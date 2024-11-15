Fans Outraged At Rule Changes For Jake Paul And Mike Tyson Fight: "Is This A Pillow Fight?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will face off at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA under modified rules that include heavier gloves and shorter, two-minute rounds. These adjustments, intended to prioritize safety, given Mike’s age, sparked criticism from fans calling it a “televised sparring session.”

On Friday (November 15), Iron Mike will step into the ring to face the 27-year-old YouTuber, AKA “The Problem Child.”

Ahead of the much-anticipated fight, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) laid down three major conditions for the sanctioned match to go ahead, Unilad reported on Friday.

One of the first reported major rule changes approved by the TDLR is that the boxers will be wearing 14oz gloves (396g) instead of the standard 10oz gloves (284g) worn in a heavyweight fight.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will face off at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA under modified rules

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix/Tudum

The bout will also see head guards being banned while three impartial judges will stand ringside and score in the eventuality that there is no knockout, as per Unilad.

Additionally, instead of the traditional 12 three-minute rounds, the fight has been reportedly reduced to eight two-minute competitions.

Mike reportedly claimed it was his decision to shorten the rounds, as he previously explained: “If we have shorter rounds, we’ll fight more. More action.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix/Tudum

The new rules ignited heated debates on social media, as a Facebook user commented: “If Jake is such a ‘GREAT BOXER,’ why do all these rules need to be implemented?

“They want Jake to look good so he doesn’t get exposed as a fraud. They know Tyson would and will easily own him.”

A person wrote: “If Jake Paul doesn’t get his head spun then I’ll never watch heavyweight boxing again.”

The rules include heavier gloves and shorter, two-minute rounds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Most Valuable Promotions (@mostvaluablepromotions)

Another Facebook user shared: “3 hit rule Tyson hit Jake, Jake hits the canvas and ambulance hits 60 miles an hour getting him to hospital.”

Someone else penned: “He will reset the universe. He will make things right in the world again! Jake is a joke. Mike is mythological!”

“I thought they’d cancel the fight after 1 round,” a netizen stated on Bluesky.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Netflix

An observer asked: “8 rounds? How will they convince Mike to play it cool for 8 rounds?”

A separate individual chimed in: “If it’s not fixed I think Tyson knocks Paul out by round 3. But who really knows, the rules for this fight make it feel like WWE.”

Despite the rule changes, medical professionals have raised concerns about Mike’s age and health, GB News reported on October 29.

These adjustments, intended to prioritize safety, given Mike’s age, sparked criticism from fans calling it a “televised sparring session”

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

These changes were likely implemented to reduce the risk of injury, particularly given Mike’s age of 58, as per GB News.

Nevertheless, experts reportedly warned that these modifications may not fully mitigate the dangers inherent in the sport.

The unlikely pair was due to fight in July, but their fight was postponed after Mike suffered an ulcer flare-up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Most Valuable Promotions (@mostvaluablepromotions)

Their match was subsequently sanctioned as a professional fight, rather than an exhibition, making this the 59th bout on Mike’s record, coming 19 years after he retired following defeat to Irishman Kevin McBride, The Standard reported on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contrary to popular belief, heavier gloves don’t deliver harder punches. In fact, they can have the opposite effect, Maxx Pro Boxing reported in February 2023.

While they provide extra protection, they also slow down your punches and reduce their power. The added weight makes it harder to generate the same momentum, which is why heavier gloves are typically used during sparring sessions rather than in actual competition.

Despite the rule changes, medical professionals have raised concerns about Mike’s age and health

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix/Tudum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

Moreover, reducing a boxing fight from 12 three-minute rounds to eight two-minute rounds can make the fight easier in some ways.

Shorter rounds mean less time for fatigue to set in, which may help fighters maintain their energy and avoid wearing down over a longer fight.

However, with less time to strategize or recover between each round, the action tends to be more intense, which could lead to more aggressive exchanges in a shorter period.

The unlikely pair was due to fight in July, but their fight was postponed after Mike suffered an ulcer flare-up

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: jakepaul

As a result, it may favor fighters who thrive in fast-paced, high-intensity conditions.

Mike and Jake’s upcoming fight has already stirred a slew of controversy. Most recently, during their final face-off at their weigh-in, Mike slapped Jake across the face.

During Thursday’s (November 14) weigh-ins, the boxing legend delivered a right-hand slap to Jake’s face, followed by an apparent attempt at a low blow that missed, before being swiftly restrained and pushed away from the 27-year-old YouTube star.

Mike and Jake’s boxing fight is set for Friday (November 15) at 7 p.m. CT (local Texas time) and will air live exclusively on Netflix.

“Is this a pillow fight or a boxing match?” a reader questionned

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT