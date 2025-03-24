“I Feel Sorry For Her”: Jake Paul Trolled For Proposal Video To “World’s Hottest Speed Skater”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam are gearing up to say “I do!”

The YouTuber-turned-boxer, 28, will soon be standing at an altar and watching his girlfriend, 26, walk down the aisle.

Netizens called their proposal “magical” after a video captured them standing on a balcony, covered in flowers and candles, against a picturesque backdrop of rugged mountains.

Jake Paul, 28, and Jutta Leerdam, 26, are officially engaged after about two years of dating.

The couple shared photos, capturing the boxer on one knee with a ring in his hand.

“The most magical day of our lives,” they wrote on social media.

Jutta, a speed skater, won a silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

It was “enough to make a man cry,” one commented.

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam are officially engaged

Image credits: juttaleerdam

Jutta, a speed skating world champion, showed off her engagement ring on social media after Jake popped the question on March 21.

“We’re engaged,” the couple said on social media.

“We can’t wait to spend forever together,” they added.

Image credits: juttaleerdam

The boxer also posted a message on X, sharing the joy of watching his now-fiancée jump up in the air as he offered her a ring and the rest of his life.

“No better feeling than finding a person who jumps two feet in the air with heels on when you ask them to spend their life with you,” he wrote.

“I won,” he added.

"The most magical day of our lives," the couple said about the day Jake popped the question



Image credits: jakepaul

Congratulatory messages soon flooded the comments section.

“Congrats. Have a baby now so i can be unc wiz,” rapper Wiz Khalifa commented.

“What a moment,” one fan said, while another wrote, “Couple goals.”

The speed skater, who won a silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, flaunted her ring on social media

Image credits: jakepaul

“Straight out of a movie,” brother Logan Paul commented.

Critics, however, did not hold back on the snark.

“Does she know she’s getting married to a virgin?” one asked.

The couple’s engagement sparked mixed reactions online

Image credits: jakepaul

“Married you for money,” said another.

One wrote, “She’s there for the money and media attention bro.”

“I feel sorry for her,” one said.

Jutta, who is from the Netherlands, was dubbed the “world’s hottest speedskater” by Dutch media and has been dating the boxer for two years.

She won a silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and has six gold medals at the European Championships in the 1000-meter speed and sprint competition.

The Olympian said she never expected to date the internet sensation after he slid into her DMs.

Jutta admitted she never thought she would end up dating the YouTuber-turned-boxer

Image credits: juttaleerdam

“Jake sent me a DM on Instagram and asked if I wanted to be on his podcast,” she shared in the Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson documentary. “And I was like, ‘Okay, let’s do it. Can be good, can be nice.’”

Jake admitted his attempt at flirting with her was “weird,” but she eventually fell for him.

“I never, ever expected to date him, like never,” she said. “Of course, I didn’t know a lot about him. I could only scroll on his Instagram and form an opinion like the whole world does. But he is the complete opposite.”

In the trailer for the reality show Paul American, which follows the lives of the Logan brothers, Jutta said they both “bring out the best in each other.”

Jake and his brother Logan Paul are gearing up for the release of their reality TV show Paul American

Image credits: jakepaul

Paul’s last boxing match was against former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson last November.

The content creator won the match by a unanimous decision and reportedly became $40 million richer with the victory.

“You keep showing me and the world that dreaming big and manifestation works @jakepaul I’m so proud of you,” Jutta wrote on social media following the match, which took place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas and was also live-streamed on Netflix.

“You inspire me and so many people out there to think big and if you work hard and believe in it then you can make it happen,” she added.

The Olympian said her now-fiancé “is the complete opposite” of his brash internet personality

Image credits: jakepaul

The first season of Paul American is set to debut on HBO Max on March 27, 2025.

The eight-episode show was touted as “unparalleled access” to the Paul family and their inner circle, including “raw, honest, and intimate moments” in the lives of the Paul brothers.

“For the first time, our fans will get to see the real people who shape our lives: our mom, dad, Jutta, Nina, and everyone else in our inner circle,” the siblings said in a statement.

“They have a right to be happy, and I hope that it lasts forever,” a social media user said

