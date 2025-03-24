Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Feel Sorry For Her”: Jake Paul Trolled For Proposal Video To “World’s Hottest Speed Skater”
Celebrities, News

“I Feel Sorry For Her”: Jake Paul Trolled For Proposal Video To “World’s Hottest Speed Skater”

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

4

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam are gearing up to say “I do!”

The YouTuber-turned-boxer, 28, will soon be standing at an altar and watching his girlfriend, 26, walk down the aisle.

Netizens called their proposal “magical” after a video captured them standing on a balcony, covered in flowers and candles, against a picturesque backdrop of rugged mountains.

Highlights
  • Jake Paul, 28, and Jutta Leerdam, 26, are officially engaged after about two years of dating.
  • The couple shared photos, capturing the boxer on one knee with a ring in his hand.
  • “The most magical day of our lives,” they wrote on social media.
  • Jutta, a speed skater, won a silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

It was “enough to make a man cry,” one commented.

RELATED:

    Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam are officially engaged after dating for about two years

    Man in a suit embraces woman in an elegant dress, posing in front of a vehicle at night, linked to "World's Hottest Speed Skater".

    Image credits: juttaleerdam

    Jutta, a speed skating world champion, showed off her engagement ring on social media after Jake popped the question on March 21.

    We’re engaged,” the couple said on social media.

    “We can’t wait to spend forever together,” they added.

    Speed skater in orange suit and headband, holding a drink on the ice rink.

    Image credits: juttaleerdam

    The boxer also posted a message on X, sharing the joy of watching his now-fiancée jump up in the air as he offered her a ring and the rest of his life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “No better feeling than finding a person who jumps two feet in the air with heels on when you ask them to spend their life with you,” he wrote.

    “I won,” he added.

    “The most magical day of our lives,” the couple said about the day Jake popped the question

    Man proposing to woman on a deck with flowers and candles, overlooking a scenic ocean view at sunset.

    Image credits: jakepaul

    Congratulatory messages soon flooded the comments section.

    “Congrats. Have a baby now so i can be unc wiz,” rapper Wiz Khalifa commented.

    “What a moment,” one fan said, while another wrote, “Couple goals.”

    The speed skater, who won a silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, flaunted her ring on social media

    Woman showing engagement ring with scenic mountains in the background.

    Image credits: jakepaul

    “Straight out of a movie,” brother Logan Paul commented.

    Critics, however, did not hold back on the snark.

    “Does she know she’s getting married to a virgin?” one asked.

    The couple’s engagement sparked mixed reactions online

    Couple embraces in a romantic proposal setting decorated with white flowers and candles, featuring Jake Paul.

    Image credits: jakepaul

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Married you for money,” said another.

    One wrote, “She’s there for the money and media attention bro.”

    “I feel sorry for her,” one said.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

    Jutta, who is from the Netherlands, was dubbed the “world’s hottest speedskater” by Dutch media and has been dating the boxer for two years.

    She won a silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and has six gold medals at the European Championships in the 1000-meter speed and sprint competition.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Olympian said she never expected to date the internet sensation after he slid into her DMs.

    Jutta admitted she never thought she would end up dating the YouTuber-turned-boxer

    World's hottest speed skater in competition gear on ice rink during ISU World Cup event.

    Image credits: juttaleerdam

    “Jake sent me a DM on Instagram and asked if I wanted to be on his podcast,” she shared in the Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson documentary. “And I was like, ‘Okay, let’s do it. Can be good, can be nice.’”

    Jake admitted his attempt at flirting with her was “weird,” but she eventually fell for him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Jutta Leerdam (@juttaleerdam)

    “I never, ever expected to date him, like never,” she said. “Of course, I didn’t know a lot about him. I could only scroll on his Instagram and form an opinion like the whole world does. But he is the complete opposite.”

    In the trailer for the reality show Paul American, which follows the lives of the Logan brothers, Jutta said they both “bring out the best in each other.”

    Jake and his brother Logan Paul are gearing up for the release of their reality TV show Paul American

    Man in arena lifting a speed skater with flowers, wearing a "See thru People" shirt.

    Image credits: jakepaul

    Paul’s last boxing match was against former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson last November.

    The content creator won the match by a unanimous decision and reportedly became $40 million richer with the victory.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

    “You keep showing me and the world that dreaming big and manifestation works @jakepaul I’m so proud of you,” Jutta wrote on social media following the match, which took place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas and was also live-streamed on Netflix.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “You inspire me and so many people out there to think big and if you work hard and believe in it then you can make it happen,” she added.

    The Olympian said her now-fiancé “is the complete opposite” of his brash internet personality

    Jake Paul kneeling, proposing to a woman in white, surrounded by candles and flowers with a mountain backdrop.

    Image credits: jakepaul

    The first season of Paul American is set to debut on HBO Max on March 27, 2025.

    The eight-episode show was touted as “unparalleled access” to the Paul family and their inner circle, including “raw, honest, and intimate moments” in the lives of the Paul brothers.

    “For the first time, our fans will get to see the real people who shape our lives: our mom, dad, Jutta, Nina, and everyone else in our inner circle,” the siblings said in a statement.

    “They have a right to be happy, and I hope that it lasts forever,” a social media user said

    Comment reads "Congratulations to you both!!!," related to Jake Paul's proposal to speed skater.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Jake Paul's proposal video expressing mixed feelings but acknowledging love deserves support.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment congratulating Jake Paul on his proposal to the speed skater, calling it a beautiful moment.

    Comment supporting Jake Paul's proposal to the speed skater, expressing hope for lasting happiness.

    Comment congratulating Jake Paul and the world's hottest speed skater as a power couple in sports.

    Comment praising Jake Paul and speed skater Jutta Leerdam's relationship and upcoming wedding.

    Comment by Bradley Layton on Jake Paul proposal video, praising the talent of world's hottest speed skater.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Jake Paul's proposal video to speed skater, expressing mixed opinions on his relationship.

    Comment mocking Jake Paul's proposal to speed skater, mentioning a humorous wedding scenario.

    Comment about world's hottest speed skater, suggesting humorously she can escape a situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Jake Paul's proposal, mentioning a fight with Iron Mike, highlighting viewer skepticism.

    Text comment criticizing Jake Paul's proposal to the speed skater.

    Comment humorously referencing a boxing ceremony.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commentary on Jake Paul's proposal to speed skater, suggesting a prenup agreement.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    4

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    4

    Open list comments

    7

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To the person who said, she's marrying him for his money, she is one of the best speed skaters in the world, as well as being somewhat attractive!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Neither of which pay very well for very long

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    michellec0581 avatar
    Michelle C
    Michelle C
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least his engagement prospects are age appropriate...Though he'd keep his senior citizen streak going.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To the person who said, she's marrying him for his money, she is one of the best speed skaters in the world, as well as being somewhat attractive!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Neither of which pay very well for very long

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    michellec0581 avatar
    Michelle C
    Michelle C
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least his engagement prospects are age appropriate...Though he'd keep his senior citizen streak going.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda