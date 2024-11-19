Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Video Of Jake Paul’s Live Reaction To Mike Tyson’s Bare Backside Has Viewers Cracking Up
Celebrities, News

Video Of Jake Paul’s Live Reaction To Mike Tyson’s Bare Backside Has Viewers Cracking Up

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

A completely unexpected moment unfolded during the live broadcast of the much-awaited Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. 

Before the fight—which left many fans disappointed—the Netflix audience got treated to a surprising view of Tyson’s fully uncovered and uncensored butt.

The incident took place during an interview the legendary boxer was giving in his locker room ahead of the fight, sharing his opinion on the preceding bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. When the camera zoomed out, it inadvertently revealed the 58-year-old’s bare backside as he walked away.

Highlights
  • Tyson's uncensored butt appeared on camera during a live interview.
  • Viewers faced buffering issues, freezing Tyson's backside on screens.
  • Jake Paul won the fight against Tyson by unanimous decision.
  • Critics labeled the bout 'sad.' Paul allegedly held back out of respect.

“Bro, what the f—!?” said Paul shaking his head in disbelief, who was in his own dressing room warming up with the Netflix stream in the background.

“That shot was totally unnecessary,” wrote one viewer. “I still can’t believe Netflix aired that.”

RELATED:

    Netizens are laughing at Jake Paul’s reaction to Mike Tyson’s bare backside after Netflix cameras filmed the athlete walking away with no pants

    Video Of Jake Paul’s Live Reaction To Mike Tyson’s Bare Backside Has Viewers Cracking Up

    Image credits: Cooper Neill / Getty

    Adding to the confusion was the fact that many users started experiencing buffering issues while streaming, which coincided with Tyson’s anatomy being shown on screen. This meant that for many viewers the image of his backside was frozen on their TVs as the service tried to catch up.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The most impressive thing about this video is that Jake somehow actually got @netflix to stream the feed while the rest of us got nonstop buffering,” a user wrote.

    Video Of Jake Paul’s Live Reaction To Mike Tyson’s Bare Backside Has Viewers Cracking Up

    Image credits: Al Bello / Getty

    “That was the best moment of the entire fight,” another stated, pointing to the mixed-to-negative reception the bout received. Many were disappointed by the way in which the competition unfolded, with 58-year-old Tyson struggling to keep up with his 27-year-old opponent.

    Despite their moment-to-moment performance, both boxers “went the distance,” with the fight lasting for 8 rounds and ultimately ending in favor of Jake Paul by unanimous decision. The three judge scores were 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73, all in favor of the younger athlete.

    Sports anchors have labeled the fight as a “sad” affair and accused Jake Paul of holding back to avoid humiliating his 58-year-old opponent

    Video Of Jake Paul’s Live Reaction To Mike Tyson’s Bare Backside Has Viewers Cracking Up

    Image credits: HappyPunch

    Among the fight’s harshest critics was sports journalist Stephen A. Smith who stated that the bout was outright “sad to watch” during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Smith explained how the legendary boxer, despite his intimidating reputation, seemed a shadow of his former self. “He looked old, he looked slow,” the journalist said, noting how Tyson stumbled while walking to the ring.

    Video Of Jake Paul’s Live Reaction To Mike Tyson’s Bare Backside Has Viewers Cracking Up

    Image credits: HappyPunch

    Smith attributed Tyson’s deteriorated physical condition to the boxer’s recent health struggles, which included blood transfusions and significant weight loss leading up to the event. “I’m happy to hear he’s better health-wise, but he looked bad,” Smith said.

    The journalist went as far as to suggest that Jake Paul pulled his punches during the fight to avoid knocking the 58-year-old out, out of respect for his legacy.

    “I believe that when Jake Paul was in the ring with Mike Tyson, there was something that said to him, ‘I can’t do this. I’m not going to try to knock him out. He’s 31 years older than me,’” Smith speculated.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Smith urged Paul to start fighting against active competitors comparable to his age and condition, arguing that his antics are doing the sport more harm than good

    Image credits: sweetpera

    Smith also touched on where the internet celebrity-turned-boxer should go after his bout with Tyson, expressing frustration at Paul’s choice of opponents.

