mayweather’s Net Worth in 2025?

Share icon

Image credits: @floydmayweather

ADVERTISEMENT

As of 2025, Floyd Mayweather’s estimated net worth stands at $400 million.

Throughout his boxing career, Mayweather earned an eye-popping $1.1 billion, securing his spot as the fifth highest-paid athlete of all time.

He trails only Jack Nicklaus ($1.15 billion), Arnold Palmer ($1.35 billion), Tiger Woods ($1.65 billion), and Michael Jordan ($1.9 billion).

Despite these official estimates, Mayweather once claimed his true net worth was even higher. In a 2021 interview with Talk Sport, he assured he had reached billionaire status with a $1.2 billion fortune (per South China Morning Post).

How Floyd Mayweather Built His Immense Wealth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

Floyd Mayweather’s climb to $1 billion is nearly as remarkable as the number itself.

Unlike many top-earning athletes, the highly marketable boxer didn’t rely on a mountain of endorsement deals. While most sports legends earned the bulk of their fortunes by promoting major brands, Mayweather generated more than half of his wealth directly from boxing.

Forbes noted that Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods, for instance, earned over 90% of their income through endorsements.

Mayweather took home $250 million in 2015 after his iconic match with Manny Pacquiao, then surpassed it with $300 million in 2017 from his highly publicized bout against Conor McGregor.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

Mayweather took home $250 million in 2015 after his iconic match with Manny Pacquiao, then surpassed it with $300 million in 2017 from his highly publicized bout against Conor McGregor.

His payout history also includes $50 million for a 2013 fight with Robert Guerrero, $40 million against Victor Ortiz in 2011, $30 million versus Shane Mosley in 2010, and $25 million for a 2009 clash with Juan Manuel Márquez.

But Floyd didn’t stop at boxing. He’s also a savvy entrepreneur. Leonard Ellerbe, his longtime associate, shared that Floyd’s next goal is to match his boxing earnings by building a billion-dollar empire outside the ring (via The Sun).

Mayweather’s business ventures are just as bold. They include his Las Vegas strip club Girl Collection, his boxing promotion firm Mayweather Promotions, a fitness franchise called Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, and a lifestyle brand, The Money Team (TMT) (per Yahoo Finance).

Mayweather’s Real Estate Empire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

Despite Jake Paul’s repeated claims that Floyd “Money” Mayweather is “broke,” the boxing legend appears to be thriving in retirement.

Rather than dwelling on past victories, Mayweather has dedicated his post-boxing years to expanding an increasingly diverse business empire.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with the WBC, Floyd said he doesn’t even miss being in the ring. “I’m OK,” he stated. “Floyd Mayweather made a lot of smart investments. One of the buildings I own is the tallest commercial building in America.”

Back in 2014, he became an investment partner in SL Green, a major real estate development firm.

Known for his unapologetic flair, Floyd has openly boasted about his real estate portfolio: “This is my ninth skyscraper.”

He had in mind the One Vanderbilt, the towering 93-story commercial building in Manhattan’s Midtown neighborhood.

Mayweather also owns impressive homes in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Among them is his prized £19 million Beverly Hills mansion, which he often flaunts on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

Inside the lavish property are walls lined with vintage wine bottles, an enormous chandelier, a grand marble fireplace, and a plush black couch, all adding to the castle-like ambiance (per The Sun).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

Floyd has even shared glimpses of his Beverly Hills theater room, which seats 50 and includes a self-serve candy station. “Grabbing a few snacks before watching Sportscenter,” he wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

In October 2024, Mayweather made his boldest real estate move yet. He secured a deal to acquire over 60 properties offering over 1,000 affordable housing units (via beIN SPORTS).

The agreement ranked among the biggest NYC real estate transactions of the year and may be the champ’s largest financial play to date.

Startling Lifestyle Habits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

Floyd Mayweather has no shortage of wealth, and he makes sure the world knows it. The retired champ frequently shows off his fleet of supercars, luxury jets, and glittering jewelry on social media.

Among his prized possessions is the ultra-rare Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita, which he bought in 2015 for a staggering $4.7 million (per Business Insider). The car, one of only two in existence, can hit speeds over 254 mph.

Share icon Image credits: @floydmayweather

Then there’s his pair of private jets. The first, a $50 million Gulfstream G650, is reserved for international jaunts to places like Tokyo and Monaco (via Marca).

ADVERTISEMENT

The second, dubbed Air Mayweather 2, features gold-plated cup holders, leather seats, and “TMT” initials engraved on nearly everything.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

The retired fighter’s expensive taste shines bright through his diamond-encrusted watch collection, especially “The Billionaire,” a 280-carat diamond timepiece.

The flashy $18 million watch, designed by Jacob & Co. and made up of a staggering 167 distinct components, is the only watch of its kind in the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

He once dropped $5.3 million in a visit to a Beverly Hills jeweler, walking out with a two-pound gold Cuban necklace, a $2.5 million bracelet, and a $2.3 million ring. And yes, he owns a $50,000 diamond-encrusted iPod case.

Designer bags are another splurge. In 2016, Mayweather spent $400,000 on five Hermès bags. In 2019, he flashed what’s believed to be the world’s biggest Chanel bag, valued at $2,400.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

To fuel his lifestyle, Mayweather hires personal chef Quiana Jeffries, who crafts $1,000 meals using top-tier organic ingredients whenever he wants them.

“If Champ wants a meal at three, four, five, six in the morning, I have to be ready for that,” she told New York Magazine. “He’s called me at four and says, ‘I want that oxtail.’”

Despite the extravagance, he still enjoys simple pleasures. “Twizzlers are his favorite,” Jeffries said.

Mayweather’s also a fearless gambler. In 2013, he risked $220,000 on a college football game and doubled it.

He repeated the feat in 2018 with a $200,000 bet on the Golden State Warriors, celebrating on Instagram: “Splash for the cash. $200,000 in 48 minutes. @StephenCurry30 @KlayThompson.”

He then jetted off to Seattle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

In another moment, Mayweather picked up over $4 million in 2014 in a month after he bet on NFL games. But not everyone sees this habit as harmless fun.

“He needs to let that gambling go. He’s a bit heavy on that gambling. He’s always talking about doing it and then not doing it,” Conor McGregor said.

“I certainly know he has a big-time gambling problem, from seeing him. He gambles on half-times and things like that.”

In classic Mayweather fashion that same year, he dropped $605,000 to fly his friends to ringside seats at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas for his showdown with Saul Canelo Alvarez.

Naturally, he won the fight and walked away with a record-setting $41.5 million guarantee.

And if you thought that was outrageous, Mayweather never rewashes his underwear. Each pair is worn once, then tossed.

The same goes for his sneakers: one wear and straight to the bin.

With this, he could’ve easily ended the “tell me you’re rich, without telling me you’re rich” trend before TikTok even existed.