Happy birthday to Jennifer Garner , Victoria Beckham , and Sean Bean ! April 17 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actress Jennifer Garner, 54 Renowned for her authentic charm, American actress and producer Jennifer Garner rose to prominence with her Golden Globe-winning performance in the Alias series. She further endeared herself to audiences through popular films like 13 Going on 30 and Juno. Beyond her roles, Garner is an active advocate for early childhood education.



Little-known fact: Jennifer Garner studied ballet for nine years during her childhood.

RELATED:

#2 English Singer and Fashion Designer Victoria Beckham, 52 Renowned for her sharp style and influential brand, Victoria Beckham is a British fashion designer and singer. She first rose to prominence as “Posh Spice” in the iconic pop group the Spice Girls, captivating audiences globally. Beyond music, Beckham has built a successful fashion empire and is recognized as a formidable businesswoman.



Little-known fact: Victoria Beckham’s great-great-great-grandfather was a German artist and revolutionary.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 English Actor Sean Bean, 67 Renowned for bringing intense characterizations to screen, English actor Sean Bean has carved a distinct path in film and television. His acclaimed performances as Richard Sharpe in the *Sharpe* series and Boromir in The Lord of the Rings have cemented his status. Bean also earned a British Academy Television Award for Best Actor for his powerful role in the drama *Time*.



Little-known fact: Sean Bean has a tattoo of the number nine on his shoulder, written in the Elvish script of Tengwar, honoring his role in The Lord of the Rings films.

#4 American Actress Rooney Mara, 41 An American actress known for her compelling and often intense performances, Rooney Mara has captivated audiences in a range of challenging roles. She is widely recognized for her Oscar-nominated portrayal of Lisbeth Salander in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.



Beyond that, Mara earned the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress for her work in the romantic drama Carol and continues to embrace director-driven projects.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Rooney Mara volunteered at an orphanage in Kenya and later founded the Uweza Foundation to support children and families in Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 American Singer-Songwriter and Producer Maynard James Keenan, 62 An American singer-songwriter and winemaker, Maynard James Keenan is celebrated for his influential vocal work with the bands Tool, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer. He is recognized for crafting complex lyrical narratives and pioneering a unique blend of rock music. Keenan also significantly contributes to the Arizona wine industry with his Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Vineyards.



Little-known fact: He once worked as an interior designer for pet stores in Los Angeles before his music career took off.

#6 American Rapper and Actor Redman, 56 An American rapper and actor, Redman rose to prominence with his distinct, high-energy flow and comedic persona. His 1992 debut, Whut? Thee Album, secured his place in hip-hop, earning him "Rap Artist of the Year" honors. He later achieved broader fame through his acting roles and collaborations with Method Man, including their hit movie How High.



Little-known fact: His stage name Redman reportedly originated from a snowball hitting his face, leaving it red.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 American Singer and Songwriter Avi Kaplan, 37 Recognized for a profound vocal artistry and captivating storytelling, American singer-songwriter Avi Kaplan rose to prominence as the former vocal bass of the Grammy-winning a cappella group Pentatonix. His unique low-range voice provided a signature sound that propelled the group to global success, later transitioning to a successful solo career with folk-inspired albums.



Little-known fact: Before his professional career, Avi Kaplan won the "Best Rhythm Section" award at the ICCAs with his college a cappella group.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 American Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Liz Phair, 59 Celebrated for her raw and honest songwriting, American singer-songwriter Liz Phair rose to prominence with her influential 1993 album, Exile in Guyville. The record became a critical darling, often hailed as a feminist touchstone within the indie rock genre. Her career also includes a Grammy nomination for the single “Supernova” and composing for television.



Little-known fact: Before securing her record deal, Liz Phair secretly recorded her early demos, known as Girly-Sound tapes, in her childhood bedroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Peruvian-Scottish Actor Henry Ian Cusick, 59 Peruvian Scottish actor and director Henry Ian Cusick gained international recognition for his captivating portrayal of Desmond Hume on the hit series Lost. He has also anchored other popular television shows like The 100 and Scandal. Cusick has also ventured into directing, helming episodes for The CW.



Little-known fact: Henry Ian Cusick was asked to resign from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in his second year due to attendance issues.

#10 American Actress Kimberly Elise, 59 American actress Kimberly Elise, born April 17, 1967, rose to prominence with her impactful performance in the 1996 crime drama Set It Off. Elise is celebrated for her versatility in roles across film and television, including Beloved and John Q.



She has collected multiple NAACP Image Awards for her work and is also a vocal advocate for veganism and holistic wellness.



Little-known fact: Elise is a committed vegan and has actively worked with PETA to promote a plant-based lifestyle.

ADVERTISEMENT