    While he recognized the 27-year-old’s ability to draw large crowds and generate excitement around his fights, he urged the boxer to compete against opponents closer to his age and condition, who are active contenders.

    “You can’t continue to build a career without getting in the ring with real fighters,” Smith said, pointing to Paul’s past opponents, who were mainly non-boxers and retired athletes.

    “At some point in time, you’ve got to fight real boxers,” he continued, mentioning, alongside his co-host Shannon Sharpe, that these types of events actually do more harm than good to the sport in the long run.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Video Of Jake Paul’s Live Reaction To Mike Tyson’s Bare Backside Has Viewers Cracking Up

    Image credits: Logan Paul

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Echoing similar sentiments was former professional kickboxer and internet personality Andrew Tate who said that Paul “needs to be taught a lesson,” and offered to fight him in the future. Despite his criticisms, he recognized the 27-year-old’s ability to draw crowds, praising him for making people “care” about boxing.

    Netizens were left confused by the shot of the boxer’s bare backside which, coupled with their connection issues and the quality of the fight, left a sour taste in their mouths

    Video Of Jake Paul’s Live Reaction To Mike Tyson’s Bare Backside Has Viewers Cracking Up

    Image credits: Al Bello / Getty

    “They shouldn’t have filmed that man,” one said. “The entire production was a joke.”

    “This entire circus fight was a damn joke,” a viewer wrote.

    Others theorized that the shot was intentional, and an attempt at getting viewers to laugh at the retired boxer.

    “This was a humiliation ritual,” another stated. “They did Mike dirty.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “They knew to be watching. Humiliation was part of the contract.”

    “Jake Paul’s reaction says it all—Netflix went too far.”

    “That was unnecessary.” Viewers criticized the shot of Tyson’s backside, believing it was a deliberate attempt to make fun of the boxing legend

    Video Of Jake Paul’s Live Reaction To Mike Tyson’s Bare Backside Has Viewers Cracking Up

    Image credits: Jlanghan

    Video Of Jake Paul’s Live Reaction To Mike Tyson’s Bare Backside Has Viewers Cracking Up

    Image credits: TheRealGrindNY

    Video Of Jake Paul’s Live Reaction To Mike Tyson’s Bare Backside Has Viewers Cracking Up

    Image credits: Cory_Campbell12

    Video Of Jake Paul’s Live Reaction To Mike Tyson’s Bare Backside Has Viewers Cracking Up

    Image credits: Angelica_Reed1

    Video Of Jake Paul’s Live Reaction To Mike Tyson’s Bare Backside Has Viewers Cracking Up

    Image credits: royal_bobby24

    Video Of Jake Paul’s Live Reaction To Mike Tyson’s Bare Backside Has Viewers Cracking Up

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: sufiansupari

    Video Of Jake Paul’s Live Reaction To Mike Tyson’s Bare Backside Has Viewers Cracking Up

    Image credits: RolfOptions

    Video Of Jake Paul’s Live Reaction To Mike Tyson’s Bare Backside Has Viewers Cracking Up

    Image credits: BobbyEParody

    Video Of Jake Paul’s Live Reaction To Mike Tyson’s Bare Backside Has Viewers Cracking Up

    Image credits: AleksPetreski11

    Video Of Jake Paul’s Live Reaction To Mike Tyson’s Bare Backside Has Viewers Cracking Up

    Image credits: theesportsguy13

    Video Of Jake Paul’s Live Reaction To Mike Tyson’s Bare Backside Has Viewers Cracking Up

    Image credits: otieno319

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular Games
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right

    Word Search

    Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

    WordroW

    Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

    Jigsaw

    Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

    Crossword

    Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

    Sudoku

    Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

    Picdoku

    Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

    Killer Sudoku

    Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

    Kriss Kross

    Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

    Word Flower

    Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda